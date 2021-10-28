Log in
اعلان شركة أمانة للتأمين التعاوني عن آخر التطورات لـ اعلان شركة أمانة للتأمين التعاو&#

10/28/2021 | 02:21am EDT
Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. Announces an update on Amana Cooperative Insurance Company announces signing a Binding Merger Agreement with Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Company

Element List Explanation
Introduction Further to the announcement made by Amana for Cooperative Insurance Co. ("Amana") published on Tadawul website dated 20/09/1442H corresponding to 02/05/2021G (the "Announcement") in connection with Amana signing a binding merger agreement to merge with Saudi Enaya for Cooperative Insurance Co. (the "Agreement"), and with reference to the conditions precedent section of the Agreement which stipulates that the conditions precedent should be satisfied within six months as of the date of signing the Agreement.

Amana is pleased to announce to its shareholders that a deed of variation to the Agreement was signed, under which it was agreed with Saudi Enaya for Cooperative Insurance Co to amend the date of satisfying the conditions precedent so that such date would be twelve months as of the date of signing the Agreement instead of six months, and therefore the Longstop Date for satisfying the conditions precedent will be twelve months as of the date of signing the Agreement.

Previous Announcement Amana Cooperative Insurance Company announces signing a Binding Merger Agreement with Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Company
Date of Previous Announcement on Tadawul's Website 2021-05-02 Corresponding to 1442-09-20
Percentage of fulfilled achievement Not applicable
Event's Expected Completion Date Not applicable
Reasons for Exceeding the Announced End Date Not applicable
The costs associated with the event, and if they have changed or not with indication of the reasons. Not applicable
Impact of the Delay on the Company's Financial Results Not applicable
Additional Information Not applicable

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. SJSC published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
