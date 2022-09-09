Global standards body approves new merchant code for gun sellers

Sept 9 (Reuters) - An international standards body has
approved the creation of a new merchant code for gun retailers,
a representative said on Friday, following pressure from
activists who say it will help track suspicious weapons
purchases.
At a meeting this week, a subcommittee of the International
Organization for Standardization approved what is known as a
"merchant category code" for firearms stores, a spokeswoman
said.
The decision by the Geneva-based nonprofit was long sought https://www.warren.senate.gov/oversight/letters/senator-warren-and-representative-dean-urge-bank-ceos-to-adopt-new-code-for-gun-and-ammunition-retailers
by advocates of tighter gun regulation include U.S. Senator
Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats. It clears the way for
banks that process gun retailers' payments to decide whether to
assign the new codes to merchants.
The codes were requested of the Swiss body known as ISO by
Amalgamated Bank of New York, which calls itself a
socially responsible lender and investor.
Activists say the codes will make it easier for banks to
report suspicious purchases. Some gun-rights activists had
worried the new codes could lead to unauthorized surveillance.
Mass shootings this year including a rampage in Texas that
killed 19 children and two teachers have continued a
long-running U.S. debate over gun control.
Several top U.S. pension funds had submitted shareholder
resolutions asking payments companies to weigh in on the
issue.
A representative for Mastercard Inc said that
following ISO's approval, "We now turn our focus to how it will
be implemented by merchants and their banks as we continue to
support lawful purchases on our network while protecting the
privacy and decisions of individual cardholders."
Representatives for Amalgamated Bank and for American
Express and Visa did not immediately comment.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber
Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)