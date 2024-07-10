Amala Foods PLC - cash shell - Continues to engage with the Financial Conduct Authority in respect of the approval of its prospectus and progress other work streams related to the proposed reverse takeover. This has taken longer than expected. Amala expects the deal to complete in late summer of 2024. Further Amala says it does not expect to publish its annual financial report for the financial year to March until August.

In April, Amala said the its target company is a newly formed healthcare group, Healthcare Medical Plus Pte Ltd.

Current stock price: suspended at 0.12 pence

12-month change: up 50%

