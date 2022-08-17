Amarc Resources : FY22 Annual Financial Report

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Amarc Resources Ltd.,
Opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Amarc Resources Ltd. ('the Company'), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at March 31, 2022 and 2021 and the consolidated statements of income (loss), comprehensive income (loss), changes in (deficiency) equity and cash flows for each of the years in the three year period ended March 31, 2022, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as the 'consolidated financial statements'). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2022 and 2021 and its financial performance and its cash flows for each of the years in the three year period ended March 31, 2022, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
Going Concern
The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. Without modifying our opinion, we draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements which indicates that the Company has no current source of revenue, has incurred losses from inception and is dependent upon its ability to secure new sources of financing. These conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that casts significant doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 1. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.
This issue also constitutes, from our perspective, a critical audit matter that was communicated to the audit committee and that: (i) relates to accounts or disclosures that are material to the consolidated financial statements; and (ii) involved, on our part, especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgements. The communication of a critical audit matter does not alter in any way our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating this critical audit matter, providing a separate opinion on the critical audit matter or on the accounts or disclosures to which it relates.
The principal considerations for our determination that the going concern uncertainty was a critical audit matter were: (i) that the formal reporting of such uncertainty involves a significant disclosure, the absence of which could constitute a material misstatement to a financial statement reader and, (ii) that, at the same time, it involves on our part the use of a high level of subjective judgement as we are required to consider the possible impact of future events that cannot currently be known and which in all likelihood will not be directly linked to any particular current or future financial results and reporting, or the lack thereof.
Addressing this matter involved performing procedures and evaluating audit evidence in connection with forming our overall opinion on the consolidated financial statements. These procedures also included, among others, (i) obtaining and evaluating management's assessment of the Company's ability to remain a going concern; (ii) determining based on all other evidence available to us whether management's assessment appeared to be fair and reasonable in the circumstances and, (iii) considering whether the resultant disclosure of these matters herein was consistent with the foregoing, in the context of the Company's overall business activities, objectives and financial history.
Basis for Opinion
These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ('PCAOB') and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over
financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.
Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
Critical Audit Matter
A critical audit matter was communicated above under 'Going Concern'.
CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS
Vancouver, Canada
July 29, 2022
We have served as the Company's auditor since 1995.
Amarc Resources Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
Note
($)
($)
ASSETS
Current assets
3
370,784
308,085
Cash
Amounts receivable and other assets
6
48,817
47,380
Marketable securities
4
311,293
1,026,418
Non-current assets
5
730,894
1,381,883
Restricted cash
178,550
178,487-
Right-of-use asset
13
82,384
Total assets
991,828
1,560,370
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
8
413,278
168,195
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
Balances due to related parties
11
472,303
795,239-
Lease liability
13
17,125
902,706
963,434
Non-current liabilities
9
644,642
570,000-
Director's loan
Lease liability
13
72,903
Total liabilities
1,620,251
1,533,434
Shareholders' equity
10
65,228,921
64,744,721
Share capital
Reserves
10
4,094,335
4,870,082
Accumulated deficit
(69,951,679)
(69,587,867)
(628,423)
26,936
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
991,828
1,560,370
Nature and continuance of operations (note 1)
Events after the reporting period (note 16)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
/s/ Robert A. Dickinson
/s/ Scott D. Cousens
Robert A. Dickinson
Scott D. Cousens
Director
Director
4 | P a g e
Amarc Resources Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Loss
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except for weighted average number of common shares)
Years ended March 31,
Note
2022
2021
2020
($)
($)
($)
Expenses
7(b)
5,386,333
1,395,645
1,637,479
Exploration and evaluation
Assays and analysis
310,769
152,093
130,666
Drilling
980,248
146,886
-
Environmental
13,975
-
-
Equipment rental
-
1,769
4,350
Freight
79,043
-
-
Geological, including geophysical
1,074,970
475,380
693,016
Graphics
99,552
-
-
Helicopter and fuel
910,699
208,347
25,064
Property acquisition and assessments costs
56,699
55,436
428,959
Site activities
1,077,369
182,238
178,443
Socioeconomic
274,109
99,527
156,713
Technical data
393,561
63,206
-
Travel and accommodation
115,339
10,763
20,268
Administration
616,970
629,974
855,869
Legal, accounting and audit
12(b)
96,897
45,828
161,450
Office and administration
324,117
416,924
550,534
Rent
14,944
-
-
Shareholder communication
140,036
123,925
84,608
Travel and accommodation
9,758
10,763
14,179
Trust and regulatory
31,218
32,534
45,098
Equity-settledshare-based compensation
123,578
17,888
42,124
Cost recoveries
7(b)
(5,539,024)
(1,350,891)
(1,491,626)
Property option proceeds
Gain on sale of mineral property
7(d)
-
(260,115)
-
7(d)
-
(1,934,500)
-
Loss (income) before other items
587,857
(1,501,999)
1,043,846
Other items
Finance income
9
(18,694)
(26,904)
(5,558)
Interest expense - director's loans
100,000
111,354
105,630
Accretion expense - office lease
7(b)
10,438
-
-
Other fee income
(409,486)
-
-
Amortization of Right-of-use asset
9
18,493
-
-
Transaction cost - director's loan
74,642
57,881
108,768
Foreign exchange loss
562
(1,031)
848
Net (income) loss
363,812
(1,360,699)
1,253,534
Other comprehensive loss:
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to loss:
715,125
626,438
11,234
Change in value of marketable securities
Other comprehensive (income) loss
715,125
626,438
11,234
Basic and diluted (income) loss per share
0.01
-0.01
0.01
Weighted average number of common
181,479,873
178,666,081
171,767,287
shares outstanding
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
5 | P a g e
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Amarc Resources Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 17:03:03 UTC.