Amara Raja Batteries : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

September 27, 2022
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
"Exchange Plaza"
Corporate Relations Department
Bandra - Kurla Complex
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Bandra East
Dalal Street, Fort
Mumbai - 400 051
Mumbai - 400 001
NSE Symbol: AMARAJABAT
BSE SCRIP CODE: 500008
Sub: Audio recording of Analyst / Investor Call - Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the link to the audio recording of the Analysts/Investors Call on Scheme of Arrangement with Mangal Industries Limited held on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 19:30 Hrs IST.
Link of audio recording: https://www.amararajabatteries.com/Investors/statutory-filings-with-stock-exchange
We request you to take on record the same.
Thanking you
Yours faithfully,
For Amara Raja Batteries Limited
Vikas
Digitally signed
by Vikas
Sabharw Sabharwal
al
Date: 2022.09.27
07:41:47 +05'30'
Vikas Sabharwal
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 03:20:00 UTC.