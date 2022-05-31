Amãna Takaful : Annual Report for the year 2021

Since inception, our vision to become the leader in our arena has both inspired and challenged us. This has been the key to our success and a driving force which constantly kept us reaching beyond the possible. This year, we etch yet another golden page in our life story, a story which began with magic
the magic of people with an unstoppable vision, people with the courage to slay the dragons of doubt and negativity, and yet another bunch of people who saw the magic in us
our loyal customers. We have shaped our kingdom within the Industry, and now we raise the bar even further. We have sharpened our focus on becoming a larger and broader entity, seeking to offer unparalleled products and services, as we continue to spin our magic….let it begin with us.
Content
Our Vision, Mission and Values
3
Financial Report
Performance Highlights
4
Product Portfolio
6
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
66
Certificate of the Actuary - Family Takaful (Life) 67
Certificate of IBNR
68
Leadership
Independent Auditors' Report
69
Statement of Financial Position
73
Chairman's Message
8
Statement of Comprehensive Income
74
Chief Executive Officer's Review
12
Statement of Changes in Equity
75
Managing Director's Message
16
Statement of Cash Flows
77
Board of Directors
18
Segment Analysis - Statement
Management Team
22
of Financial Position
79
Segment Analysis -
Statement of Comprehensive Income
80
Strategic Report
Notes to the Financial Statements
84
Management Discussion & Analysis
Group Overview
Business Performance Review
Human Resources
Corporate Social Responsibility
Corporate Governance
Enterprise Risk Management
Annual Report of the Board of Directors on the Affairs of the Company
Report of the Board Audit and Compliance Committee
Report of the Board Remuneration Committee
Report of the Related Party Transactions Review Committee
Report on the Shari'ah Advisory Council
28 Supplementary
29
Information
31
35
Value Added Statement
160
37
Share Information
161
46
Ten Year Summary
164
55
Geographic Locations
170
Glossary
171
59
Notice of Meeting
173
Form of Proxy
175
62
Corporate Information
Inner Back Cover
63
64
"Committed to providing peace of mind through
World Class Insurance solutions"
Customer Centered:
"We will stand apart from the rest by engaging all stakeholders, crafting unique insurance solutions, in a spirit of mutuality and solidarity"
Interaction with Customers.
We listen to our customers and go the Extra mile to serve them
Open Mindedness:
Changing the status quo, seeking new ideas.
We foster a culture where ideas and opinions are shared freely
Rise for Quality:
A culture of continuous improvement. we are driven to give all stakeholders a quality service
Diversity:
Our soul and spirit
To every Sri Lankan as one
