Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Amala Foods Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISH   JE00BG12QT70

AMALA FOODS PLC

(DISH)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:35:05 2023-04-19 am EDT
0.2180 GBX   -3.11%
07:30aAmala Foods shares re-admitted as considers potential takeover
AN
03/31Parkmead profit hurt by impairment; Shearwater warns
AN
03/31Dignity swings to loss; Restaurant Group loss widens
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amala Foods shares re-admitted as considers potential takeover

04/19/2023 | 07:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Amala Foods PLC on Wednesday confirmed that its shares have been re-admitted to trading on the Standard segment of London's Main Market, but it is considering a reverse takeover so a suspension may loom.

The cash shell said in March that its shares would be restored after the publication of its financial results. It said the delays were "largely due to the busy season", as well as resourcing challenges faced by its auditors.

They have been now readmitted, following the publication of the results in March. It reported that its pretax loss for the financial year that ended March 31, 2022 was GBP1.1 million, narrowing from GBP2.5 million a year earlier. It reported no revenue.

On Wednesday, Amala said that it is now considering a reverse takeover, and it hopes to produce a shortlist in "the coming weeks".

It added that it is targeting concluding head of terms of a preferred target by late summer, which will once again trigger a suspension of its shares.

Amala said that it has retained enough capital to undertake a reverse takeover and has ensured steps to reduce working capital expenditure over this time. This includes the directors agreeing not to accrue or receive any remuneration until a takeover is in place.

Amala also said that it has added Celia Li to its board of directors. It said that she has "expertise and experience with overseas investments and investors."

"The directors are working hard to achieve these goals for the benefit for the shareholders and other stakeholders in the company," Amala said.

Shares in Amala Foods were down 2.7% to 0.22 pence each in London on Wednesday around midday.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about AMALA FOODS PLC
07:30aAmala Foods shares re-admitted as considers potential takeover
AN
03/31Parkmead profit hurt by impairment; Shearwater warns
AN
03/31Dignity swings to loss; Restaurant Group loss widens
AN
03/31Amala Foods Plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/17Amala Foods cancels agreement with Terra Rara on lengthy due diligence
AN
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022Amala Foods To Acquire Rare Earths Company Terra Rara UK In Reverse Takeover
MT
2022Amala Foods Up 33% As Talks For Terra Rara UK's Acquisition Continue
MT
2022Terra Rara UK Ltd signed a term sheet to acquire Am..
CI
2022Amala Foods Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1,09 M -1,36 M -1,36 M
Net Debt 2022 0,61 M 0,75 M 0,75 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 0,95 M 1,19 M 1,19 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart AMALA FOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Amala Foods Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Edward Sumner Chief Executive Officer
Stuart Ventross Kemp Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Charles Rowell Morley-Kirk Non-Executive Chairman
Aidan Bishop Executive Director
Celia Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMALA FOODS PLC0.00%1
MICROSOFT CORPORATION20.24%2 146 570
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.33.07%58 404
SYNOPSYS INC.19.15%57 940
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.06%54 574
SEA LIMITED58.58%46 763
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer