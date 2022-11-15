Advanced search
    ATL.N0000   LK0354N00007

AMÃNA TAKAFUL PLC

(ATL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
12.00 LKR    0.00%
05:52aAmãna Takaful : Quarterly Financial Statement as at 30/09/2022
PU
08/15Amãna Takaful : Quarterly Financial Statement as at 30/06/2022
PU
08/15Amãna Takaful PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amãna Takaful : Quarterly Financial Statement as at 30/09/2022

11/15/2022 | 05:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amana Takaful PLC

Interim Report

30 September 2022

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Group

Company

Unaudited as at

Audited as at

Unaudited as at

Audited as at

AS AT

Notes

30.09.2022

31.12.2021

30.09.2022

31.12.2021

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

ASSETS

Intangible Assets

173,655,322

120,834,732

29,106,878

29,844,615

Property, Plant and Equipment

94,519,629

88,131,244

44,723,326

45,917,040

Right of use of Lease assets

3

386,529,697

250,045,444

10,692,345

21,550,355

Deferred Tax Asset

13

18,175,321

10,038,460

-

-

Investment Property

196,100,000

196,100,000

48,600,000

48,600,000

Investment in Subsidiary

-

-

1,052,867,811

1,052,867,811

Financial Assets

4

6,854,868,793

3,934,917,715

1,279,455,080

1,046,608,773

Financial Assets - Unit Linked

5

2,320,942,946

2,121,644,837

-

-

Retakaful (Reinsurance) Receivables

372,716,679

412,484,080

169,919,901

270,935,900

Contribution (Premium) Receivable

1,598,778,154

991,944,876

1,034,782,019

767,089,545

Other Assets

351,023,254

264,905,169

80,810,179

120,532,940

Cash and Bank Balances

11

231,681,466

166,961,978

61,215,125

48,157,021

Cash and Bank Balances - Unit Linked

11

15,939,531

9,583,462

-

-

Total Assets

12,614,930,793

8,567,591,998

3,812,172,662

3,452,104,000

LIABILITIES

Insurance Contract Liabilities - Non Life

2,715,245,051

1,636,432,694

1,058,425,046

906,281,586

Insurance Contract Liabilities - Family Takaful Fund

378,858,180

397,380,854

-

-

Insurance Contract Liabilities- Family Takaful Unit Linked

2,356,375,036

2,149,698,432

-

-

Employee Benefits

173,284,110

119,528,552

58,514,640

54,511,610

Subordinated Debt

459,185,750

379,157,034

452,204,819

429,026,522

Other Liabilities - Unit Linked

117,715,561

80,207,746

-

-

Other Liabilities

1,893,098,696

1,290,699,641

558,983,848

500,065,993

Lease Liability

3

172,940,597

123,837,659

10,846,944

22,426,056

Total Liabilities

8,266,702,981

6,176,942,613

2,138,975,295

1,912,311,766

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Stated Capital

21

1,860,001,339

1,860,001,339

1,860,001,339

1,860,001,339

Other Reserves

881,257,928

214,964,197

33,541,361

33,541,361

Revenue Reserves

120,573,202

(361,634,798)

(220,345,333)

(353,750,465)

2,861,832,469

1,713,330,738

1,673,197,366

1,539,792,234

Non Controlling Interest

1,486,395,343

677,318,647

-

-

Total Equity

4,348,227,812

2,390,649,385

1,673,197,366

1,539,792,234

Total Liabilities and Equity

12,614,930,793

8,567,591,998

3,812,172,662

3,452,104,000

The notes form an integral part of the Financial Statements.

We certify that the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements comply with the requirements under Companies Act, No. 07 of 2007.

Signed

Signed

……………………………….

……………………………….

M. Rinaz Niyas

Shehan Feisal

Head of Finance

Chief Executive Officer

Signed for and on behalf of the Board

Signed

Signed

……………………………….

……………………………….

Director

Director

Colombo

14 November 2022

Amana Takaful PLC

1

Interim Report 30 September 2022

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Group

Company

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Notes

Rs.

Rs.

%

Rs.

Rs.

%

Gross Written Contribution (Premium)

6

6,365,546,309

3,833,151,290

66%

2,546,982,143

1,746,654,889

46%

Retakaful Contribution (Reinsurance Premium)

(1,582,728,488)

(936,651,784)

-69%

(854,111,017)

(573,664,747)

-49%

Net Written Contribution (Premium)

4,782,817,821

2,896,499,506

65%

1,692,871,126

1,172,990,142

44%

Net Change in Reserve for Un-Earned Contribution (Premium)

(530,946,920)

(248,912,546)

-113%

(151,578,722)

(57,691,860)

-163%

Net Earned Contribution (Premium)

4,251,870,901

2,647,586,960

61%

1,541,292,403

1,115,298,283

38%

Other Revenue

Income from investments

464,952,434

228,307,675

104%

72,532,019

63,872,199

14%

Other income

367,531,174

126,383,577

191%

209,651,941

12,892,700

1526%

Total Revenue

7

5,084,354,509

3,002,278,212

69%

1,823,476,364

1,192,063,182

53%

Benefits, Losses and Expenses

Takaful (Insurance) claims and benefits

(2,496,850,176)

(1,284,608,356)

-94%

(900,461,865)

(586,464,632)

-54%

Acquisition Cost (net of reinsurance commission)

(382,198,525)

(295,541,474)

-29%

(139,923,718)

(96,601,964)

-45%

Change in Family Takaful Contract Liability

(192,864,883)

(141,292,479)

-37%

-

-

-

Other Operating and Administration Expenses

(1,295,435,774)

(945,694,008)

-37%

(598,693,507)

(459,403,724)

-30%

Depreciation

(51,359,187)

(37,486,186)

-37%

(14,481,975)

(15,189,160)

5%

Total Claims, Benefits and Expenses

(4,418,708,546)

(2,704,622,504)

-63%

(1,653,561,064)

(1,157,659,480)

-43%

Profit from Operations

665,645,963

297,655,708

124%

169,915,299

34,403,702

394%

Finance cost

(48,359,304)

(31,501,898)

-54%

(39,634,605)

(27,017,859)

-47%

Profit / (Loss) Before Taxation

10

617,286,658

266,153,811

132%

130,280,694

7,385,843

1664%

Income Tax Expenses

12

(63,817,567)

(41,017,565)

-56%

-

-

-

Net Profit / (Loss) for the Period

553,469,092

225,136,246

146%

130,280,694

7,385,843

1664%

Attributable to:

Rs

Rs

Equity holders of the parent

368,807,255

120,849,627

Non-Controlling Interest

184,661,836

104,286,618

553,469,092

225,136,246

Rs

Rs

Rs

Rs

Basic, Diluted Earnings Per Share

2.05

0.67

205%

0.72

0.04

1664%

Dividend per share

Interim dividend paid per share

-

-

-

-

-

-

Final proposed dividend per share

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Group

Company

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Rs.

Rs.

%

Rs.

Rs.

%

Profit / (Loss) for the period

553,469,092

225,136,246

146%

130,280,694

7,385,843

1664%

Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial Assets

201,198,670

(57,762,506)

448%

3,124,438

-

100%

Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial Assets Transferred to Policyholder's

3,331,078

1,909,844

74%

-

-

Reserve

-

Foreign Currency Translation Differences for Foreign Operations

1,211,443,146

88,215,255

1273%

-

-

-

1,969,441,986

257,498,838

665%

133,405,132

7,385,843

1706%

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

1,969,441,986

257,498,838

665%

133,405,132

7,385,843

1706%

Attributable to;

Equity holders of the parent

1,149,907,728

139,170,441

Non-Controlling Interest

819,534,257

118,328,397

1,969,441,986

257,498,838

Amana Takaful PLC

2

Interim Report 30 September 2022

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Group

Company

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Rs.

Rs.

%

Rs.

Rs.

%

Gross Written Contribution (Premium)

2,106,265,120

1,124,856,761

87%

939,957,555

618,909,057

52%

Retakaful Contribution (Reinsurance Premium)

(464,286,403)

(272,428,009)

-70%

(334,773,336)

(198,815,730)

-68%

Net Written Contribution (Premium)

1,641,978,717

852,428,751

93%

605,184,218

420,093,327

44%

Net Change in Reserve for Un-Earned Contribution (Premium)

(104,071,954)

31,551,277

-430%

(33,090,074)

(17,132,332)

-93%

Net Earned Contribution (Premium)

1,537,906,763

883,980,028

74%

572,094,144

402,960,995

42%

Other Revenue

Income from investments

209,611,426

82,337,244

155%

43,235,150

35,698,345

21%

Other income

79,426,148

48,820,672

63%

31,590,052

2,287,383

1281%

Total Revenue

1,826,944,337

1,015,137,944

80%

646,919,347

440,946,724

47%

Benefits, Losses and Expenses

Takaful (Insurance) claims and benefits

(1,016,935,674)

(473,977,956)

-115%

(354,371,904)

(208,011,845)

-70%

Acquisition Cost (net of reinsurance commission)

(135,615,005)

(120,899,432)

-12%

(48,303,665)

(35,027,225)

-38%

Change in Family Takaful Contract Liability

(109,732,037)

(44,754,649)

-145%

-

-

-

Other Operating and Administration Expenses

(456,617,724)

(286,128,333)

-60%

(212,455,046)

(162,820,797)

-30%

Depreciation

(33,317,875)

(14,244,969)

-134%

(4,827,325)

(5,384,438)

10%

Total Claims, Benefits and Expenses

(1,752,218,316)

(940,005,339)

-86%

(619,957,941)

(411,244,305)

-51%

Profit / (Loss) from Operations

74,726,021

75,132,604

-1%

26,961,406

29,702,419

9%

Finance cost

(16,602,824)

(11,000,074)

-51%

(13,265,329)

(9,838,563)

-35%

Profit / (Loss) Before Taxation

58,123,197

64,132,530

-9%

13,696,077

19,863,856

-31%

Income Tax Expenses

(5,242,576)

(2,949,210)

-78%

-

-

-

Net Profit / (Loss) for the Period

52,880,620

61,183,320

-14%

13,696,077

19,863,856

-31%

Attributable to:

Rs

Rs

Equity holders of the parent

38,138,707

39,617,315

Non-Controlling Interest

14,741,915

21,566,006

52,880,620

61,183,320

Rs

Rs

Rs

Rs

Basic, Diluted Earnings Per Share

0.21

0.22

-4%

0.08

0.11

-31%

Dividend per share

Interim dividend paid per share

-

-

-

-

-

-

Final proposed dividend per share

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Group

Company

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Rs.

Rs.

%

Rs.

Rs.

%

Other Comprehensive Income

Profit/(Loss) for the period

52,880,620

61,183,320

-14%

13,696,077

19,863,856

-31%

Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial Assets

114,147,578

(72,126,375)

258%

1,636,195

-

100%

Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial Assets Transferred to

4,428,697

1,221,756

262%

-

-

-

Policyholder's Reserve

Defined Benefit Plan Actuarial Losses

-

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign Currency Translation Differences for Foreign Operations

5,352,465

12,298,844

-56%

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss) for the period

176,809,360

2,577,546

6760%

15,332,272

19,863,856

-23%

Attributable to;

Equity holders of the parent

108,244,834

7,717,678

Non-Controlling Interest

68,564,526

(5,140,132)

176,809,360

2,577,546

3

Amana Takaful PLC

Interim Report 30 September 2022

GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER

Other Reserves

Revenue Reserves

Stated Capital

Revaluation

Translation

Available For

Policy Holder's

Accumulated

Non Controlling

Total Equity

Reserve

Reserve

Sale Reserve

Rserve

Losses

Interest

(Rs)

(Rs)

(Rs)

(Rs)

(Rs)

(Rs)

(Rs)

(Rs)

Balance as at 1st January 2021

1,860,001,339

30,806,332

122,390,856

90,580,572

6,616,125

(585,147,004)

570,498,888

2,095,747,108

Net Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

120,849,627

104,286,618

225,136,245

Other Comprehensive Income

Net Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial Assets

-

-

-

(31,769,379)

-

-

(25,993,128)

(57,762,506)

Net Change in Fair Value of Available-for-Sale Financial Assets Transferred (to)/ from Policyholders

Reserve

-

-

-

-

1,571,802

-

338,042

1,909,844

Foreign Currency Translation Difference

-

-

48,518,390

-

-

-

39,696,865

88,215,255

Total Comprehensive Income

-

-

48,518,390

(31,769,379)

1,571,802

120,849,627

118,328,397

257,498,837

Dividend Distributed

(11,698,299)

(11,698,299)

Balance as at 30th September 2021

1,860,001,339

30,806,332

170,909,246

58,811,194

8,187,927

(464,297,377)

677,128,986

2,341,547,646

Net Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

43,717,260

7,303,060

51,020,320

Net Change in Fair Value of Property,plant & equipment

-

14,645,575

-

-

-

-

-

14,645,575

Foreign Currency Translation Difference

-

-

(1,369,363)

-

-

-

(1,120,388)

(2,489,750)

Net Change in Fair Value of Available-for-Sale Financial Assets Transferred (to)/ from Policyholders Reserve

-

-

-

-

2,871,681

-

617,603

3,489,284

Net Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial Assets

-

-

-

9,170,567

-

-

6,357,234

15,527,802

Defined Benefit Plan Actuarial Losses

-

-

-

-

-

(20,123,643)

(14,911)

(20,138,554)

Total Comprehensive Income

-

14,645,575

(1,369,363)

9,170,567

2,871,681

23,593,617

13,142,600

62,054,677

Transfer of revaluation surplus to retained earnings, at the disposal

-

(27,593)

-

-

-

27,593

-

-

Dividend Distributed

-

-

-

-

-

-

(12,952,938)

(12,952,938)

Total Changes in Ownership Interests

-

(27,593)

-

-

-

27,593

(12,952,938)

(12,952,938)

Balance as at 31st December 2021

1,860,001,339

45,424,314

169,539,884

67,981,761

11,059,608

(440,676,168)

677,318,647

2,390,649,385

Net Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

368,807,255

184,661,836

553,469,092

Net Change in Fair Value of Available for Sale Financial Assets

-

-

-

110,659,269

-

-

90,539,402

201,198,670

Net Change in Fair Value of Available-for-Sale Financial Assets Transferred (to)/ from Policyholders Reserve

-

-

-

-

2,741,477

-

589,601

3,331,078

Foreign Currency Translation Difference

-

-

666,293,730

-

-

-

545,149,416

1,211,443,146

Total Comprehensive Income

-

-

666,293,730

110,659,269

2,741,477

368,807,255

820,940,332

1,969,442,064

Dividend Distributed

-

-

-

-

-

-

(11,863,636)

(11,863,636)

Total changes in ownership interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

(11,863,636)

(11,863,636)

Balance as at 30th September 2022

1,860,001,339

45,424,314

835,833,614

178,641,029

13,801,085

(71,868,912)

1,486,395,343

4,348,227,812

Amana Takaful PLC

4

Interim Report 30 September 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amana Takaful plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 10:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
