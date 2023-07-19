19.07.23 17:01

/KASE, July 19, 2023/ - Insurance Company "Amanat" JSC (Almaty), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE about the decision of the Board of Directors dated July 12, 2023: to issue 100,000 authorized common shares of the company at a price of 1,000 tenge per share with the sole shareholder exercising the right of preemptive purchase of shares. This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/AMIN/amin_info_reshenie_120723.pdf [2023-07-19]