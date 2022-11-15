Amãna Takaful : Quarterly Financial Statement as at 30/09/2022

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Group Company Unaudited as at Audited as at Unaudited as at Audited as at AS AT Notes 30.09.2022 31.12.2021 30.09.2022 31.12.2021 Rs. Rs. Rs. Rs. ASSETS Intangible Assets 173,655,322 120,834,732 29,106,878 29,844,615 Property, Plant and Equipment 94,519,629 88,131,244 44,723,326 45,917,040 Right of use of Lease assets 3 386,529,697 250,045,444 10,692,345 21,550,355 Deferred Tax Asset 13 18,175,321 10,038,460 - - Investment Property 196,100,000 196,100,000 48,600,000 48,600,000 Investment in Subsidiary - - 1,052,867,811 1,052,867,811 Financial Assets 4 6,854,868,793 3,934,917,715 1,279,455,080 1,046,608,773 Financial Assets - Unit Linked 5 2,320,942,946 2,121,644,837 - - Retakaful (Reinsurance) Receivables 372,716,679 412,484,080 169,919,901 270,935,900 Contribution (Premium) Receivable 1,598,778,154 991,944,876 1,034,782,019 767,089,545 Other Assets 351,023,254 264,905,169 80,810,179 120,532,940 Cash and Bank Balances 11 231,681,466 166,961,978 61,215,125 48,157,021 Cash and Bank Balances - Unit Linked 11 15,939,531 9,583,462 - - Total Assets 12,614,930,793 8,567,591,998 3,812,172,662 3,452,104,000 LIABILITIES Insurance Contract Liabilities - Non Life 2,715,245,051 1,636,432,694 1,058,425,046 906,281,586 Insurance Contract Liabilities - Family Takaful Fund 378,858,180 397,380,854 - - Insurance Contract Liabilities- Family Takaful Unit Linked 2,356,375,036 2,149,698,432 - - Employee Benefits 173,284,110 119,528,552 58,514,640 54,511,610 Subordinated Debt 459,185,750 379,157,034 452,204,819 429,026,522 Other Liabilities - Unit Linked 117,715,561 80,207,746 - - Other Liabilities 1,893,098,696 1,290,699,641 558,983,848 500,065,993 Lease Liability 3 172,940,597 123,837,659 10,846,944 22,426,056 Total Liabilities 8,266,702,981 6,176,942,613 2,138,975,295 1,912,311,766 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Stated Capital 21 1,860,001,339 1,860,001,339 1,860,001,339 1,860,001,339 Other Reserves 881,257,928 214,964,197 33,541,361 33,541,361 Revenue Reserves 120,573,202 (361,634,798) (220,345,333) (353,750,465) 2,861,832,469 1,713,330,738 1,673,197,366 1,539,792,234 Non Controlling Interest 1,486,395,343 677,318,647 - - Total Equity 4,348,227,812 2,390,649,385 1,673,197,366 1,539,792,234 Total Liabilities and Equity 12,614,930,793 8,567,591,998 3,812,172,662 3,452,104,000

The notes form an integral part of the Financial Statements.

We certify that the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements comply with the requirements under Companies Act, No. 07 of 2007.

Signed Signed ………………………………. ………………………………. M. Rinaz Niyas Shehan Feisal Head of Finance Chief Executive Officer Signed for and on behalf of the Board Signed Signed ………………………………. ………………………………. Director Director Colombo 14 November 2022