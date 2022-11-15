Advanced search
    ATLL.N0000   LK0448N00007

AMÃNA TAKAFUL LIFE PLC

(ATLL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
31.00 LKR    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amãna Takaful Life : Quarterly Financial Statement as at 30/09/2022

11/15/2022 | 05:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amana Takaful Life PLC

Interim Report

30 September 2022

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited as at

Audited as at

AS AT

Notes

30.09.2022

31.12.2021

Rs.

Rs.

ASSETS

Intangible Assets

16,271,115

17,420,164

Property, Plant and Equipment

21,403,329

25,769,256

Right of use Lease Assets

3.1

8,898,739

13,251,240

Investment Property

147,500,000

147,500,000

Financial Assets

4

1,022,340,965

880,303,822

Financial Assets - Unit Linked

5

2,320,942,946

2,121,644,837

Contribution (Premium) Receivable

37,560,803

35,952,417

Other Assets

51,685,150

37,907,895

Cash and Bank Balances

6

45,737,949

60,920,009

Cash and Bank Balances - Unit Linked

6

15,939,531

9,583,462

Total Assets

3,688,280,527

3,350,253,103

LIABILITIES

Insurance Contract Liabilities - Family Takaful Fund

378,858,180

397,380,854

Insurance Contract Liabilities - Unit Linked

2,356,375,036

2,149,698,432

Employee Benefits

13,381,580

13,614,072

Subordinated Debt

138,925,000

88,004,732

Finance Lease Liability

3.2

10,265,714

14,209,487

Other Liabilities - Unit Linked

117,715,561

80,207,746

Other Liabilities

142,045,870

123,381,254

Total Liabilities

3,157,566,942

2,866,496,576

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Stated Capital

500,000,000

500,000,000

Revaluation Reserve

11,998,572

11,998,572

Revenue Reserves

18,715,013

(28,242,046)

Total Equity

530,713,585

483,756,526

Total Liabilities and Equity

3,688,280,527

3,350,253,103

The notes form an integral part of the Financial Statements.

We certify that the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements comply with the requirements under Companies Act, No. 07 of 2007.

Signed

Signed

M. Rinaz Niyas

Gehan Rajapakse

Head of Finance

Executive Director/ CEO

Signed for and on behalf of the Board

Signed

Signed

Director

Director

Colombo

15 November 2022

Amana Takaful Life PLC

Interim Report 30th September 2022

1

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Unaudited

Unaudited

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER

2022

2021

Change

Notes

Rs.

Rs.

%

Gross Written Contribution (Premium)

7

774,900,806

660,561,497

17%

Retakaful Contribution (Reinsurance Premium)

(44,946,077)

(32,500,450)

-38%

Net Written Contribution (Premium)

729,954,729

628,061,047

16%

Net Change in Reserve for Un-Earned Contribution (Premium)

1,348,623

(2,147,959)

163%

Net Earned Contribution (Premium)

731,303,352

625,913,088

17%

Other Revenue

Income from investments

264,519,415

128,996,372

105%

Other income

30,409,502

35,063,319

-13%

Total Revenue

8

1,026,232,269

789,972,780

30%

Benefits, Losses and Expenses

Takaful (Insurance) claims and benefits

(377,211,676)

(282,029,269)

-34%

Acquisition Cost (net of reinsurance commission)

(108,533,168)

(94,342,092)

-15%

Change in Family Takaful Contract Liability

(192,864,883)

(141,292,479)

37%

Other Operating and Administration Expenses

(295,930,395)

(265,029,521)

-12%

Amortization

(904,082)

(915,352)

1%

Total Claims, Benefits and Expenses

(975,444,205)

(783,608,713)

-24%

Profit from Operations

50,788,064

6,364,066

698%

Finance cost

(7,162,081)

(5,158,225)

-39%

Profit Before Taxation

9

43,625,983

1,205,841

3518%

Income Tax Expenses

10

-

-

-

Net Profit for the Period

43,625,983

1,205,841

3518%

Rs

Rs

Basic / Diluted Earnings Per Share To Equity Holders

16

0.87

0.02

3518%

Dividend per share

Interim dividend paid per share

-

-

-

Final proposed dividend per share

-

-

-

Other Comprehensive Income

Profit for the period

43,625,983

1,205,841

3518%

Net Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial

Assets transfer (to)/ from Life Policyholder's Reserve

3,331,078

1,909,844

74%

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

46,957,061

3,115,686

1407%

Amana Takaful Life PLC

2

Interim Report 30th September 2022

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Unaudited

Unaudited

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER

2022

2021

Change

Rs.

Rs.

%

Gross Written Contribution (Premium)

268,992,126

222,932,513

21%

Retakaful Contribution (Reinsurance Premium)

(15,029,571)

(11,941,503)

-26%

Net Written Contribution (Premium)

253,962,555

210,991,010

20%

Net Change in Reserve for Un-Earned Contribution (Premium)

1,861,951

577,290

223%

Net Earned Contribution (Premium)

255,824,506

211,568,300

21%

Other Revenue

Income from investments

128,616,004

51,023,340

152%

Other income

10,172,081

17,288,284

-41%

Total Revenue

394,612,590

279,879,923

41%

Benefits, Losses and Expenses

Takaful (Insurance) claims and benefits

(129,134,800)

(102,131,152)

-26%

Acquisition Cost (net of reinsurance commission)

(38,035,070)

(32,152,346)

-18%

Change in Family Takaful Contract Liability

(109,732,037)

(44,754,649)

-145%

Other Operating and Administration Expenses

(106,732,646)

(86,294,235)

-24%

Amortization

(247,422)

(326,358)

24%

Total Claims, Benefits and Expenses

(383,881,975)

(265,658,740)

-45%

Profit from Operations

10,730,615

14,221,183

-25%

Finance cost

(2,983,250)

(1,374,255)

-117%

Profit Before Taxation

7,747,365

12,846,929

-40%

Income Tax Expenses

-

-

-

Net Profit for the Period

7,747,365

12,846,929

-40%

Rs

Rs

Basic / Diluted Earnings Per Share To Equity Holders

0.15

0.26

-40%

Dividend per share

Interim dividend paid per share

-

-

-

Final proposed dividend per share

-

-

-

Other Comprehensive Income

Profit for the period

7,747,365

12,846,929

-40%

Net Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial

Assets transfer (to)/ from Life Policyholder's Reserve

4,428,697

1,221,756

262%

Total Comprehensive Profit for the period

12,176,062

14,068,685

13%

Amana Takaful Life PLC

3

Interim Report 30th September 2022

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

Revenue Reserves

Stated

Revaluation

Accumulated

Policy

Holders'

Total Equity

Capital

Reserve

Profit/(Loss)

Reserve

(Rs)

(Rs)

(Rs)

(Rs)

(Rs)

Balance as at 01st January 2021

500,000,000

2,545,326

(52,385,603)

8,999,942

459,159,662

Net Profit/(Loss) for the period

1,205,841

1,205,841

Net Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial Assets transfer

- (to)/ from Life Policyholder's Reserve

1,909,844

1,909,844

Balance as at 30th September 2021

500,000,000

2,545,326

(51,179,762)

10,909,786

462,275,348

Net Profit/(Loss) for the period

-

-

8,353,072

-

8,353,072

Other Comprehensive Income

Net Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial Assets transfer

- (to)/ from Life Policyholder's Reserve

-

-

-

3,489,284

3,489,284

Transfer from Revaluation Reserve

(101,329)

101,329

-

Revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment

9,554,575

9,554,575

Defined Benefit Plan Acturial Losses, Net of deferred Tax

-

-

84,243

-

84,243

Total Comprehensive Income

-

9,453,246

8,538,644

3,489,284

21,481,175

Balance as at 31st December 2021

500,000,000

11,998,572

(42,641,118)

14,399,071

483,756,526

Net Profit for the period

-

-

43,625,983

-

43,625,983

Other Comprehensive Income

Net Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial Assets

- (to)/ from Life Policyholder's Reserve

-

-

-

3,331,078

3,331,078

Total Comprehensive Income

-

-

43,625,983

3,331,078

46,957,061

Balance as at 30th September 2022

500,000,000

11,998,572

984,865

17,730,148

530,713,585

Amana Takaful Life PLC

4

Interim Report 30th September 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amana Takaful Life plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 10:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
