26.07.23 16:27

/KASE, July 26, 2023/ - Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) was provided with an extract from the shareholder registers system of Altay Resources as of July 1, 2023. According to the mentioned extract: - the total number of authorized common shares of the company makes up 26,220,170 units; - all authorized shares of the company are outstanding; - the sole Company'S shareholder and the only person holding five or more percent of total outstanding shares of the company is SYNTECH FZE (FZE, Sharjah). [2023-07-26]