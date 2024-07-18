AMARC RESOURCES LTD. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024, 2023, and 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM To the Board of Directors and the Shareholders of Amarc Resources Ltd., Opinion on the Financial Statements We have audited the accompanying statements of financial position of Amarc Resources Ltd. ('the Company'), as of March 31, 2024 and 203, and the related statements of (income) loss, comprehensive income (loss), changes in equity and cash flows for each of the years in the three year period ended March 31, 2024, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the 'financial statements'). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and 2023 and its financial performance and its cash flows for each of the years in the three year period ended March 31, 2024, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Going Concern The accompanying financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. Without modifying our opinion, we draw attention to Note 1 in the financial statements which indicates that the Company has no current source of revenue, has incurred losses from inception and is dependent upon its ability to secure new sources of financing. These conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that casts significant doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 1. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. This issue also constitutes, from our perspective, a critical audit matter. The critical audit matter communicated below is a matter arising from the current period audit of the financial statements that was communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that: (i) relates to accounts or disclosures that are material to the financial statements; and (ii) involved, on our part, especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgements. The communication of a critical audit matter does not alter in any way our opinion on the financial statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating this critical audit matter, providing a separate opinion on the critical audit matter or on the accounts or disclosures to which it relates. The principal considerations for our determination that the going concern uncertainty was a critical audit matter were: (i) that the formal reporting of such uncertainty involves a significant disclosure, the absence of which could constitute a material misstatement to a financial statement reader and, (ii) that, at the same time, it involves on our part the use of a high level of subjective judgement as we are required to consider the possible impact of future events that cannot currently be known and which in all likelihood will not be directly linked to any particular current or future financial results and reporting, or the lack thereof. Addressing this matter involved performing procedures and evaluating audit evidence in connection with forming our overall opinion on the financial statements. These procedures also included, among others, (i) obtaining and evaluating management's assessment of the Company's ability to remain a going concern; (ii) determining based on all other evidence available to us whether management's assessment appeared to be fair and reasonable in the circumstances and, (iii) considering whether the resultant disclosure of these matters herein was consistent with the foregoing, in the context of the Company's overall business activities, objectives and financial history. Basis for Opinion These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ('PCAOB') and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion. Critical Audit Matter A critical audit matter was communicated above under 'Going Concern'. CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS We have served as the Company's auditor since 1995. Vancouver, Canada July 16, 2024

Amarc Resources Ltd. Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 Note ($) ($) ASSETS Current assets 3 9,007,042 5,131,510 Cash Amounts receivable and other assets 6 216,124 218,351 Marketable securities 4 41,587 139,284 Non-curr nt sets 5 9,264,753 5,489,145 Restricted cash 534,828 539,834 Right-of-use asset 14 42,033 62,208 Total assets 9,841,614 6,091,187 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities 8 1,128,808 1,180,863 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Advanced contributions received 7(b, c) 5,132,721 4,124,349 Balances due to related parties 12 147,333 530,512 Flow through liability 10 769,231 - Lease liability 14 23,443 20,696 7,201,536 5,856,420 Non-current liabilities 9 784,947 648,005 Director's loan Lease liability 14 28,764 52,207 Total liabilities 8,015,247 6,556,632 Shareholders' equity (deficiency) 11 67,236,421 65,228,921 Share capital Reserves 11 4,617,658 4,289,896 Accumulated deficit (70,027,712) (69,984,262) 1,826,367 (465,445) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 9,841,614 6,091,187 Nature of operations and going concern (note 1) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. /s/ Robert A. Dickinson /s/ Scott D. Cousens Robert A. Dickinson Scott D. Cousens Director Director 4 | P a g e

Amarc Resources Ltd. Statements of Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except for weighted average number of common shares) Years ended March 31, Note 2024 2023 2022 ($) ($) ($) enses 7 12,432,493 14,752,416 5,386,333 Exploration and evaluation Assays and analysis 1,454,103 873,408 310,769 Drilling 1,056,492 4,814,692 980,248 Environmental 72,002 60,957 13,975 Equipment rental 376,252 623,236 - Freight 77,699 454,102 79,043 Geological, including geophysical 3,846,587 1,751,825 1,074,970 Graphics 28,292 5,846 99,552 Helicopter and fuel 1,491,388 2,035,711 910,699 Property acquisition and assessments costs 211,879 141,538 56,699 Site activities 3,019,055 3,176,489 1,077,369 Socioeconomic 351,694 525,645 274,109 Technical data 97,123 80,005 393,561 Travel and accommodation 349,927 208,962 115,339 Administration 1,161,870 818,856 616,970 Legal, accounting and audit 13(b) 109,830 36,854 96,897 Office and administration 417,032 308,828 324,117 Rent 62,908 26,745 14,944 Shareholder communication 366,171 345,484 140,036 Travel and accommodation 135,138 63,233 9,758 Trust and regulatory 70,791 37,712 31,218 Equity-settledshare-based compensation 425,460 264,260 123,578 Cost recoveries 7 (13,178,925) (14,773,794) (5,539,024) Other items 840,898 1,061,738 587,857 Finance income 9 (371,222) (123,727) (18,694) Interest expense - director's loans 101,274 126,685 100,000 Other interest and finance charges - 285 - Accretion expense - office lease 7,360 9,620 10,438 Interest income 7 - (15,101) - Other fee income (696,248) (1,154,570) (409,486) Amortization of right-of-use asset 9 20,175 20,176 18,493 Transaction cost - director's loans 136,942 102,554 74,642 Loss on sales of marketable securities - 2,429 - Foreign exchange loss 4,271 2,494 562 Net loss 43,450 32,583 363,812 Other comprehensive loss 97,698 167,890 715,125 Items that will not be reclassified subsequ ntly to loss: Change in value of marketable securities Total other comprehensive loss 141,148 200,473 1,078,937 Basic and diluted loss per share 0.00 0.00 0.00 Weighted average number of common 194,992,511 186,602,894 181,479,873 5 | P a g e The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. shares outstanding

Amarc Resources Ltd. (ExpressedStat ments of Comprehensive (Loss) in Canadian Dollars) Years ended March 31, 2024 2023 2022 Net (loss) $ (43,450) $ (32,583) $ (363,812) Other comprehensive ( o ): Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss: (167,890) (715,125) Revaluation of marketable securities (97,698) Total other comprehensive (loss) (97,698) (167,890) (715,125) Comprehensive (loss) $ (141,148) $ (200,473) $ (1,078,937) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 6 | P a g e

Amarc Resources Ltd. (ExpressedStat ments of Changes in (Deficiency)information)Equ ty in Canadian Dollars, except for share Share capital Reserves Share- based Investment Share Number payments revaluation warrants of shares Amount reserve reserve reserve Deficit Total (#) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Balance at April 1, 2021 180,602,894 64,744,721 2,262,652 (612,677) 3,220,107 (69,587,867) 26,936 Net loss for the year - - - - - (363,812) (363,812) Other comprehensive loss for the year - - - (715,125) - - (715,125) Total comprehensive loss - - - (715,125) - (363,812) (1,078,937) Shares issued through exercise of warrants 6,000,000 484,200 - - (184,200) - 300,000 Equity-settledshare-based compensation - - 123,578 - - - 123,578 Balance at March 31, 2022 186,602,894 65,228,921 2,386,230 (1,327,802) 3,035,907 (69,951,679) (628,423) Balance at April 1, 2022 186,602,894 65,228,921 2,386,230 (1,327,802) 3,035,907 (69,951,679) (628,423) Net loss for the year - - - - - (32,583) (32,583) Other comprehensive loss for the year - - - (167,890) - - (167,890) Total comprehensive loss - - - (167,890) - (32,583) (200,473) Issuance of share purchase warrants - - - - 99,191 - 99,191 Equity-settledshare-based compensation - - 264,260 - - - 264,260 Balance at March 31, 2023 186,602,894 65,228,921 2,650,490 (1,495,692) 3,135,098 (69,984,262) (465,445) Balance at April 1, 2023 186,602,894 65,228,921 2,650,490 (1,495,692) 3,135,098 (69,984,262) (465,445) Net loss for the year - - - - - (43,450) (43,450) Other comprehensive loss for the year - - - (97,698) - - (97,698) Issuance of common shares pursuant to property Total comprehensive loss - - - (97,698) - (43,450) (141,148) agreement 100,000 7,500 - - - - 7,500 Issuance of common shares pursuant to a non-flow- 9,615,385 769,231 - - - - 769,231 through private placement Issuance of common shares pursuant to a flow- 15,384,615 2,000,000 - - - - 2,000,000 through private placement Flow-through share premium liability - (769,231) - - - - (769,231) Equity-settledshare-based compensation - - 425,460 - - - 425,460 Balance at March 31, 2024 211,702,894 67,236,421 3,075,950 (1,593,390) 3,135,098 (70,027,712) 1,826,367 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 7 | P a g e

Amarc Resources Ltd. Stat ments of sh Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Note Years ended March 31, 2024 2023 2022 Operating ac iviti s ($) ($) ($) Net (loss) for the year (43,450) (32,583) (363,812) Adjustments for: 14 20,175 20,176 18,494 Amortization of right-of-use asset Equity-settledshare-based compensation 14 425,460 264,260 123,578 Office lease accretion per IFRS 16 7,360 9,620 10,438 Office base rent recorded as lease reduction per 14 (28,056) (26,745) (21,288) IFRS 16 Property acquisition and assessments costs 9 7,500 - - Interest expense - director's loans - 78,822 100,000 Loss on sales of marketable securities 9 - 2,429 - Transaction cost - director's loans 136,942 102,554 74,642 Changes in working capital items 2,227 (169,534) (1,437) Amounts receivable and other assets Restricted cash 5,006 (361,284) (63) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7(b, c) (52,056) 767,585 245,083 Advanced contributions received 1,008,372 4,124,349 - Balances due to related parties (383,179) 27,250 (422,936) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,106,301 4,806,899 (237,301) Investing activities - 1,690 - Proceeds from disposition of mineral properties Net cash provided by investing activities - 1,690 - Financing activities Net proceeds from issuance of common shares 11(a) 2,769,231 - - pursuant to a private placement Net proceeds from issuance of common shares 11 - - 300,000 pursuant to exercise of share purchase warrants Proceeds from director's loan - 350,000 - Repayment of director's loans 9 - (350,000) - Interest paid on director's loans - (47,863) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,769,231 (47,863) 300,000 Net increase in cash 3,875,532 4,760,726 62,699 Cash, beginning balance Cash, ending balance 5,131,510 370,784 308,085 9,007,042 5,131,510 370,784 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 8 | P a g e

AMARC RESOURCES LTD. NFortesthetoyearsthe Financialended MarchStatements31, 2024,. 2023, and 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated) 1. NATURE AND CONTINU("Amarc"NCE OF OPERATIONS Amarc Resources Ltd. or the "Company") Province of British Columbia ("BC"). Its principal business mineral properties. The Company's mineral property interests Company's corporate office is 14th Floor, 1040 West Georgia Street, The Company is in the process of exploring its mineral property interests whether its mineral property interests contain economically recoverable Company's continuing operations are entirely dependent upon the existence of economically mineral reserves, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to continue the and development of its mineral property interests and to obtain the permits necessary to mine, future profitable production from its mineral property interest or proceeds from the disposition mineral property interests. These financial statements as at and for the year ended March 31, 2024 (the "Financial Statements") been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and the discharge of liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future. As at March 31, 2024 , the Company had cash of $9,007,042, working capital of $2,063,217, and an accumulated deficit of $70,027,712. The Company will need to seek additional financing to meet its exploration and development objectives. The Company has a reasonable expectation that additional funds will be available when necessary to meet ongoing exploration and development costs. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue to be able to obtain additional financial resources or will achieve profitability or positive cash flows. If the Company is unable to obtain adequate additional financing, the Company will be required to re-evaluate its planned expenditures until additional funding can be raised through financing activities. These factors indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that casts significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These Financial Statements do not include any adjustments to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts and classification of liabilities that may be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.is a company incorporated under the laws of theactivity is the acquisition and exploration ofare located in BC. The address of theVancouver, BC, Canada V6E 4H1.and has not yet determinedmineral reserves. Therecoverableexplorationand theof itshave 2. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICY INFORMATION The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these Financial Statements are described below. These policies have been consistently applied for all years presented, unless otherwise stated. (a) Statement of compliance These Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"), effective for the Company's reporting year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company authorized these Financial Statements for issuance on July 16, 2024. 9 | P a g e