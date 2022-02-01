India bond selloff picks pace on massive borrowing plan, shares up on spending thrust

* FY23 gross borrowing seen at 14.95 trln rupees
* 10-year bond yield surges 22 bps
* Nifty, Sensex jump as metals stocks climb
BENGALURU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's benchmark bond yield
surged on a selloff that picked pace on Tuesday as the
government announced increased borrowings in its 2022-23 federal
budget, while a plan to boost spending to revive the
pandemic-hit economy lifted the stock markets.
The government is targeting gross borrowing of 14.95
trillion rupees ($199.90 billion) to support a bigger annual
budget of 39.45 trillion rupees as it boosts investments in
highways and affordable housing.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the fiscal deficit
for the current financial year was expected to be 6.9%, slightly
more than the 6.8% targeted earlier.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 15
basis points (bps), posting its biggest single-day rise since
May 11, 2020. So far this year, the benchmark has already risen
38 bps on top of the 56 bps in 2021.
Earlier in the session, the yield had surged
22 bps to 6.87%, hitting levels last seen in early July 2019.
The rupee closed 0.2% weaker at 74.79 to the dollar.
"The sharp rise in bond yields post the budget announcement
is testament to the surprise for bond markets, which now will
need to absorb this large borrowing," said Aurodeep Nandi, India
Economist and Vice President at Nomura.
Total government spending will be 4.6% more than the current
year. The increased expenditure, amid mounting government debt
and subdued private investments, comes as Asia's third largest
economy looks to grow 8% to 8.5% in 2022-23 compared to 9.2% in
the current fiscal year.
"The borrowing numbers are higher than even the highest
estimate among market participants. It's not been offset with
any announcement regarding overseas trading of Indian bonds or
bond index inclusion," said A. Prasanna, head - fixed income
research at ICICI Primary Dealership.
"This borrowing program will be very challenging for market
in a year when RBI is expected to raise rates and curtail excess
liquidity."
The bond selloff, analysts said, was also worsened by the
absence of measures to ease inclusion of bonds into global
indices.
Meanwhile, a growth-oriented budget pushed up stock markets,
with the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 stock index gaining
1.37% to 17,576.85 and the S&P BSE Sensex adding 1.46%
to 58,862.57.
"The significant focus on capital expenditure...has a
multiplier effect on the economy," said Rupen Rajguru, head of
equity investment and strategy, Julius Baer India.
The budget, which also targets sectors including defense,
green energy and transport, lifted the Nifty Metal index
by 4.5%.
The Nifty Infrastructure Index rose 1.1%, while
the Nifty Bank Index climbed 1.4%.
Cigarette maker ITC jumped 3.4% as analysts said
fears of a tax hike on tobacco products had abated.
Shares of battery makers Amara Raja Batteries and
Exide Industries rose as much as 2.4% and 2.9%,
respectively, before cutting some gains at close, after
Sitharaman announced that a battery swapping policy will be
launched.
($1 = 74.7870 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Chris Thomas and Savio Shetty; additional
reporting by Rama Venkat; Editing by Arun Koyyur)