Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Amara Raja Batteries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500008   INE885A01032

AMARA RAJA BATTERIES LIMITED

(500008)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-25
484.70 INR   -3.70%
09/26Indian shares seen taking breather after four-day slide
RE
09/26Amara Raja Batteries : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
09/16Log 9 Materials Scientific Private Limited announced that it has received INR 769.994948 million in funding from Amara Raja Batteries Limited
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amara Raja Batteries : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

09/26/2022 | 11:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 27, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

"Exchange Plaza"

Corporate Relations Department

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra East

Dalal Street, Fort

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

NSE Symbol: AMARAJABAT

BSE SCRIP CODE: 500008

Sub: Audio recording of Analyst / Investor Call - Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the link to the audio recording of the Analysts/Investors Call on Scheme of Arrangement with Mangal Industries Limited held on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 19:30 Hrs IST.

Link of audio recording: https://www.amararajabatteries.com/Investors/statutory-filings-with-stock-exchange

We request you to take on record the same.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully,

For Amara Raja Batteries Limited

Vikas

Digitally signed

by Vikas

Sabharw Sabharwal

al

Date: 2022.09.27

07:41:47 +05'30'

Vikas Sabharwal

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 03:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMARA RAJA BATTERIES LIMITED
09/26Indian shares seen taking breather after four-day slide
RE
09/26Amara Raja Batteries : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
09/16Log 9 Materials Scientific Private Limited announced that it has received INR 769.99494..
CI
09/15Court Extends Suspension of Closure Orders for Amara Raja Batteries Plants in Andhra Pr..
MT
08/24Amara Raja Batteries to Acquire Additional Stake in Indian Advanced Battery Startup
MT
08/06Amara Raja Batteries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June ..
CI
07/28AMARA RAJA BATTERIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final di..
FA
07/06Amara Raja Looks for Acquisitions
CI
06/29Amara Raja Batteries : Litigations/Disputes/Regulatory actions
PU
05/24Nomura Adjusts Amara Raja Batteries' Price Target to 567 Indian Rupees From 721 Rupees,..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMARA RAJA BATTERIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 98 655 M 1 209 M 1 209 M
Net income 2023 6 038 M 74,0 M 74,0 M
Net cash 2023 1 623 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 2,09%
Capitalization 82 793 M 1 015 M 1 015 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 9 911
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart AMARA RAJA BATTERIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Amara Raja Batteries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMARA RAJA BATTERIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 484,70
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jayadev Galla Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Y. Delli Babu Chief Financial Officer
M. Jagadish Deputy General Manager-Application Engineering
Kishore I. Hirani Chief Information Officer
C. Narasimhulu Naidu Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMARA RAJA BATTERIES LIMITED-23.89%1 060
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-27.10%142 900
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%76 001
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-23.87%23 618
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.119.90%8 655
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-36.37%8 143