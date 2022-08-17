Amarc Resources : FY22 Annual Financial Report

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Amarc Resources Ltd.,

Opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Amarc Resources Ltd. ('the Company'), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at March 31, 2022 and 2021 and the consolidated statements of income (loss), comprehensive income (loss), changes in (deficiency) equity and cash flows for each of the years in the three year period ended March 31, 2022, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as the 'consolidated financial statements'). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2022 and 2021 and its financial performance and its cash flows for each of the years in the three year period ended March 31, 2022, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Going Concern

The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. Without modifying our opinion, we draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements which indicates that the Company has no current source of revenue, has incurred losses from inception and is dependent upon its ability to secure new sources of financing. These conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that casts significant doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 1. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.

This issue also constitutes, from our perspective, a critical audit matter that was communicated to the audit committee and that: (i) relates to accounts or disclosures that are material to the consolidated financial statements; and (ii) involved, on our part, especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgements. The communication of a critical audit matter does not alter in any way our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating this critical audit matter, providing a separate opinion on the critical audit matter or on the accounts or disclosures to which it relates.

The principal considerations for our determination that the going concern uncertainty was a critical audit matter were: (i) that the formal reporting of such uncertainty involves a significant disclosure, the absence of which could constitute a material misstatement to a financial statement reader and, (ii) that, at the same time, it involves on our part the use of a high level of subjective judgement as we are required to consider the possible impact of future events that cannot currently be known and which in all likelihood will not be directly linked to any particular current or future financial results and reporting, or the lack thereof.

Addressing this matter involved performing procedures and evaluating audit evidence in connection with forming our overall opinion on the consolidated financial statements. These procedures also included, among others, (i) obtaining and evaluating management's assessment of the Company's ability to remain a going concern; (ii) determining based on all other evidence available to us whether management's assessment appeared to be fair and reasonable in the circumstances and, (iii) considering whether the resultant disclosure of these matters herein was consistent with the foregoing, in the context of the Company's overall business activities, objectives and financial history.

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ('PCAOB') and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over