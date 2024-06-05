Note: This notice is a partial translation of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. Amano Corporation (the Company) assumes no responsibility for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Stock Exchange Code 6436: TSE Prime Market

June 6, 2024

(Start Date of Electronic Provision Measures Matters June 5, 2024)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Amano Corporation

President & Representative Director

Manabu Yamazaki

275 Mamedocho, Kohoku-ku, Yokohama

Notice: The 108th Annual Shareholders Meeting

Dear Shareholders:

The Company would like to express its appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

Please be informed that it will hold the 108th Annual Shareholders Meeting of the Company. The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.

For the convening of this Annual Shareholders Meeting, information contained in the Reference Documents for the Annual Shareholders Meeting, etc. (matters to be electronically provided) is provided electronically, and is posted on the Company's website as "Notice of the 108th Annual Shareholders Meeting". (Japanese version only)

The Company's website https://www.amano.co.jp/ir/stock/meeting/

In addition to the above, such information is also available on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).

The TSE's website https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the TSE's website above, enter the company name (Amano Corporation) or stock exchange code (6436), search for it, and select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspections/PR information" to confirm them.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or online via the internet. Please review the attached Reference Documents for the Shareholders Meeting, and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 Japan Standard Time.

