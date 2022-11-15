Amãna Takaful Life : Quarterly Financial Statement as at 30/09/2022

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited as at Audited as at AS AT Notes 30.09.2022 31.12.2021 Rs. Rs. ASSETS Intangible Assets 16,271,115 17,420,164 Property, Plant and Equipment 21,403,329 25,769,256 Right of use Lease Assets 3.1 8,898,739 13,251,240 Investment Property 147,500,000 147,500,000 Financial Assets 4 1,022,340,965 880,303,822 Financial Assets - Unit Linked 5 2,320,942,946 2,121,644,837 Contribution (Premium) Receivable 37,560,803 35,952,417 Other Assets 51,685,150 37,907,895 Cash and Bank Balances 6 45,737,949 60,920,009 Cash and Bank Balances - Unit Linked 6 15,939,531 9,583,462 Total Assets 3,688,280,527 3,350,253,103 LIABILITIES Insurance Contract Liabilities - Family Takaful Fund 378,858,180 397,380,854 Insurance Contract Liabilities - Unit Linked 2,356,375,036 2,149,698,432 Employee Benefits 13,381,580 13,614,072 Subordinated Debt 138,925,000 88,004,732 Finance Lease Liability 3.2 10,265,714 14,209,487 Other Liabilities - Unit Linked 117,715,561 80,207,746 Other Liabilities 142,045,870 123,381,254 Total Liabilities 3,157,566,942 2,866,496,576 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Stated Capital 500,000,000 500,000,000 Revaluation Reserve 11,998,572 11,998,572 Revenue Reserves 18,715,013 (28,242,046) Total Equity 530,713,585 483,756,526 Total Liabilities and Equity 3,688,280,527 3,350,253,103

The notes form an integral part of the Financial Statements.

We certify that the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements comply with the requirements under Companies Act, No. 07 of 2007.

Signed Signed M. Rinaz Niyas Gehan Rajapakse Head of Finance Executive Director/ CEO Signed for and on behalf of the Board Signed Signed Director Director