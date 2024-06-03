June 3, 2024 To all persons concerned Company: AMANO Corporation Representative: President & Representative Director Manabu YAMAZAKI (Code 6436: TSE Prime Market) Contact: Director & Executive Operating Officer General Manager, Corporate Planning Kunihiro IHARA (TEL: 81-45-439-1591)

Notice: Regarding the Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Stock repurchase in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165,

Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)

Please be informed that the status of acquisition of treasury stock under Article 156 which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. Brief details are provided as follows.

1. Class of shares acquired: Common stock of AMANO Corporation 2. Total number of shares acquired: 159,300 shares 3. Total acquisition cost: JPY 600,276,800 4. Acquisition period: From May 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024 (trade basis) 5. Method of acquisition: Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Reference) 1. Details of the resolution approved at the Board of Directors Meeting held on April 25, 2024 (1) Class of shares to be acquired: Common stock of AMANO Corporation (2) Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 500,000 shares (upper limit) [Representing 0.69% of the Total number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock) ] (3) Total acquisition cost: Up to JPY 2,000 Million (upper limit) (4) Acquisition period: From April 26, 2024 to July 31, 2024 2. As of May 31, 2024, the total number and value of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the above Board of Directors Meeting. (1) Total number of shares acquired: 191,900 shares (2) Total acquisition cost: JPY 724,060,400

