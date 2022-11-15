Amãna Takaful Life : Quarterly Financial Statement as at 30/09/2022
Interim Report
30 September 2022
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Unaudited as at
Audited as at
AS AT
Notes
30.09.2022
31.12.2021
Rs.
Rs.
ASSETS
Intangible Assets
16,271,115
17,420,164
Property, Plant and Equipment
21,403,329
25,769,256
Right of use Lease Assets
3.1
8,898,739
13,251,240
Investment Property
147,500,000
147,500,000
Financial Assets
4
1,022,340,965
880,303,822
Financial Assets - Unit Linked
5
2,320,942,946
2,121,644,837
Contribution (Premium) Receivable
37,560,803
35,952,417
Other Assets
51,685,150
37,907,895
Cash and Bank Balances
6
45,737,949
60,920,009
Cash and Bank Balances - Unit Linked
6
15,939,531
9,583,462
Total Assets
3,688,280,527
3,350,253,103
LIABILITIES
Insurance Contract Liabilities - Family Takaful Fund
378,858,180
397,380,854
Insurance Contract Liabilities - Unit Linked
2,356,375,036
2,149,698,432
Employee Benefits
13,381,580
13,614,072
Subordinated Debt
138,925,000
88,004,732
Finance Lease Liability
3.2
10,265,714
14,209,487
Other Liabilities - Unit Linked
117,715,561
80,207,746
Other Liabilities
142,045,870
123,381,254
Total Liabilities
3,157,566,942
2,866,496,576
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Stated Capital
500,000,000
500,000,000
Revaluation Reserve
11,998,572
11,998,572
Revenue Reserves
18,715,013
(28,242,046)
Total Equity
530,713,585
483,756,526
Total Liabilities and Equity
3,688,280,527
3,350,253,103
The notes form an integral part of the Financial Statements.
We certify that the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements comply with the requirements under Companies Act, No. 07 of 2007.
Signed
Signed
M. Rinaz Niyas
Gehan Rajapakse
Head of Finance
Executive Director/ CEO
Signed for and on behalf of the Board
Signed
Signed
Director
Director
Colombo
15 November 2022
Amana Takaful Life PLC
Interim Report 30th September 2022
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Unaudited
Unaudited
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER
2022
2021
Change
Notes
Rs.
Rs.
%
Gross Written Contribution (Premium)
7
774,900,806
660,561,497
17%
Retakaful Contribution (Reinsurance Premium)
(44,946,077)
(32,500,450)
-38%
Net Written Contribution (Premium)
729,954,729
628,061,047
16%
Net Change in Reserve for Un-Earned Contribution (Premium)
1,348,623
(2,147,959)
163%
Net Earned Contribution (Premium)
731,303,352
625,913,088
17%
Other Revenue
Income from investments
264,519,415
128,996,372
105%
Other income
30,409,502
35,063,319
-13%
Total Revenue
8
1,026,232,269
789,972,780
30%
Benefits, Losses and Expenses
Takaful (Insurance) claims and benefits
(377,211,676)
(282,029,269)
-34%
Acquisition Cost (net of reinsurance commission)
(108,533,168)
(94,342,092)
-15%
Change in Family Takaful Contract Liability
(192,864,883)
(141,292,479)
37%
Other Operating and Administration Expenses
(295,930,395)
(265,029,521)
-12%
Amortization
(904,082)
(915,352)
1%
Total Claims, Benefits and Expenses
(975,444,205)
(783,608,713)
-24%
Profit from Operations
50,788,064
6,364,066
698%
Finance cost
(7,162,081)
(5,158,225)
-39%
Profit Before Taxation
9
43,625,983
1,205,841
3518%
Income Tax Expenses
10
-
-
-
Net Profit for the Period
43,625,983
1,205,841
3518%
Rs
Rs
Basic / Diluted Earnings Per Share To Equity Holders
16
0.87
0.02
3518%
Dividend per share
Interim dividend paid per share
-
-
-
Final proposed dividend per share
-
-
-
Other Comprehensive Income
Profit for the period
43,625,983
1,205,841
3518%
Net Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial
Assets transfer (to)/ from Life Policyholder's Reserve
3,331,078
1,909,844
74%
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
46,957,061
3,115,686
1407%
Amana Takaful Life PLC
2
Interim Report 30th September 2022
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Unaudited
Unaudited
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER
2022
2021
Change
Rs.
Rs.
%
Gross Written Contribution (Premium)
268,992,126
222,932,513
21%
Retakaful Contribution (Reinsurance Premium)
(15,029,571)
(11,941,503)
-26%
Net Written Contribution (Premium)
253,962,555
210,991,010
20%
Net Change in Reserve for Un-Earned Contribution (Premium)
1,861,951
577,290
223%
Net Earned Contribution (Premium)
255,824,506
211,568,300
21%
Other Revenue
Income from investments
128,616,004
51,023,340
152%
Other income
10,172,081
17,288,284
-41%
Total Revenue
394,612,590
279,879,923
41%
Benefits, Losses and Expenses
Takaful (Insurance) claims and benefits
(129,134,800)
(102,131,152)
-26%
Acquisition Cost (net of reinsurance commission)
(38,035,070)
(32,152,346)
-18%
Change in Family Takaful Contract Liability
(109,732,037)
(44,754,649)
-145%
Other Operating and Administration Expenses
(106,732,646)
(86,294,235)
-24%
Amortization
(247,422)
(326,358)
24%
Total Claims, Benefits and Expenses
(383,881,975)
(265,658,740)
-45%
Profit from Operations
10,730,615
14,221,183
-25%
Finance cost
(2,983,250)
(1,374,255)
-117%
Profit Before Taxation
7,747,365
12,846,929
-40%
Income Tax Expenses
-
-
-
Net Profit for the Period
7,747,365
12,846,929
-40%
Rs
Rs
Basic / Diluted Earnings Per Share To Equity Holders
0.15
0.26
-40%
Dividend per share
Interim dividend paid per share
-
-
-
Final proposed dividend per share
-
-
-
Other Comprehensive Income
Profit for the period
7,747,365
12,846,929
-40%
Net Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial
Assets transfer (to)/ from Life Policyholder's Reserve
4,428,697
1,221,756
262%
Total Comprehensive Profit for the period
12,176,062
14,068,685
13%
Amana Takaful Life PLC
3
Interim Report 30th September 2022
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022
Revenue Reserves
Stated
Revaluation
Accumulated
Policy
Holders'
Total Equity
Capital
Reserve
Profit/(Loss)
Reserve
(Rs)
(Rs)
(Rs)
(Rs)
(Rs)
Balance as at 01st January 2021
500,000,000
2,545,326
(52,385,603)
8,999,942
459,159,662
Net Profit/(Loss) for the period
1,205,841
1,205,841
Net Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial Assets transfer
- (to)/ from Life Policyholder's Reserve
1,909,844
1,909,844
Balance as at 30th September 2021
500,000,000
2,545,326
(51,179,762)
10,909,786
462,275,348
Net Profit/(Loss) for the period
-
-
8,353,072
-
8,353,072
Other Comprehensive Income
Net Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial Assets transfer
- (to)/ from Life Policyholder's Reserve
-
-
-
3,489,284
3,489,284
Transfer from Revaluation Reserve
(101,329)
101,329
-
Revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment
9,554,575
9,554,575
Defined Benefit Plan Acturial Losses, Net of deferred Tax
-
-
84,243
-
84,243
Total Comprehensive Income
-
9,453,246
8,538,644
3,489,284
21,481,175
Balance as at 31st December 2021
500,000,000
11,998,572
(42,641,118)
14,399,071
483,756,526
Net Profit for the period
-
-
43,625,983
-
43,625,983
Other Comprehensive Income
Net Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial Assets
- (to)/ from Life Policyholder's Reserve
-
-
-
3,331,078
3,331,078
Total Comprehensive Income
-
-
43,625,983
3,331,078
46,957,061
Balance as at 30th September 2022
500,000,000
11,998,572
984,865
17,730,148
530,713,585
Amana Takaful Life PLC
4
Interim Report 30th September 2022
