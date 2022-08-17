Log in
AMARC RESOURCES LTD.

Amarc Resources : FY22 Annual Financial Report

08/17/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
AMARC RESOURCES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED

MARCH 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Amarc Resources Ltd.,

Opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Amarc Resources Ltd. ('the Company'), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at March 31, 2022 and 2021 and the consolidated statements of income (loss), comprehensive income (loss), changes in (deficiency) equity and cash flows for each of the years in the three year period ended March 31, 2022, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as the 'consolidated financial statements'). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2022 and 2021 and its financial performance and its cash flows for each of the years in the three year period ended March 31, 2022, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Going Concern

The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. Without modifying our opinion, we draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements which indicates that the Company has no current source of revenue, has incurred losses from inception and is dependent upon its ability to secure new sources of financing. These conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that casts significant doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 1. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.

This issue also constitutes, from our perspective, a critical audit matter that was communicated to the audit committee and that: (i) relates to accounts or disclosures that are material to the consolidated financial statements; and (ii) involved, on our part, especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgements. The communication of a critical audit matter does not alter in any way our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating this critical audit matter, providing a separate opinion on the critical audit matter or on the accounts or disclosures to which it relates.

The principal considerations for our determination that the going concern uncertainty was a critical audit matter were: (i) that the formal reporting of such uncertainty involves a significant disclosure, the absence of which could constitute a material misstatement to a financial statement reader and, (ii) that, at the same time, it involves on our part the use of a high level of subjective judgement as we are required to consider the possible impact of future events that cannot currently be known and which in all likelihood will not be directly linked to any particular current or future financial results and reporting, or the lack thereof.

Addressing this matter involved performing procedures and evaluating audit evidence in connection with forming our overall opinion on the consolidated financial statements. These procedures also included, among others, (i) obtaining and evaluating management's assessment of the Company's ability to remain a going concern; (ii) determining based on all other evidence available to us whether management's assessment appeared to be fair and reasonable in the circumstances and, (iii) considering whether the resultant disclosure of these matters herein was consistent with the foregoing, in the context of the Company's overall business activities, objectives and financial history.

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ('PCAOB') and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over

financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

Critical Audit Matter

A critical audit matter was communicated above under 'Going Concern'.

CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS

Vancouver, Canada

July 29, 2022

We have served as the Company's auditor since 1995.

Amarc Resources Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

Note

($)

($)

ASSETS

Current assets

3

370,784

308,085

Cash

Amounts receivable and other assets

6

48,817

47,380

Marketable securities

4

311,293

1,026,418

Non-current assets

5

730,894

1,381,883

Restricted cash

178,550

178,487-

Right-of-use asset

13

82,384

Total assets

991,828

1,560,370

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

8

413,278

168,195

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Balances due to related parties

11

472,303

795,239-

Lease liability

13

17,125

902,706

963,434

Non-current liabilities

9

644,642

570,000-

Director's loan

Lease liability

13

72,903

Total liabilities

1,620,251

1,533,434

Shareholders' equity

10

65,228,921

64,744,721

Share capital

Reserves

10

4,094,335

4,870,082

Accumulated deficit

(69,951,679)

(69,587,867)

(628,423)

26,936

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

991,828

1,560,370

Nature and continuance of operations (note 1)

Events after the reporting period (note 16)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

/s/ Robert A. Dickinson

/s/ Scott D. Cousens

Robert A. Dickinson

Scott D. Cousens

Director

Director

Amarc Resources Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Loss

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except for weighted average number of common shares)

Years ended March 31,

Note

2022

2021

2020

($)

($)

($)

Expenses

7(b)

5,386,333

1,395,645

1,637,479

Exploration and evaluation

Assays and analysis

310,769

152,093

130,666

Drilling

980,248

146,886

-

Environmental

13,975

-

-

Equipment rental

-

1,769

4,350

Freight

79,043

-

-

Geological, including geophysical

1,074,970

475,380

693,016

Graphics

99,552

-

-

Helicopter and fuel

910,699

208,347

25,064

Property acquisition and assessments costs

56,699

55,436

428,959

Site activities

1,077,369

182,238

178,443

Socioeconomic

274,109

99,527

156,713

Technical data

393,561

63,206

-

Travel and accommodation

115,339

10,763

20,268

Administration

616,970

629,974

855,869

Legal, accounting and audit

12(b)

96,897

45,828

161,450

Office and administration

324,117

416,924

550,534

Rent

14,944

-

-

Shareholder communication

140,036

123,925

84,608

Travel and accommodation

9,758

10,763

14,179

Trust and regulatory

31,218

32,534

45,098

Equity-settledshare-based compensation

123,578

17,888

42,124

Cost recoveries

7(b)

(5,539,024)

(1,350,891)

(1,491,626)

Property option proceeds

Gain on sale of mineral property

7(d)

-

(260,115)

-

7(d)

-

(1,934,500)

-

Loss (income) before other items

587,857

(1,501,999)

1,043,846

Other items

Finance income

9

(18,694)

(26,904)

(5,558)

Interest expense - director's loans

100,000

111,354

105,630

Accretion expense - office lease

7(b)

10,438

-

-

Other fee income

(409,486)

-

-

Amortization of Right-of-use asset

9

18,493

-

-

Transaction cost - director's loan

74,642

57,881

108,768

Foreign exchange loss

562

(1,031)

848

Net (income) loss

363,812

(1,360,699)

1,253,534

Other comprehensive loss:

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to loss:

715,125

626,438

11,234

Change in value of marketable securities

Other comprehensive (income) loss

715,125

626,438

11,234

Basic and diluted (income) loss per share

0.01

-0.01

0.01

Weighted average number of common

181,479,873

178,666,081

171,767,287

shares outstanding

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amarc Resources Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 17:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
