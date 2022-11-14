Amãna Bank : Interim Financial Statements as of 30th September 2022

Amãna Bank PLC (PB 3618 PQ)

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

RUPEES IN THOUSANDS

Stated Statutory Revaluation Fair Value Retained Total

Capital Reserve Reserve Reserve Earnings

Fund

As at 31 December 2020 (Audited) 10,819,561 116,458 817,457 44,880 668,922 12,467,278

Profit for the nine months ended 30 September 2021 - - - - 433,207 433,207

Total Comprehensive Income for the nine months ended 30 September 2021 - - - 9,771 - 9,771

Share Issue Expenses (200) (200)

As at 30 September 2021 10,819,561 116,458 817,457 54,651 1,101,929 12,910,056

Scrip Dividend - 2021 260,145 (260,145) -

Profit for the three months ended 31 December 2021 - - - - 535,432 535,432

Other Comprehensive Income for the three months ended 31 December 2021 - - 260,317 44,247 (111,518) 193,046

Transfers to Statutory Reserve Fund - 41,235 - - (41,235) -

Transferred to Retained Earnings - - (1,086) - 1,086 -

As at 31 December 2021 (Audited) 11,079,706 157,693 1,076,688 98,898 1,225,549 13,638,534

Profit for the nine months ended 30 September 2022 - - - - 600,493 600,493

Total Comprehensive Income for the nine months ended 30 September 2022 - - - (16,206) - (16,206)