Amanat : Appoints John Ireland as CFO

19 September 2021 | Dubai | Amanat Holdings PJSC ('Amanat' or the 'Company'), the GCC's largest healthcare and education investment company, today announced the appointment of John Ireland as Chief Financial Officer ('CFO') of the company. John will assume Amer Jeambey' s role, who served as Acting CFO for Amanat alongside his role as Head of Healthcare Investments since August of last year.

John brings over 15 years of experience of financial management to Amanat. In his capacity as CFO, John will oversee the company's corporate and operational finance activities, including capital markets, treasury, tax, financial planning and analysis, accounting, and external reporting. John will also play a key role in supporting the investment team in optimizing its portfolio's balance sheet while strengthening the Company's existing relationships with the finance teams across Amanat's investments.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Mohamad Hamade, Chief Executive Officer of Amanat, said: 'We are pleased to welcome John to our Amanat Team as our CFO at such an exciting time. John brings to the team extensive experience in capital markets across our core geographies and globally and I look forward to working closely with him to deliver on Amanat's strategic objectives.'

'I would like to take this opportunity to thank Amer Jeambey for his commitment and support as Acting CFO during a crucial phase. Amer will continue to lead Healthcare Investments as we focus our efforts increasingly towards further optimizing our portfolio, integrating and growing our platforms, and investing in high yielding opportunities that will further grow shareholder returns.' Hamade added.

Prior to joining Amanat, John held senior finance, strategy, and business development roles across a variety of industries including real estate, media, and entertainment. John previously was the CFO of several listed and private organizations in the region and internationally. John holds a Bachelor of Arts in business management from the University of Exeter and is a Qualified Chartered Accountant.

About Amanat Holdings PJSC

Amanat Holdings PJSC is the region's largest integrated healthcare and education investment company with paid-up capital of AED 2.5 billion. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) since 2014, Amanat has a mandate to establish, acquire and incorporate companies working in the healthcare and education sectors, and develop, manage, and operate these companies within the GCC and beyond. Amanat's healthcare platform includes International Medical Center (IMC), a 300-bed multidisciplinary hospital based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Sukoon, a provider of acute extended care, critical care and home care medical services in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; the Royal Hospital for Women and Children (RHWC), a world-class hospital for women and children located in the Kingdom of Bahrain and Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center (CMRC), a provider of specialized rehabilitation and long-term care, with facilities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain in the UAE, and Dhahran in Saudi Arabia. Amanat's education platform includes Abu Dhabi University Holding Company, a leading provider of higher education; and Middlesex University Dubai, the first overseas campus of the internationally renowned Middlesex University in London and BEGiN, a US-based award- winning education technology company. Amanat also owns the real estate assets of the North London Collegiate School in Dubai, UAE.

