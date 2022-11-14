Advanced search
    ABL.N0000   LK0424N00008

AMÃNA BANK PLC

(ABL.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
3.000 LKR   +3.45%
Amãna Bank : Interim Financial Statements as of 30th September 2022

11/14/2022
Amana Bank PLC (PB 3618 PQ)

Interim Financial Statements

30 September 2022

Vision

To be an admired leader in providing equitable financial solutions,

not limited to numerics, but also in earning the trust of our

customers, employees, shareholders and country.

Mission

To adopt a unique and people friendly approach in banking with a passion for continuous improvement, enabling growth and enriching lives.

Amãna Bank PLC (PB 3618 PQ)

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED

30 SEPTEMBER

30 SEPTEMBER

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

(Rs '000)

(Rs '000)

%

(Rs '000)

(Rs '000)

%

Financing Income

8,091,846

5,604,556

44%

3,239,600

2,020,761

60%

Financing Expenses

(4,987,935)

(2,433,082)

105%

(2,138,896)

(844,164)

153%

Net Financing Income

3,103,911

3,171,474

(2%)

1,100,704

1,176,597

(6%)

Net Fee and Commission Income

516,229

252,103

105%

230,952

67,633

241%

Net Trading Income

637,146

(107,426)

693%

212,544

(165,348)

229%

Net Gains / (Losses) from Financial Investments at Fair Value

(7,934)

(5,832)

36%

18,821

(7,106)

365%

through Profit or Loss

Net Gains / (Losses) from Derecognition of Financial Assets

(257)

981

(126%)

(111)

6

1,950%

Net Other Operating Income

3,001

3,373

(11%)

73

484

(85%)

Total Operating Income

4,252,096

3,314,673

28%

1,562,983

1,072,266

46%

Impairment Charges

(758,563)

(413,963)

83%

(264,155)

(140,027)

89%

Net Operating Income

3,493,533

2,900,710

20%

1,298,828

932,239

39%

Personnel Expenses

1,095,968

1,015,548

8%

370,866

339,884

9%

Depreciation and Amortisation of Property, Plant, Equipment

226,747

238,555

(5%)

75,469

79,439

(5%)

and Right-of-Use Assets

Other Operating Expenses

846,791

642,714

32%

310,145

218,277

42%

Total Operating Expenses

2,169,506

1,896,817

14%

756,480

637,600

19%

Operating Profit Before Value Added Tax on Financial Services

1,324,027

1,003,893

32%

542,348

294,639

84%

Value Added Tax on Financial Services

(384,039)

(267,640)

43%

(159,306)

(64,089)

149%

Profit Before Tax

939,988

736,253

28%

383,042

230,550

66%

Tax Expenses

(339,495)

(303,046)

12%

(144,564)

(86,609)

67%

Profit for the Period

600,493

433,207

39%

238,478

143,941

66%

Earnings Per Share - Basic / Diluted (in Rs.)

0.22

0.16

39%

0.09

0.05

66%

-1-

Amãna Bank PLC (PB 3618 PQ)

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED

30 SEPTEMBER

30 SEPTEMBER

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

(Rs '000)

(Rs '000)

%

(Rs '000)

(Rs '000)

%

Profit for the Period

600,493

433,207

39%

238,478

143,941

66%

Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit or Loss in

Subsequent Periods:

Financial Assets - Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:

Net Gain / (Loss) on Financial Assets - Fair Value through Other

(16,206)

(35,112)

(54%)

64,822

13,505

380%

Comprehensive Income

Deferred Tax Effect on Revaluation Surplus (Net)

-

44,883

(100%)

-

-

-

Net Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit or Loss in

(16,206)

9,771

266%

64,822

13,505

380%

Subsequent Periods:

Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss) for the Period Net of Tax

(16,206)

9,771

266%

64,822

13,505

380%

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

584,287

442,978

32%

303,300

157,446

93%

-2-

Amãna Bank PLC (PB 3618 PQ)

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT

30 SEP 2022

31 DEC 2021

Change

(AUDITED)

%

(Rs' 000)

(Rs' 000)

Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

21,147,560

8,673,811

144%

Balances with Central Bank of Sri Lanka

4,683,676

4,800,027

(2%)

Placements with Banks

27,786,534

27,302,269

2%

Placements with Licensed Finance Companies

76

73

4%

Derivative Financial Assets

71,953

510,066

(86%)

Financial Assets Designated at Fair Value through Profit or Loss

79,652

64,634

23%

Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Financing and Receivables to Other Customers

83,434,232

75,816,397

10%

Financial Assets Measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income

329,804

346,010

(5%)

Other Assets - Financial

2,194,363

1,213,996

81%

Property, Plant, Equipment And Right-of-Use Assets

2,267,630

2,447,150

(7%)

Intangible Assets

219,217

232,835

(6%)

Other Assets - Non Financial

592,227

449,563

32%

Deferred Tax Assets

52,072

52,072

-

Total Assets

142,858,996

121,908,903

17%

Liabilities

Due to Banks

16,203,434

9,009,986

80%

Derivative Financial Liabilities

12,000

783,200

(98%)

Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost - Due to Depositors

109,724,034

96,157,776

14%

Other Liabilities - Financial

2,042,830

1,696,127

20%

Current Tax Liabilities

419,480

419,795

(0%)

Dividend Payable

6,399

6,459

(1%)

Retirement Benefit Liability

141,022

131,081

8%

Other Liabilities - Non Financial

86,976

65,945

32%

Total Liabilities

128,636,175

108,270,369

19%

Shareholders' Funds

Stated Capital

11,079,706

11,079,706

-

Statutory Reserve Fund

157,693

157,693

-

Revaluation Reserve

1,076,688

1,076,688

-

Fair Value Reserve

82,692

98,898

(16%)

Retained Earnings

1,826,042

1,225,549

49%

Total Equity

14,222,821

13,638,534

4%

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Funds

142,858,996

121,908,903

17%

Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share

5.29

5.07

Commitments and Contingencies

48,286,655

67,801,327

Memorandum Information

Number of Employees

776

777

Number of Branches

33

33

CERTIFICATION:

I certify that these Financial Statements comply with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

============

Signed

M. Ali Wahid

Chief Financial Officer

11 November 2022

We, the undersigned, being Chairman and Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of Amana Bank PLC certify jointly that:-

  1. the above statements have been prepared in compliance with the format and definitions prescribed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and Rule 7.4 of Colombo Stock Exchange.
  2. the information contained in these statements have been extracted from the unaudited Financial Statements of the Bank unless indicated as audited.

Signed

Signed

Ali Asghar Akbarally

Mohamed Azmeer

Chairman

Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer

11 November 2022

11 November 2022

-3-

Amãna Bank PLC (PB 3618 PQ)

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

RUPEES IN THOUSANDS

Stated

Statutory

Revaluation

Fair Value

Retained

Total

Capital

Reserve

Reserve

Reserve

Earnings

Fund

As at 31 December 2020 (Audited)

10,819,561

116,458

817,457

44,880

668,922

12,467,278

Profit for the nine months ended 30 September 2021

-

-

-

-

433,207

433,207

Total Comprehensive Income for the nine months ended 30 September 2021

-

-

-

9,771

-

9,771

Share Issue Expenses

(200)

(200)

As at 30 September 2021

10,819,561

116,458

817,457

54,651

1,101,929

12,910,056

Scrip Dividend - 2021

260,145

(260,145)

-

Profit for the three months ended 31 December 2021

-

-

-

-

535,432

535,432

Other Comprehensive Income for the three months ended 31 December 2021

-

-

260,317

44,247

(111,518)

193,046

Transfers to Statutory Reserve Fund

-

41,235

-

-

(41,235)

-

Transferred to Retained Earnings

-

-

(1,086)

-

1,086

-

As at 31 December 2021 (Audited)

11,079,706

157,693

1,076,688

98,898

1,225,549

13,638,534

Profit for the nine months ended 30 September 2022

-

-

-

-

600,493

600,493

Total Comprehensive Income for the nine months ended 30 September 2022

-

-

-

(16,206)

-

(16,206)

As at 30 September 2022

11,079,706

157,693

1,076,688

82,692

1,826,042

14,222,821

-4-

