Amara Raja Batteries : Litigations/Disputes/Regulatory actions

March 21, 2022 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited "Exchange Plaza" Corporate Relations Department Bandra - Kurla Complex Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra East Dalal Street, Fort Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 NSE Symbol: AMARAJABAT BSE SCRIP CODE: 500008 Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Update - Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is further to our intimation letter dated 30" April 2021 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, update dated May 07, 2021, June 29, 2021, July 14, 2021, July 28, 2021, August 18, 2021, September 27, 2021, October 28, 2021, November 9, 2021, November 16, 2021, December 7, 2021, January 6, 2022, January 25, 2022, February 03, 2022, February 15, 2022, February 28, 2022, March 7, 2022, March 11, 2022, and Media Releases dated May 01 and May 09, 2021, respectively, pertaining to the closure orders from Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), for the Company's Plants situated at Karakambadi, Tirupati and Nunegundlapalli Village, Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh.

We would like to inform you that the hearing was held today i.e March 21, 2022, the Hon'ble High Court of Andhra Pradesh has extended the interim suspension of said closure orders by One Week. The next hearing is scheduled for March 28, 2022. A copy of the order is awaited. We further wish to inform you that there is no loss on account of this disclosure.

We would like to reiterate that the Company has always placed the highest priority on the environment, health and safety of its workforce and communities around it. We take this opportunity to once again thank all our stakeholders who reposed faith in us and we will continue to strive to meet all their expectations.

We request you to take on record the same.

With Regards,

For Amara Raja Batteries Limited