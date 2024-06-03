June 3, 2024

To all persons concerned

Company:

AMANO Corporation

Representative:

President & Representative Director

Manabu YAMAZAKI

(Code 6436: TSE Prime Market)

Contact:

Director & Executive Operating Officer

General Manager, Corporate Planning

Kunihiro IHARA

(TEL: 81-45-439-1591)

Notice: Regarding the Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Stock repurchase in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165,

Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)

Please be informed that the status of acquisition of treasury stock under Article 156 which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. Brief details are provided as follows.

1.

Class of shares acquired:

Common stock of AMANO Corporation

2.

Total number of shares acquired:

159,300 shares

3.

Total acquisition cost:

JPY 600,276,800

4.

Acquisition period:

From May 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024 (trade basis)

5.

Method of acquisition:

Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1.

Details of the resolution approved at the Board of Directors Meeting held on April 25, 2024

(1)

Class of shares to be acquired:

Common stock of AMANO Corporation

(2)

Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 500,000 shares (upper limit)

[Representing 0.69% of the Total number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock) ]

(3)

Total acquisition cost:

Up to JPY 2,000 Million (upper limit)

(4)

Acquisition period:

From April 26, 2024 to July 31, 2024

2.

As of May 31, 2024, the total number and value of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved

at the above Board of Directors Meeting.

(1)

Total number of shares acquired:

191,900 shares

(2)

Total acquisition cost:

JPY 724,060,400

-End-

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Amano Corporation published this content on 03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2024 06:11:06 UTC.