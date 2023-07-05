Extract from IC Amanat's shareholder registers as of July 1, 2023 provided
05.07.23 11:30
/KASE, July 5, 2023/ - Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) was provided with an extract from the shareholder registers system of "IC "Amanat" as of July 1, 2023. According to the mentioned extract: - the total number of authorized common shares of the company makes up 2,500,000 units; - 1,930,000 common shares of the company are outstanding; - the sole Company'S shareholder and the only person holding five or more percent of total outstanding shares of the company is "Fincraft" Investment House" JSC. [2023-07-05]
