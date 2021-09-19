Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Amanat Holdings PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMANAT   AEA005901011

AMANAT HOLDINGS PJSC

(AMANAT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amanat : Appoints John Ireland as CFO

09/19/2021 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

19 September 2021 | Dubai | Amanat Holdings PJSC ('Amanat' or the 'Company'), the GCC's largest healthcare and education investment company, today announced the appointment of John Ireland as Chief Financial Officer ('CFO') of the company. John will assume Amer Jeambey' s role, who served as Acting CFO for Amanat alongside his role as Head of Healthcare Investments since August of last year.

John brings over 15 years of experience of financial management to Amanat. In his capacity as CFO, John will oversee the company's corporate and operational finance activities, including capital markets, treasury, tax, financial planning and analysis, accounting, and external reporting. John will also play a key role in supporting the investment team in optimizing its portfolio's balance sheet while strengthening the Company's existing relationships with the finance teams across Amanat's investments.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Mohamad Hamade, Chief Executive Officer of Amanat, said: 'We are pleased to welcome John to our Amanat Team as our CFO at such an exciting time. John brings to the team extensive experience in capital markets across our core geographies and globally and I look forward to working closely with him to deliver on Amanat's strategic objectives.'

'I would like to take this opportunity to thank Amer Jeambey for his commitment and support as Acting CFO during a crucial phase. Amer will continue to lead Healthcare Investments as we focus our efforts increasingly towards further optimizing our portfolio, integrating and growing our platforms, and investing in high yielding opportunities that will further grow shareholder returns.' Hamade added.

Prior to joining Amanat, John held senior finance, strategy, and business development roles across a variety of industries including real estate, media, and entertainment. John previously was the CFO of several listed and private organizations in the region and internationally. John holds a Bachelor of Arts in business management from the University of Exeter and is a Qualified Chartered Accountant.

- End -

About Amanat Holdings PJSC
Amanat Holdings PJSC is the region's largest integrated healthcare and education investment company with paid-up capital of AED 2.5 billion. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) since 2014, Amanat has a mandate to establish, acquire and incorporate companies working in the healthcare and education sectors, and develop, manage, and operate these companies within the GCC and beyond. Amanat's healthcare platform includes International Medical Center (IMC), a 300-bed multidisciplinary hospital based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Sukoon, a provider of acute extended care, critical care and home care medical services in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; the Royal Hospital for Women and Children (RHWC), a world-class hospital for women and children located in the Kingdom of Bahrain and Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center (CMRC), a provider of specialized rehabilitation and long-term care, with facilities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain in the UAE, and Dhahran in Saudi Arabia. Amanat's education platform includes Abu Dhabi University Holding Company, a leading provider of higher education; and Middlesex University Dubai, the first overseas campus of the internationally renowned Middlesex University in London and BEGiN, a US-based award- winning education technology company. Amanat also owns the real estate assets of the North London Collegiate School in Dubai, UAE.

Investor Relations Contact
Sara Shadid
Head of Investor Relations
+971 (0) 4 330 9999
investor.relations@amanat.com
For further information visit: www.amanat.com

Disclaimer

Amanat Holdings PJSC published this content on 19 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2021 08:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMANAT HOLDINGS PJSC
04:32aAMANAT : Appoints John Ireland as CFO
PU
08/19'Twilight' investor sentenced to five years prison in fraud case
RE
08/15Amanat Holdings Pjsc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
05/16Amanat Holdings Pjsc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
03/01Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
RE
03/01Amanat Holdings PJSC acquired Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center fro..
CI
02/28AMANAT : Acquires CMRC for USD 232 Million
PU
02/24AMANAT : Delivers Strong Performance in 4Q-2020
PU
02/11AMANAT : Discloses FY-2020 Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results
PU
02/11Amanat Holdings Pjsc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 319 M 86,9 M 86,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,77x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 2 840 M 773 M 773 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart AMANAT HOLDINGS PJSC
Duration : Period :
Amanat Holdings PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMANAT HOLDINGS PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,14 AED
Average target price 1,10 AED
Spread / Average Target -3,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohamed M. A. Hamada Hamada Chief Executive Officer
Hamad Abdulla Rashed Obaid Al-Shamsi Chairman
Omar Al Hashemi HR & Operations Manager
Abdullah Al Baker Al Zaabi Internal Audit & Compliance Manager
Shamsheer Vayalil Parambath Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMANAT HOLDINGS PJSC39.02%773
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)33.05%69 913
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.96%25 894
HAL TRUST32.13%15 487
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)7.73%14 531
LIFCO AB (PUBL)62.86%13 413