Board of Directors of Insurance Company "Amanat" decides to issue 100.0 th. common shares of the company with sole shareholder exercising right of preemptive purchase of shares
19.07.23 17:01
/KASE, July 19, 2023/ - Insurance Company "Amanat" JSC (Almaty), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE about the decision of the Board of Directors dated July 12, 2023: to issue 100,000 authorized common shares of the company at a price of 1,000 tenge per share with the sole shareholder exercising the right of preemptive purchase of shares. This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/AMIN/amin_info_reshenie_120723.pdf [2023-07-19]
