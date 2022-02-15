Amanah Leasing Public : Resolutions of the Board of Directors, Dividend payment in cash , and The Scheduled of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Schedule of Shareholders' meeting Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Date of Board resolution : 15-Feb-2022 Shareholder's meeting date : 07-Apr-2022 Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 10 : 00 Record date for the right to attend the : 02-Mar-2022 meeting Ex-meeting date : 01-Mar-2022 Significant agenda item : - Cash dividend payment - Paid up capital reduction - Changing the director(s) Venue of the meeting : the Al Meroz Hotel,Grand Meroz room 1 (3 Floor), 4 Soi Ramkhamhaeng 5, Ramkhamhaeng Road , Suan Luang , Bangkok 10250 , Thailand ______________________________________________________________________ Paid up Capital Reduction Subject : Capital reduction by reducing the shares held by existing shareholders Date of Board resolution : 15-Feb-2022 Type of securities : Common shares Shareholders whose capital would be : Existing shareholders reduced Total reduction in the number of : 4,807,117 shares (shares) Ratio of capital reduction (existing : 1 : 1 shares : shares after capital decrease) Record date for fixing the names of : 02-Mar-2022 shareholders whose shares will be decreased Date of posting the "SP" sign until : 01-Mar-2022 the capital reduction process has been completed Remark : According to the Company had announced to stock and cash payout for 2022, and the Company already done by May, 2017. Then remain stock dividend has outstanding for 7,999 shares at par value 1.00 baht and according to the warrants to purchase ordinary shares of the Company No. 1 to be issued and offered to directors and/or employees ("AMANAH-WA") 20,000,000 new ordinary shares for 5 years which over due of conversion for exercise the warrants since December,30 2021 that remainding 4,799,118 shares at par value 1.00 baht. The Company proposes to decrease of the Company's registered capital from the current registered capital of 1,040,917,341 Baht to 1,036,110,224 Baht and amend Article 4 of the Company's Memorandum of Association regarding the registered capital to reflect the decrease of the Company's registered capital. ______________________________________________________________________ Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment Subject : Cash dividend payment Date of Board resolution : 15-Feb-2022 Type of dividend payment : Cash dividend payment Record date for the right to receive : 02-Mar-2022 dividends Ex-dividend date : 01-Mar-2022 Payment for : Common shareholders Cash dividend payment (baht per share) : 0.16 Par value (baht) : 1.00 Payment date : 29-Apr-2022 Paid from : Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021 ______________________________________________________________________ Change of director/Executive To consider the appointment of the directors in place of the directors who retire by rotation ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.