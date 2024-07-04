04.07.24 12:15

/KASE, 04.07.24/ - Altai Resources JSC (Almaty), with its shares officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), provided KASE with an audit report on the consolidated financial statements for 2023. Based on audited data as of December 31, 2023 (in thousand KZT, unless otherwise indicated): ------------------------------------------------------- as of as of Parameter 31.12.23 31.12.22 --------------------------------- ---------- ---------- Equity capital (capital deficit) 10,123,558 8,873,028 Total assets 21,392,630 18,701,642 Total liabilities 11,269,072 9,828,614 Net profit (net loss) 1,043,715 5,869,239 Book value of ordinary share, KZT 386.10 338.40 ROA, % 4.88 31.38 ROE, % 10.31 66.15 ------------------------------------------------------- Audit of the 2023 consolidated financial statements of the company was carried out by Moore Kazakhstan LLP. According to the auditor's report, the consolidated financial statements represent fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Altai Resources JSC and its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2023, as well as results of their operations and cash flows for the year ended on that date subject to the IFRS. The report is posted on the KASE website at https://kase.kz/files/emitters/AMAN/amanf6_2023_cons_rus.pdf [2024-07-04]