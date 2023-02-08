Amalgamated Regional Trading : 2023 Q1 Trading Update

TRADING ENVIRONMENT

The first quarter of the year was characterised by Government's efforts to contain inflation and curb further devaluation of the local currency. Foreign currency transactions continued to increase across the economy despite the narrowing of the exchange rates on the official and the alternative market. The resulting liquidity constraints affected demand. The gains from the relative stability of exchange rates and easing of inflation in the last quarter of the 2022 financial year were reversed as electricity supply challenges worsened and seriously affected operations.

Demand in Zambia remained strong despite the slowing economic growth and an upturn in inflation.

GROUP BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

Volumes for the period declined overall by 3% compared to last year. Profitability was impacted by reduced plant availability resulting in significant under recoveries particularly at the Mill.

Export volumes fell by 17% as orders could not be met in December. Revenue increased by 39% in inflation adjusted terms from prior year driven by the increased local battery and pen sales despite the intermittent supply gaps arising from outages in power and water supplies.

Margins remain strong as costs have generally been recovered from customers. The increasing hard currency sales continue to provide a hedge to limit the impact of the foreign currency movements.

The commercialization of the new Tissue Mill was affected by the unprecedented power challenges during the period with the delay necessitating additional support from lenders to ease the strain on the Group.

DIVISIONAL PERFORMANCES

Batteries

Overall volumes for batteries were 1% lower than prior year whilst export volumes fell by 13% on account of product shortages. The division was cushioned by the greater inventory holding levels which had been put in place in response to the global supply chain disruptions.

Paper

Paper volumes decreased by 10% compared to last year as the anticipated efficiency improvements from the recapitalization program were delayed. The Mill continues to rely on imported waste paper as the recovery of local collections remains slow.