Amãna Bank : Interim Financial Statements as of 30th September 2022
Amana Bank PLC (PB 3618 PQ)
Interim Financial Statements
30 September 2022
Vision
To be an admired leader in providing equitable financial solutions,
not limited to numerics, but also in earning the trust of our
customers, employees, shareholders and country.
Mission
To adopt a unique and people friendly approach in banking with a passion for continuous improvement, enabling growth and enriching lives.
Amãna Bank PLC (PB 3618 PQ)
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED
30 SEPTEMBER
30 SEPTEMBER
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
(Rs '000)
(Rs '000)
%
(Rs '000)
(Rs '000)
%
Financing Income
8,091,846
5,604,556
44%
3,239,600
2,020,761
60%
Financing Expenses
(4,987,935)
(2,433,082)
105%
(2,138,896)
(844,164)
153%
Net Financing Income
3,103,911
3,171,474
(2%)
1,100,704
1,176,597
(6%)
Net Fee and Commission Income
516,229
252,103
105%
230,952
67,633
241%
Net Trading Income
637,146
(107,426)
693%
212,544
(165,348)
229%
Net Gains / (Losses) from Financial Investments at Fair Value
(7,934)
(5,832)
36%
18,821
(7,106)
365%
through Profit or Loss
Net Gains / (Losses) from Derecognition of Financial Assets
(257)
981
(126%)
(111)
6
1,950%
Net Other Operating Income
3,001
3,373
(11%)
73
484
(85%)
Total Operating Income
4,252,096
3,314,673
28%
1,562,983
1,072,266
46%
Impairment Charges
(758,563)
(413,963)
83%
(264,155)
(140,027)
89%
Net Operating Income
3,493,533
2,900,710
20%
1,298,828
932,239
39%
Personnel Expenses
1,095,968
1,015,548
8%
370,866
339,884
9%
Depreciation and Amortisation of Property, Plant, Equipment
226,747
238,555
(5%)
75,469
79,439
(5%)
and Right-of-Use Assets
Other Operating Expenses
846,791
642,714
32%
310,145
218,277
42%
Total Operating Expenses
2,169,506
1,896,817
14%
756,480
637,600
19%
Operating Profit Before Value Added Tax on Financial Services
1,324,027
1,003,893
32%
542,348
294,639
84%
Value Added Tax on Financial Services
(384,039)
(267,640)
43%
(159,306)
(64,089)
149%
Profit Before Tax
939,988
736,253
28%
383,042
230,550
66%
Tax Expenses
(339,495)
(303,046)
12%
(144,564)
(86,609)
67%
Profit for the Period
600,493
433,207
39%
238,478
143,941
66%
Earnings Per Share - Basic / Diluted (in Rs.)
0.22
0.16
39%
0.09
0.05
66%
Amãna Bank PLC (PB 3618 PQ)
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED
30 SEPTEMBER
30 SEPTEMBER
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
(Rs '000)
(Rs '000)
%
(Rs '000)
(Rs '000)
%
Profit for the Period
600,493
433,207
39%
238,478
143,941
66%
Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit or Loss in
Subsequent Periods:
Financial Assets - Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:
Net Gain / (Loss) on Financial Assets - Fair Value through Other
(16,206)
(35,112)
(54%)
64,822
13,505
380%
Comprehensive Income
Deferred Tax Effect on Revaluation Surplus (Net)
-
44,883
(100%)
-
-
-
Net Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit or Loss in
(16,206)
9,771
266%
64,822
13,505
380%
Subsequent Periods:
Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss) for the Period Net of Tax
(16,206)
9,771
266%
64,822
13,505
380%
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
584,287
442,978
32%
303,300
157,446
93%
Amãna Bank PLC (PB 3618 PQ)
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT
30 SEP 2022
31 DEC 2021
Change
(AUDITED)
%
(Rs' 000)
(Rs' 000)
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
21,147,560
8,673,811
144%
Balances with Central Bank of Sri Lanka
4,683,676
4,800,027
(2%)
Placements with Banks
27,786,534
27,302,269
2%
Placements with Licensed Finance Companies
76
73
4%
Derivative Financial Assets
71,953
510,066
(86%)
Financial Assets Designated at Fair Value through Profit or Loss
79,652
64,634
23%
Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Financing and Receivables to Other Customers
83,434,232
75,816,397
10%
Financial Assets Measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income
329,804
346,010
(5%)
Other Assets - Financial
2,194,363
1,213,996
81%
Property, Plant, Equipment And Right-of-Use Assets
2,267,630
2,447,150
(7%)
Intangible Assets
219,217
232,835
(6%)
Other Assets - Non Financial
592,227
449,563
32%
Deferred Tax Assets
52,072
52,072
-
Total Assets
142,858,996
121,908,903
17%
Liabilities
Due to Banks
16,203,434
9,009,986
80%
Derivative Financial Liabilities
12,000
783,200
(98%)
Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost - Due to Depositors
109,724,034
96,157,776
14%
Other Liabilities - Financial
2,042,830
1,696,127
20%
Current Tax Liabilities
419,480
419,795
(0%)
Dividend Payable
6,399
6,459
(1%)
Retirement Benefit Liability
141,022
131,081
8%
Other Liabilities - Non Financial
86,976
65,945
32%
Total Liabilities
128,636,175
108,270,369
19%
Shareholders' Funds
Stated Capital
11,079,706
11,079,706
-
Statutory Reserve Fund
157,693
157,693
-
Revaluation Reserve
1,076,688
1,076,688
-
Fair Value Reserve
82,692
98,898
(16%)
Retained Earnings
1,826,042
1,225,549
49%
Total Equity
14,222,821
13,638,534
4%
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Funds
142,858,996
121,908,903
17%
Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share
5.29
5.07
Commitments and Contingencies
48,286,655
67,801,327
Memorandum Information
Number of Employees
776
777
Number of Branches
33
33
CERTIFICATION:
I certify that these Financial Statements comply with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
============
Signed
M. Ali Wahid
Chief Financial Officer
11 November 2022
We, the undersigned, being Chairman and Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of Amana Bank PLC certify jointly that:-
the above statements have been prepared in compliance with the format and definitions prescribed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and Rule 7.4 of Colombo Stock Exchange.
the information contained in these statements have been extracted from the unaudited Financial Statements of the Bank unless indicated as audited.
Signed
Signed
Ali Asghar Akbarally
Mohamed Azmeer
Chairman
Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer
11 November 2022
11 November 2022
Amãna Bank PLC (PB 3618 PQ)
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
RUPEES IN THOUSANDS
Stated
Statutory
Revaluation
Fair Value
Retained
Total
Capital
Reserve
Reserve
Reserve
Earnings
Fund
As at 31 December 2020 (Audited)
10,819,561
116,458
817,457
44,880
668,922
12,467,278
Profit for the nine months ended 30 September 2021
-
-
-
-
433,207
433,207
Total Comprehensive Income for the nine months ended 30 September 2021
-
-
-
9,771
-
9,771
Share Issue Expenses
(200)
(200)
As at 30 September 2021
10,819,561
116,458
817,457
54,651
1,101,929
12,910,056
Scrip Dividend - 2021
260,145
(260,145)
-
Profit for the three months ended 31 December 2021
-
-
-
-
535,432
535,432
Other Comprehensive Income for the three months ended 31 December 2021
-
-
260,317
44,247
(111,518)
193,046
Transfers to Statutory Reserve Fund
-
41,235
-
-
(41,235)
-
Transferred to Retained Earnings
-
-
(1,086)
-
1,086
-
As at 31 December 2021 (Audited)
11,079,706
157,693
1,076,688
98,898
1,225,549
13,638,534
Profit for the nine months ended 30 September 2022
-
-
-
-
600,493
600,493
Total Comprehensive Income for the nine months ended 30 September 2022
-
-
-
(16,206)
-
(16,206)
As at 30 September 2022
11,079,706
157,693
1,076,688
82,692
1,826,042
14,222,821
