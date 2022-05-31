Log in
    ATL.N0000   LK0354N00007

AMÃNA TAKAFUL PLC

(ATL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  05-29
11.40 LKR   +2.70%
05:40aAMÃNA TAKAFUL : Annual Report for the year 2021
PU
05/13Amãna Takaful PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/28Amãna Takaful PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Amãna Takaful : Annual Report for the year 2021

05/31/2022 | 05:40am EDT
SPIRITOF

INSURANCE

AMANA TAKAFUL PLC

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

SPIRITOF

INSURANCE

Since inception, our vision to become the leader in our arena has both inspired and challenged us. This has been the key to our success and a driving force which constantly kept us reaching beyond the possible. This year, we etch yet another golden page in our life story, a story which began with magic

  • the magic of people with an unstoppable vision, people with the courage to slay the dragons of doubt and negativity, and yet another bunch of people who saw the magic in us
  • our loyal customers. We have shaped our kingdom within the Industry, and now we raise the bar even further. We have sharpened our focus on becoming a larger and broader entity, seeking to offer unparalleled products and services, as we continue to spin our magic….let it begin with us.

Content

Our Vision, Mission and Values

3

Financial Report

Performance Highlights

4

Product Portfolio

6

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

66

Certificate of the Actuary - Family Takaful (Life) 67

Certificate of IBNR

68

Leadership

Independent Auditors' Report

69

Statement of Financial Position

73

Chairman's Message

8

Statement of Comprehensive Income

74

Chief Executive Officer's Review

12

Statement of Changes in Equity

75

Managing Director's Message

16

Statement of Cash Flows

77

Board of Directors

18

Segment Analysis - Statement

Management Team

22

of Financial Position

79

Segment Analysis -

Statement of Comprehensive Income

80

Strategic Report

Notes to the Financial Statements

84

Management Discussion & Analysis

Group Overview

Business Performance Review

Human Resources

Corporate Social Responsibility

Corporate Governance

Enterprise Risk Management

Annual Report of the Board of Directors on the Affairs of the Company

Report of the Board Audit and Compliance Committee

Report of the Board Remuneration Committee

Report of the Related Party Transactions Review Committee

Report on the Shari'ah Advisory Council

28 Supplementary

29

Information

31

35

Value Added Statement

160

37

Share Information

161

46

Ten Year Summary

164

55

Geographic Locations

170

Glossary

171

59

Notice of Meeting

173

Form of Proxy

175

62

Corporate Information

Inner Back Cover

63

64

Annual Report 2021 | Amãna Takaful PLC

"Committed to providing peace of mind through

World Class Insurance solutions"

Customer Centered:

"We will stand apart from the rest by engaging all stakeholders, crafting unique insurance solutions, in a spirit of mutuality and solidarity"

Interaction with Customers.

We listen to our customers and go the Extra mile to serve them

Open Mindedness:

Changing the status quo, seeking new ideas.

We foster a culture where ideas and opinions are shared freely

Rise for Quality:

A culture of continuous improvement. we are driven to give all stakeholders a quality service

Diversity:

Our soul and spirit

To every Sri Lankan as one

General Insurance |

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amana Takaful plc published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 09:39:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 252 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net income 2021 140 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
Net Debt 2021 311 M 0,86 M 0,86 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 052 M 5,67 M 5,67 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 304
Free-Float 4,08%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shehan Feisal Chief Executive Officer
M. Rinaz Niyas Finance Head
Osman Kassim Chairman
Ahmed Ajfar Manager-Information Technology
A. H. M. Dilshad Head-Compliance & Corporate Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMÃNA TAKAFUL PLC-10.24%6
CHUBB LIMITED9.09%89 840
ALLIANZ SE-3.88%87 343
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-7.27%81 031
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD10.31%68 231
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-22.23%26 519