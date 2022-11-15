Amãna Takaful : Quarterly Financial Statement as at 30/09/2022
Interim Report
30 September 2022
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Group
Company
Unaudited as at
Audited as at
Unaudited as at
Audited as at
AS AT
Notes
30.09.2022
31.12.2021
30.09.2022
31.12.2021
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
ASSETS
Intangible Assets
173,655,322
120,834,732
29,106,878
29,844,615
Property, Plant and Equipment
94,519,629
88,131,244
44,723,326
45,917,040
Right of use of Lease assets
3
386,529,697
250,045,444
10,692,345
21,550,355
Deferred Tax Asset
13
18,175,321
10,038,460
-
-
Investment Property
196,100,000
196,100,000
48,600,000
48,600,000
Investment in Subsidiary
-
-
1,052,867,811
1,052,867,811
Financial Assets
4
6,854,868,793
3,934,917,715
1,279,455,080
1,046,608,773
Financial Assets - Unit Linked
5
2,320,942,946
2,121,644,837
-
-
Retakaful (Reinsurance) Receivables
372,716,679
412,484,080
169,919,901
270,935,900
Contribution (Premium) Receivable
1,598,778,154
991,944,876
1,034,782,019
767,089,545
Other Assets
351,023,254
264,905,169
80,810,179
120,532,940
Cash and Bank Balances
11
231,681,466
166,961,978
61,215,125
48,157,021
Cash and Bank Balances - Unit Linked
11
15,939,531
9,583,462
-
-
Total Assets
12,614,930,793
8,567,591,998
3,812,172,662
3,452,104,000
LIABILITIES
Insurance Contract Liabilities - Non Life
2,715,245,051
1,636,432,694
1,058,425,046
906,281,586
Insurance Contract Liabilities - Family Takaful Fund
378,858,180
397,380,854
-
-
Insurance Contract Liabilities- Family Takaful Unit Linked
2,356,375,036
2,149,698,432
-
-
Employee Benefits
173,284,110
119,528,552
58,514,640
54,511,610
Subordinated Debt
459,185,750
379,157,034
452,204,819
429,026,522
Other Liabilities - Unit Linked
117,715,561
80,207,746
-
-
Other Liabilities
1,893,098,696
1,290,699,641
558,983,848
500,065,993
Lease Liability
3
172,940,597
123,837,659
10,846,944
22,426,056
Total Liabilities
8,266,702,981
6,176,942,613
2,138,975,295
1,912,311,766
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Stated Capital
21
1,860,001,339
1,860,001,339
1,860,001,339
1,860,001,339
Other Reserves
881,257,928
214,964,197
33,541,361
33,541,361
Revenue Reserves
120,573,202
(361,634,798)
(220,345,333)
(353,750,465)
2,861,832,469
1,713,330,738
1,673,197,366
1,539,792,234
Non Controlling Interest
1,486,395,343
677,318,647
-
-
Total Equity
4,348,227,812
2,390,649,385
1,673,197,366
1,539,792,234
Total Liabilities and Equity
12,614,930,793
8,567,591,998
3,812,172,662
3,452,104,000
The notes form an integral part of the Financial Statements.
We certify that the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements comply with the requirements under Companies Act, No. 07 of 2007.
Signed
Signed
……………………………….
……………………………….
M. Rinaz Niyas
Shehan Feisal
Head of Finance
Chief Executive Officer
Signed for and on behalf of the Board
Signed
Signed
……………………………….
……………………………….
Director
Director
Colombo
14 November 2022
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Group
Company
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Notes
Rs.
Rs.
%
Rs.
Rs.
%
Gross Written Contribution (Premium)
6
6,365,546,309
3,833,151,290
66%
2,546,982,143
1,746,654,889
46%
Retakaful Contribution (Reinsurance Premium)
(1,582,728,488)
(936,651,784)
-69%
(854,111,017)
(573,664,747)
-49%
Net Written Contribution (Premium)
4,782,817,821
2,896,499,506
65%
1,692,871,126
1,172,990,142
44%
Net Change in Reserve for Un-Earned Contribution (Premium)
(530,946,920)
(248,912,546)
-113%
(151,578,722)
(57,691,860)
-163%
Net Earned Contribution (Premium)
4,251,870,901
2,647,586,960
61%
1,541,292,403
1,115,298,283
38%
Other Revenue
Income from investments
464,952,434
228,307,675
104%
72,532,019
63,872,199
14%
Other income
367,531,174
126,383,577
191%
209,651,941
12,892,700
1526%
Total Revenue
7
5,084,354,509
3,002,278,212
69%
1,823,476,364
1,192,063,182
53%
Benefits, Losses and Expenses
Takaful (Insurance) claims and benefits
(2,496,850,176)
(1,284,608,356)
-94%
(900,461,865)
(586,464,632)
-54%
Acquisition Cost (net of reinsurance commission)
(382,198,525)
(295,541,474)
-29%
(139,923,718)
(96,601,964)
-45%
Change in Family Takaful Contract Liability
(192,864,883)
(141,292,479)
-37%
-
-
-
Other Operating and Administration Expenses
(1,295,435,774)
(945,694,008)
-37%
(598,693,507)
(459,403,724)
-30%
Depreciation
(51,359,187)
(37,486,186)
-37%
(14,481,975)
(15,189,160)
5%
Total Claims, Benefits and Expenses
(4,418,708,546)
(2,704,622,504)
-63%
(1,653,561,064)
(1,157,659,480)
-43%
Profit from Operations
665,645,963
297,655,708
124%
169,915,299
34,403,702
394%
Finance cost
(48,359,304)
(31,501,898)
-54%
(39,634,605)
(27,017,859)
-47%
Profit / (Loss) Before Taxation
10
617,286,658
266,153,811
132%
130,280,694
7,385,843
1664%
Income Tax Expenses
12
(63,817,567)
(41,017,565)
-56%
-
-
-
Net Profit / (Loss) for the Period
553,469,092
225,136,246
146%
130,280,694
7,385,843
1664%
Attributable to:
Rs
Rs
Equity holders of the parent
368,807,255
120,849,627
Non-Controlling Interest
184,661,836
104,286,618
553,469,092
225,136,246
Rs
Rs
Rs
Rs
Basic, Diluted Earnings Per Share
2.05
0.67
205%
0.72
0.04
1664%
Dividend per share
Interim dividend paid per share
-
-
-
-
-
-
Final proposed dividend per share
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Group
Company
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Rs.
Rs.
%
Rs.
Rs.
%
Profit / (Loss) for the period
553,469,092
225,136,246
146%
130,280,694
7,385,843
1664%
Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial Assets
201,198,670
(57,762,506)
448%
3,124,438
-
100%
Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial Assets Transferred to Policyholder's
3,331,078
1,909,844
74%
-
-
Reserve
-
Foreign Currency Translation Differences for Foreign Operations
1,211,443,146
88,215,255
1273%
-
-
-
1,969,441,986
257,498,838
665%
133,405,132
7,385,843
1706%
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
1,969,441,986
257,498,838
665%
133,405,132
7,385,843
1706%
Attributable to;
Equity holders of the parent
1,149,907,728
139,170,441
Non-Controlling Interest
819,534,257
118,328,397
1,969,441,986
257,498,838
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Group
Company
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Rs.
Rs.
%
Rs.
Rs.
%
Gross Written Contribution (Premium)
2,106,265,120
1,124,856,761
87%
939,957,555
618,909,057
52%
Retakaful Contribution (Reinsurance Premium)
(464,286,403)
(272,428,009)
-70%
(334,773,336)
(198,815,730)
-68%
Net Written Contribution (Premium)
1,641,978,717
852,428,751
93%
605,184,218
420,093,327
44%
Net Change in Reserve for Un-Earned Contribution (Premium)
(104,071,954)
31,551,277
-430%
(33,090,074)
(17,132,332)
-93%
Net Earned Contribution (Premium)
1,537,906,763
883,980,028
74%
572,094,144
402,960,995
42%
Other Revenue
Income from investments
209,611,426
82,337,244
155%
43,235,150
35,698,345
21%
Other income
79,426,148
48,820,672
63%
31,590,052
2,287,383
1281%
Total Revenue
1,826,944,337
1,015,137,944
80%
646,919,347
440,946,724
47%
Benefits, Losses and Expenses
Takaful (Insurance) claims and benefits
(1,016,935,674)
(473,977,956)
-115%
(354,371,904)
(208,011,845)
-70%
Acquisition Cost (net of reinsurance commission)
(135,615,005)
(120,899,432)
-12%
(48,303,665)
(35,027,225)
-38%
Change in Family Takaful Contract Liability
(109,732,037)
(44,754,649)
-145%
-
-
-
Other Operating and Administration Expenses
(456,617,724)
(286,128,333)
-60%
(212,455,046)
(162,820,797)
-30%
Depreciation
(33,317,875)
(14,244,969)
-134%
(4,827,325)
(5,384,438)
10%
Total Claims, Benefits and Expenses
(1,752,218,316)
(940,005,339)
-86%
(619,957,941)
(411,244,305)
-51%
Profit / (Loss) from Operations
74,726,021
75,132,604
-1%
26,961,406
29,702,419
9%
Finance cost
(16,602,824)
(11,000,074)
-51%
(13,265,329)
(9,838,563)
-35%
Profit / (Loss) Before Taxation
58,123,197
64,132,530
-9%
13,696,077
19,863,856
-31%
Income Tax Expenses
(5,242,576)
(2,949,210)
-78%
-
-
-
Net Profit / (Loss) for the Period
52,880,620
61,183,320
-14%
13,696,077
19,863,856
-31%
Attributable to:
Rs
Rs
Equity holders of the parent
38,138,707
39,617,315
Non-Controlling Interest
14,741,915
21,566,006
52,880,620
61,183,320
Rs
Rs
Rs
Rs
Basic, Diluted Earnings Per Share
0.21
0.22
-4%
0.08
0.11
-31%
Dividend per share
Interim dividend paid per share
-
-
-
-
-
-
Final proposed dividend per share
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Group
Company
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Rs.
Rs.
%
Rs.
Rs.
%
Other Comprehensive Income
Profit/(Loss) for the period
52,880,620
61,183,320
-14%
13,696,077
19,863,856
-31%
Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial Assets
114,147,578
(72,126,375)
258%
1,636,195
-
100%
Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial Assets Transferred to
4,428,697
1,221,756
262%
-
-
-
Policyholder's Reserve
Defined Benefit Plan Actuarial Losses
-
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign Currency Translation Differences for Foreign Operations
5,352,465
12,298,844
-56%
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss) for the period
176,809,360
2,577,546
6760%
15,332,272
19,863,856
-23%
Attributable to;
Equity holders of the parent
108,244,834
7,717,678
Non-Controlling Interest
68,564,526
(5,140,132)
176,809,360
2,577,546
GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER
Other Reserves
Revenue Reserves
Stated Capital
Revaluation
Translation
Available For
Policy Holder's
Accumulated
Non Controlling
Total Equity
Reserve
Reserve
Sale Reserve
Rserve
Losses
Interest
(Rs)
(Rs)
(Rs)
(Rs)
(Rs)
(Rs)
(Rs)
(Rs)
Balance as at 1st January 2021
1,860,001,339
30,806,332
122,390,856
90,580,572
6,616,125
(585,147,004)
570,498,888
2,095,747,108
Net Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
120,849,627
104,286,618
225,136,245
Other Comprehensive Income
Net Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial Assets
-
-
-
(31,769,379)
-
-
(25,993,128)
(57,762,506)
Net Change in Fair Value of Available-for-Sale Financial Assets Transferred (to)/ from Policyholders
Reserve
-
-
-
-
1,571,802
-
338,042
1,909,844
Foreign Currency Translation Difference
-
-
48,518,390
-
-
-
39,696,865
88,215,255
Total Comprehensive Income
-
-
48,518,390
(31,769,379)
1,571,802
120,849,627
118,328,397
257,498,837
Dividend Distributed
(11,698,299)
(11,698,299)
Balance as at 30th September 2021
1,860,001,339
30,806,332
170,909,246
58,811,194
8,187,927
(464,297,377)
677,128,986
2,341,547,646
Net Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
43,717,260
7,303,060
51,020,320
Net Change in Fair Value of Property,plant & equipment
-
14,645,575
-
-
-
-
-
14,645,575
Foreign Currency Translation Difference
-
-
(1,369,363)
-
-
-
(1,120,388)
(2,489,750)
Net Change in Fair Value of Available-for-Sale Financial Assets Transferred (to)/ from Policyholders Reserve
-
-
-
-
2,871,681
-
617,603
3,489,284
Net Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial Assets
-
-
-
9,170,567
-
-
6,357,234
15,527,802
Defined Benefit Plan Actuarial Losses
-
-
-
-
-
(20,123,643)
(14,911)
(20,138,554)
Total Comprehensive Income
-
14,645,575
(1,369,363)
9,170,567
2,871,681
23,593,617
13,142,600
62,054,677
Transfer of revaluation surplus to retained earnings, at the disposal
-
(27,593)
-
-
-
27,593
-
-
Dividend Distributed
-
-
-
-
-
-
(12,952,938)
(12,952,938)
Total Changes in Ownership Interests
-
(27,593)
-
-
-
27,593
(12,952,938)
(12,952,938)
Balance as at 31st December 2021
1,860,001,339
45,424,314
169,539,884
67,981,761
11,059,608
(440,676,168)
677,318,647
2,390,649,385
Net Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
368,807,255
184,661,836
553,469,092
Net Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial Assets
-
-
-
110,659,269
-
-
90,539,402
201,198,670
Net Change in Fair Value of Available-for-Sale Financial Assets Transferred (to)/ from Policyholders Reserve
-
-
-
-
2,741,477
-
589,601
3,331,078
Foreign Currency Translation Difference
-
-
666,293,730
-
-
-
545,149,416
1,211,443,146
Total Comprehensive Income
-
-
666,293,730
110,659,269
2,741,477
368,807,255
820,940,332
1,969,442,064
Dividend Distributed
-
-
-
-
-
-
(11,863,636)
(11,863,636)
Total changes in ownership interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
(11,863,636)
(11,863,636)
Balance as at 30th September 2022
1,860,001,339
45,424,314
835,833,614
178,641,029
13,801,085
(71,868,912)
1,486,395,343
4,348,227,812
