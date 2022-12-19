Amalgamated Financial : December 2022 Investor Presentation
12/19/2022 | 04:35pm EST
Amalgamated Financial Corp.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation Update December 20, 2022
amalgamatedbank.com Member FDIC
Safe Harbor Statements
INTRODUCTION
On March 1, 2021 (the "Effective Date"), Amalgamated Financial Corp. (the "Company") completed its holding company reorganization and acquired all of the outstanding stock of Amalgamated Bank (the "Bank"). In this presentation, unless the context indicates otherwise, references to "we," "us," and "our" refer to the Company and the Bank. However, if the discussion relates to a period before the Effective Date, the terms refer only to the Bank.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement. These statements generally can be identified by forward-looking terminology, such as "plan," "seek to," "outlook," "guidance," "may," "will," "anticipate," "should," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "forecast," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "initiatives," and "intend," as well as other similar words and expressions of the future. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our 2022 Guidance, and statements related to future loss/income (including projected non-interest income) of solar tax equity investments. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control and any or all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:
negative economic and political conditions that adversely affect the general economy, housing prices, the real estate market, the job market, consumer confidence, the financial condition of our borrowers and consumer spending habits, which may affect, among other things, the level of non-performing assets, charge-offs and provision expense;
the rate of growth (or lack thereof) in the economy and employment levels, as well as general business and economic conditions, coupled with the risk that adverse conditions may be greater than anticipated in the markets that we serve;
continued fluctuation of the interest rate environment;
fluctuations or unanticipated changes in interest rates on loans or deposits or that affect the yield curve;
our inability to maintain the historical growth rate of our loan portfolio;
changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments;
the impact of competition with other financial institutions, many of which are larger and have greater resources, and fintechs, as well as changes in the competitive environment;
our ability to meet heightened regulatory and supervisory requirements;
our ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits;
any matter that would cause us to conclude that there was impairment of any asset, including intangible assets;
inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies, required capital maintenance levels or regulatory requests or directives;
risks associated with litigation, including the applicability of insurance coverage;
the risk of not achieving anticipated cost savings related to reduction in the number of branch locations and other expense areas;
a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches;
volatile credit and financial markets both domestic and foreign;
the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis could be different when our review is finalized;
unexpected challenges related to our executive officer retention; and
the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us in connection with the termination of the merger agreement with Amalgamated Bank of Chicago.
Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management, and on information currently available to management. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, which speak only as of the date hereof, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in or implied by such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
2
Safe Harbor Statements cont.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation, "Core Operating Revenue," "Core Non-interest Expense," "Tangible Common Equity," "Average Tangible Common Equity," "Core Efficiency Ratio," "Core Net Income," "Core ROAA," and "Core ROATCE."
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures (a) allow management and investors to better assess our performance by removing volatility that is associated with discrete items that are unrelated to our core business, and (b) enable a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.
Non-GAAP financial measures, however, have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and we strongly encourage investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this presentation and not to place undue reliance on any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this presentation with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial disclosures to what we believe to be the most directly comparable GAAP measures found in this presentation are set forth in the final pages of this presentation and also may be viewed on the bank's website, amalgamatedbank.com.
You should assume that all numbers presented are unaudited unless otherwise noted.
3
3Q22 Highlights & 4Q22 Updates
3Q22 Highlights
Record earnings of $22.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share on a GAAP basis;
Core net income was $24.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share(1)
Core efficiency ratio(1) was 48.24% and 52.20% in 3Q22 and 2Q22, respectively
Average deposits increased $191.1 million, or 2.7%, with non-interest bearing deposits making up 56%
Loans, including net deferred costs increased $220.2 million, or 6.1%, to $3.8 billion
Net interest margin improved to 3.50% in 3Q22, an increase of 47 basis points from 3.03% in 2Q22
4Q22 Updates - through December 15, 2022 (2)
NII and core-PTPP tracking towards expectations (also see page 21)
Net loan growth tracking above expectations of 2-3% linked quarter growth by approximately 100-200 basis points, led mainly by commercial
Political deposit decline of $480.3 million in line with expectations of $400-$500 million post midterm elections
Stable credit performance, consumer solar charge-offs following trend, no material credit impacts
Strong capital position with T1 Leverage Ratio tracking towards 7.5%
Tangible common equity ratio tracking above 6.0% target
See non-GAAP disclosures on pages 23-24
The above-referenced preliminary unaudited financial information is based solely on management's estimates, reflects currently available preliminary financial information and remains subject to additional procedures. Our registered public accounting firm has not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the preliminary financial information. The above preliminary financial information is not a complete presentation of our financial results for the first quarter of 2021, and our actual results may differ materially from our estimates and preliminary amounts indicated above as a result of various factors, including those set forth in our "Safe Harbor Statements" on pages 2 and 3.
4
Solar Tax-Equity Investments
OVERVIEW OF SOLAR TAX EQUITY INVESTMENTS
Metrics excluding the impact of tax credits or accelerated depreciation is a meaningful way to evaluate our performance and are adjusted in accordance with the below chart
Immediate realization of tax benefits and subsequent accelerated depreciation of the value of the investment creates volatility in the GAAP and core earnings presentations
Steady state income is generally achieved within 4 quarters of initial investment and all investments are net profitable over their lives (generally 5 years)
We expect more solar tax-equity investment initiatives in the future (not shown in forecast below)
ACTUAL AND PROJECTED SOLAR INCOME(1)(2)(3)
$ millions
Actual
Forecast
$0.5
$5.3
$0.2
$0.2
$0.3
$0.3
$0.3
$0.3
$1.2
$5.0
-$1.8
-$0.8
$0.1
-$0.9
-$1.3
-$1.7
-$3.8
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
FY22
FY23-25
Tax credits (accelerated depreciation) on solar investments
Steady state solar income
(1)
Actual 2022 results and projected solar income forecasts have been revised modestly since 4Q 2021
(2)
Balances presented are not tax effected
(3)
Refer to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on slides 22-23 for further details on impact to key ratios
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Amalgamated Bank published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 21:34:34 UTC.