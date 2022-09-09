Advanced search
    AMAL   US0226711010

AMALGAMATED FINANCIAL CORP.

(AMAL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:34 2022-09-09 pm EDT
22.90 USD   +2.42%
09/07INSIDER SELL : Amalgamated Financial
MT
09/02INSIDER SELL : Amalgamated Financial
MT
08/30AMALGAMATED FINANCIAL CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global standards body approves new merchant code for gun sellers

09/09/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
Sept 9 (Reuters) - An international standards body has approved the creation of a new merchant code for gun retailers, a representative said on Friday, following pressure from activists who say it will help track suspicious weapons purchases.

At a meeting this week, a subcommittee of the International Organization for Standardization approved what is known as a "merchant category code" for firearms stores, a spokeswoman said.

The decision by the Geneva-based nonprofit was long sought https://www.warren.senate.gov/oversight/letters/senator-warren-and-representative-dean-urge-bank-ceos-to-adopt-new-code-for-gun-and-ammunition-retailers by advocates of tighter gun regulation include U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats. It clears the way for banks that process gun retailers' payments to decide whether to assign the new codes to merchants.

The codes were requested of the Swiss body known as ISO by Amalgamated Bank of New York, which calls itself a socially responsible lender and investor.

Activists say the codes will make it easier for banks to report suspicious purchases. Some gun-rights activists had worried the new codes could lead to unauthorized surveillance.

Mass shootings this year including a rampage in Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers have continued a long-running U.S. debate over gun control.

Several top U.S. pension funds had submitted shareholder resolutions asking payments companies to weigh in on the issue.

A representative for Mastercard Inc said that following ISO's approval, "We now turn our focus to how it will be implemented by merchants and their banks as we continue to support lawful purchases on our network while protecting the privacy and decisions of individual cardholders."

Representatives for Amalgamated Bank and for American Express and Visa did not immediately comment. (Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMALGAMATED FINANCIAL CORP. 2.10% 22.84 Delayed Quote.33.33%
MASTERCARD, INC. 2.05% 336.785 Delayed Quote.-8.14%
