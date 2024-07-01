Amano : Regarding the Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock
July 1, 2024
To all persons concerned:
Company:
AMANO Corporation
Representative:
President & Representative Director
Manabu YAMAZAKI
(Code 6436: TSE Prime Market)
Contact:
Director & Executive Operating Officer
General Manager, Corporate Planning
Kunihiro IHARA
(TEL: 81-45-439-1591)
Notice: Regarding the Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock
(Stock repurchase in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165,
Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)
Please be informed that the status of acquisition of treasury stock under Article 156 which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. Brief details are provided as follows.
1.
Class of shares acquired:
Common stock of AMANO Corporation
2.
Total number of shares acquired:
108,500 shares
3.
Total acquisition cost:
JPY 428,601,796
4.
Acquisition period:
From June 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024 (trade basis)
5.
Method of acquisition:
Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(For Reference)
1. Details of the resolution approved at the Board of Directors Meeting held on April 25, 2024
(1)
Class of shares to be acquired:
Common stock of AMANO Corporation
(2)
Total number of shares to be acquired:
Up to 500,000 shares (upper limit)
[Representing 0.69% of the Total number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock) ]
(3)
Total acquisition cost:
Up to JPY 2,000 Million (upper limit)
(4)
Acquisition period:
From April 26, 2024 to July 31, 2024
2. As of June 30, 2024, the total number and value of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved
at the above Board of Directors Meeting.
(1)
Total number of shares acquired:
300,400 shares
(2)
Total acquisition cost:
JPY 1,152,662,196
-End-
