    AMANAH   TH0665A10Y00

AMANAH LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(AMANAH)
Amanah Leasing Public : Resolutions of the Board of Directors, Dividend payment in cash , and The Scheduled of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

02/15/2022 | 05:37am EST
Date/Time
15 Feb 2022 17:20:00
Headline
Resolutions of the Board of Directors, Dividend payment in cash , and The Scheduled of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Symbol
AMANAH
Source
AMANAH
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 15-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 07-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 10 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 02-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 01-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Cash dividend payment
  - Paid up capital reduction
  - Changing the director(s)
Venue of the meeting                     : the Al Meroz Hotel,Grand Meroz  room 
1 (3 Floor), 4 Soi Ramkhamhaeng 5, Ramkhamhaeng Road , Suan Luang , Bangkok
10250 , Thailand
______________________________________________________________________

Paid up Capital Reduction

Subject                                  : Capital reduction by reducing the 
shares held by existing shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 15-Feb-2022
Type of securities                       : Common shares
  Shareholders whose capital would be    : Existing shareholders
reduced
    Total reduction in the number of     : 4,807,117
shares (shares)
    Ratio of capital reduction (existing : 1 : 1
 shares : shares after capital decrease)
    Record date for fixing the names of  : 02-Mar-2022
shareholders whose shares will be 
decreased
    Date of posting the "SP" sign until  : 01-Mar-2022
the capital reduction process  has been 
completed
Remark                                   :
According to the Company had announced to stock and cash payout for 2022, and 
the Company already done by May, 2017. Then remain stock dividend has
outstanding for 7,999 shares at par value 1.00 baht and according to the
warrants to purchase ordinary shares of the Company No. 1 to be issued and
offered to directors and/or employees ("AMANAH-WA")  20,000,000 new ordinary
shares for 5 years which over due of conversion for exercise the warrants since
December,30 2021 that remainding 4,799,118 shares at par value 1.00 baht. The
Company proposes to decrease of the Company's registered capital from the
current registered capital of 1,040,917,341 Baht to 1,036,110,224 Baht and amend
Article 4 of the Company's Memorandum of Association regarding the registered
capital to reflect the decrease of the Company's registered capital.
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 15-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 02-Mar-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 01-Mar-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.16
Par value (baht)                         : 1.00
Payment date                             : 29-Apr-2022
Paid from                                :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________

Change of director/Executive

To consider the appointment of the directors in place of the directors who 
retire by rotation
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Amanah Leasing pcl published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 10:36:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
