  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Amani Gold Limited
  News
  Summary
    ANL   AU000000ANL3

AMANI GOLD LIMITED

(ANL)
Amani Gold : Application for quotation of securities - ANL

11/25/2021 | 12:30am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AMANI GOLD LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday November 25, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ANL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,450,000,000

25/11/2021

ANLOA

OPTION EXPIRING 15-JAN-2024

5,250,000,000

25/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

AMANI GOLD LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

113517203

1.3

ASX issuer code

ANL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

25/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

10-Sep-2021 09:53

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

ANL

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

1,750,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares and 1,750,000,000 ANLOA options are still to be issued

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

ANL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

25/11/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

3,450,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00100000

use

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

ASX +security code and description

ANLOA : OPTION EXPIRING 15-JAN-2024

Issue date

25/11/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amani Gold Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 05:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 -4,11 M -2,96 M -2,96 M
Net Debt 2021 1,23 M 0,88 M 0,88 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,33x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36,9 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 310x
EV / Sales 2021 280x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart AMANI GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Amani Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMANI GOLD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Klaus Peter Eckhof Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Conrad George Manuel Conrad Chief Operating Officer
Cong Mao Huai Non-Executive Director
James Timothy Bahen Secretary & Director
John Campbell Smyth Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMANI GOLD LIMITED100.00%27
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION10.50%26 525
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED24.66%9 732
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.-4.65%6 416
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC5.00%6 095
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-19.04%5 412