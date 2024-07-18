AMARC RESOURCES LTD.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED
MARCH 31, 2024, 2023, and 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
To the Board of Directors and the Shareholders of Amarc Resources Ltd.,
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying statements of financial position of Amarc Resources Ltd. ('the Company'), as of March 31, 2024 and 203, and the related statements of (income) loss, comprehensive income (loss), changes in equity and cash flows for each of the years in the three year period ended March 31, 2024, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the 'financial statements'). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and 2023 and its financial performance and its cash flows for each of the years in the three year period ended March 31, 2024, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
Going Concern
The accompanying financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. Without modifying our opinion, we draw attention to Note 1 in the financial statements which indicates that the Company has no current source of revenue, has incurred losses from inception and is dependent upon its ability to secure new sources of financing. These conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that casts significant doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 1. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. This issue also constitutes, from our perspective, a critical audit matter.
The critical audit matter communicated below is a matter arising from the current period audit of the financial statements that was communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that: (i) relates to accounts or disclosures that are material to the financial statements; and (ii) involved, on our part, especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgements. The communication of a critical audit matter does not alter in any way our opinion on the financial statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating this critical audit matter, providing a separate opinion on the critical audit matter or on the accounts or disclosures to which it relates.
The principal considerations for our determination that the going concern uncertainty was a critical audit matter were: (i) that the formal reporting of such uncertainty involves a significant disclosure, the absence of which could constitute a material misstatement to a financial statement reader and, (ii) that, at the same time, it involves on our part the use of a high level of subjective judgement as we are required to consider the possible impact of future events that cannot currently be known and which in all likelihood will not be directly linked to any particular current or future financial results and reporting, or the lack thereof.
Addressing this matter involved performing procedures and evaluating audit evidence in connection with forming our overall opinion on the financial statements. These procedures also included, among others, (i) obtaining and evaluating management's assessment of the Company's ability to remain a going concern; (ii) determining based on all other evidence available to us whether management's assessment appeared to be fair and reasonable in the circumstances and, (iii) considering whether the resultant disclosure of these matters herein was consistent with the foregoing, in the context of the Company's overall business activities, objectives and financial history.
Basis for Opinion
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ('PCAOB') and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.
Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
Critical Audit Matter
A critical audit matter was communicated above under 'Going Concern'.
CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS
We have served as the Company's auditor since 1995.
Vancouver, Canada
July 16, 2024
Amarc Resources Ltd.
Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
Note
($)
($)
ASSETS
Current assets
3
9,007,042
5,131,510
Cash
Amounts receivable and other assets
6
216,124
218,351
Marketable securities
4
41,587
139,284
Non-curr nt sets
5
9,264,753
5,489,145
Restricted cash
534,828
539,834
Right-of-use asset
14
42,033
62,208
Total assets
9,841,614
6,091,187
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
8
1,128,808
1,180,863
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
Advanced contributions received
7(b, c)
5,132,721
4,124,349
Balances due to related parties
12
147,333
530,512
Flow through liability
10
769,231
-
Lease liability
14
23,443
20,696
7,201,536
5,856,420
Non-current liabilities
9
784,947
648,005
Director's loan
Lease liability
14
28,764
52,207
Total liabilities
8,015,247
6,556,632
Shareholders' equity (deficiency)
11
67,236,421
65,228,921
Share capital
Reserves
11
4,617,658
4,289,896
Accumulated deficit
(70,027,712)
(69,984,262)
1,826,367
(465,445)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
9,841,614
6,091,187
Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
/s/ Robert A. Dickinson
/s/ Scott D. Cousens
Robert A. Dickinson
Scott D. Cousens
Director
Director
4 | P a g e
Amarc Resources Ltd.
Statements of Loss
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except for weighted average number of common shares)
Years ended March 31,
Note
2024
2023
2022
($)
($)
($)
enses
7
12,432,493
14,752,416
5,386,333
Exploration and evaluation
Assays and analysis
1,454,103
873,408
310,769
Drilling
1,056,492
4,814,692
980,248
Environmental
72,002
60,957
13,975
Equipment rental
376,252
623,236
-
Freight
77,699
454,102
79,043
Geological, including geophysical
3,846,587
1,751,825
1,074,970
Graphics
28,292
5,846
99,552
Helicopter and fuel
1,491,388
2,035,711
910,699
Property acquisition and assessments costs
211,879
141,538
56,699
Site activities
3,019,055
3,176,489
1,077,369
Socioeconomic
351,694
525,645
274,109
Technical data
97,123
80,005
393,561
Travel and accommodation
349,927
208,962
115,339
Administration
1,161,870
818,856
616,970
Legal, accounting and audit
13(b)
109,830
36,854
96,897
Office and administration
417,032
308,828
324,117
Rent
62,908
26,745
14,944
Shareholder communication
366,171
345,484
140,036
Travel and accommodation
135,138
63,233
9,758
Trust and regulatory
70,791
37,712
31,218
Equity-settledshare-based compensation
425,460
264,260
123,578
Cost recoveries
7
(13,178,925)
(14,773,794)
(5,539,024)
Other items
840,898
1,061,738
587,857
Finance income
9
(371,222)
(123,727)
(18,694)
Interest expense - director's loans
101,274
126,685
100,000
Other interest and finance charges
-
285
-
Accretion expense - office lease
7,360
9,620
10,438
Interest income
7
-
(15,101)
-
Other fee income
(696,248)
(1,154,570)
(409,486)
Amortization of right-of-use asset
9
20,175
20,176
18,493
Transaction cost - director's loans
136,942
102,554
74,642
Loss on sales of marketable securities
-
2,429
-
Foreign exchange loss
4,271
2,494
562
Net loss
43,450
32,583
363,812
Other comprehensive loss
97,698
167,890
715,125
Items that will not be reclassified subsequ ntly to loss:
Change in value of marketable securities
Total other comprehensive loss
141,148
200,473
1,078,937
Basic and diluted loss per share
0.00
0.00
0.00
Weighted average number of common
194,992,511
186,602,894
181,479,873
5 | P a g e
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
shares outstanding
Amarc Resources Ltd.
(ExpressedStat ments of Comprehensive (Loss)
in Canadian Dollars)
Years ended March 31,
2024
2023
2022
Net (loss)
$
(43,450)
$
(32,583)
$ (363,812)
Other comprehensive ( o ):
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:
(167,890)
(715,125)
Revaluation of marketable securities
(97,698)
Total other comprehensive (loss)
(97,698)
(167,890)
(715,125)
Comprehensive (loss)
$
(141,148)
$
(200,473)
$
(1,078,937)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
6 | P a g e
Amarc Resources Ltd.
(ExpressedStat ments of Changes in (Deficiency)information)Equ ty
in Canadian Dollars, except for share
Share capital
Reserves
Share-
based
Investment
Share
Number
payments
revaluation
warrants
of shares
Amount
reserve
reserve
reserve
Deficit
Total
(#)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
Balance at April 1, 2021
180,602,894
64,744,721
2,262,652
(612,677)
3,220,107
(69,587,867)
26,936
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
-
-
(363,812)
(363,812)
Other comprehensive loss for the year
-
-
-
(715,125)
-
-
(715,125)
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(715,125)
-
(363,812)
(1,078,937)
Shares issued through exercise of warrants
6,000,000
484,200
-
-
(184,200)
-
300,000
Equity-settledshare-based compensation
-
-
123,578
-
-
-
123,578
Balance at March 31, 2022
186,602,894
65,228,921
2,386,230
(1,327,802)
3,035,907
(69,951,679)
(628,423)
Balance at April 1, 2022
186,602,894
65,228,921
2,386,230
(1,327,802)
3,035,907
(69,951,679)
(628,423)
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
-
-
(32,583)
(32,583)
Other comprehensive loss for the year
-
-
-
(167,890)
-
-
(167,890)
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(167,890)
-
(32,583)
(200,473)
Issuance of share purchase warrants
-
-
-
-
99,191
-
99,191
Equity-settledshare-based compensation
-
-
264,260
-
-
-
264,260
Balance at March 31, 2023
186,602,894
65,228,921
2,650,490
(1,495,692)
3,135,098
(69,984,262)
(465,445)
Balance at April 1, 2023
186,602,894
65,228,921
2,650,490
(1,495,692)
3,135,098
(69,984,262)
(465,445)
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
-
-
(43,450)
(43,450)
Other comprehensive loss for the year
-
-
-
(97,698)
-
-
(97,698)
Issuance of common shares pursuant to property
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(97,698)
-
(43,450)
(141,148)
agreement
100,000
7,500
-
-
-
-
7,500
Issuance of common shares pursuant to a non-flow-
9,615,385
769,231
-
-
-
-
769,231
through private placement
Issuance of common shares pursuant to a flow-
15,384,615
2,000,000
-
-
-
-
2,000,000
through private placement
Flow-through share premium liability
-
(769,231)
-
-
-
-
(769,231)
Equity-settledshare-based compensation
-
-
425,460
-
-
-
425,460
Balance at March 31, 2024
211,702,894
67,236,421
3,075,950
(1,593,390)
3,135,098
(70,027,712)
1,826,367
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
7 | P a g e
Amarc Resources Ltd.
Stat ments of
sh Flows
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Note
Years ended March 31,
2024
2023
2022
Operating ac iviti s
($)
($)
($)
Net (loss) for the year
(43,450)
(32,583)
(363,812)
Adjustments for:
14
20,175
20,176
18,494
Amortization of right-of-use asset
Equity-settledshare-based compensation
14
425,460
264,260
123,578
Office lease accretion per IFRS 16
7,360
9,620
10,438
Office base rent recorded as lease reduction per
14
(28,056)
(26,745)
(21,288)
IFRS 16
Property acquisition and assessments costs
9
7,500
-
-
Interest expense - director's loans
-
78,822
100,000
Loss on sales of marketable securities
9
-
2,429
-
Transaction cost - director's loans
136,942
102,554
74,642
Changes in working capital items
2,227
(169,534)
(1,437)
Amounts receivable and other assets
Restricted cash
5,006
(361,284)
(63)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
7(b, c)
(52,056)
767,585
245,083
Advanced contributions received
1,008,372
4,124,349
-
Balances due to related parties
(383,179)
27,250
(422,936)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,106,301
4,806,899
(237,301)
Investing activities
-
1,690
-
Proceeds from disposition of mineral properties
Net cash provided by investing activities
-
1,690
-
Financing activities
Net proceeds from issuance of common shares
11(a)
2,769,231
-
-
pursuant to a private placement
Net proceeds from issuance of common shares
11
-
-
300,000
pursuant to exercise of share purchase warrants
Proceeds from director's loan
-
350,000
-
Repayment of director's loans
9
-
(350,000)
-
Interest paid on director's loans
-
(47,863)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
2,769,231
(47,863)
300,000
Net increase in cash
3,875,532
4,760,726
62,699
Cash, beginning balance
Cash, ending balance
5,131,510
370,784
308,085
9,007,042
5,131,510
370,784
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
8 | P a g e
AMARC RESOURCES LTD.
NFortesthetoyearsthe Financialended MarchStatements31, 2024,. 2023, and 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated)
1. NATURE AND CONTINU("Amarc"NCE OF OPERATIONS
Amarc Resources Ltd. or the "Company") Province of British Columbia ("BC"). Its principal business mineral properties. The Company's mineral property interests Company's corporate office is 14th Floor, 1040 West Georgia Street,
The Company is in the process of exploring its mineral property interests whether its mineral property interests contain economically recoverable Company's continuing operations are entirely dependent upon the existence of economically mineral reserves, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to continue the
and development of its mineral property interests and to obtain the permits necessary to mine, future profitable production from its mineral property interest or proceeds from the disposition mineral property interests.
These financial statements as at and for the year ended March 31, 2024 (the "Financial Statements") been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and the discharge of liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future. As at March 31, 2024 , the Company had cash of $9,007,042, working capital of $2,063,217, and an accumulated deficit of $70,027,712.
The Company will need to seek additional financing to meet its exploration and development objectives. The Company has a reasonable expectation that additional funds will be available when necessary to meet ongoing exploration and development costs. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue to be able to obtain additional financial resources or will achieve profitability or positive cash flows. If the Company is unable to obtain adequate additional financing, the Company will be required to re-evaluate its planned expenditures until additional funding can be raised through financing activities. These factors indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that casts significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.
These Financial Statements do not include any adjustments to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts and classification of liabilities that may be necessary should the Company be
unable to continue as a going concern.is a company incorporated under the laws of theactivity is the acquisition and exploration ofare located in BC. The address of theVancouver, BC, Canada V6E 4H1.and has not yet determinedmineral reserves. Therecoverableexplorationand theof itshave
2. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICY INFORMATION
The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these Financial Statements are described below. These policies have been consistently applied for all years presented, unless otherwise stated.
(a) Statement of compliance
These Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"), effective for the Company's reporting year ended March 31, 2024.
The Board of Directors of the Company authorized these Financial Statements for issuance on July 16, 2024.
9 | P a g e
AMARC RESOURCES LTD.
NFortesthetoyearsthe Financialended MarchStatements31, 2024,. 2023, and 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated)
(b) Basis of presentation
These Financial Statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments classified as fair value through other comprehensive income, which are reported at fair value. In addition, these Financial Statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information.
Certain comparative amounts have been reclassified to conform to the presentation adopted in the current period.
(c) Significant accounting estim tes and judgements
The preparation of the Financial Statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make
judgements, estimates, and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of
assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
The impacts of such estimates are pervasive throughout the Financial Statements, and may require
accounting adjustments based on future occurrences. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized
in the period in which the estimate is revised and future periods if the revision affects both current and
future periods. These estimates are based on historical experience, current and future economic
conditions and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable
under the circumstances. Specific areas where significant estimates or judgments exist are:
•
assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern;
•
the determination of categories of financial assets and financial liabilities; and
•
the carrying value and recoverability of the Company's marketable securities.
(d) Operating segmeandts
The functional presentational currency of the Company is the Canadian Dollar ("CAD"). Transactions in currencies other than the functional currency of the Company are recorded at the rates of exchange prevailing on the dates of transactions. At each financial position reporting date, monetary assets and liabilities that are denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the rates of exchange prevailing at the date when the fair value was determined. Non-monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are not re-translated. Gains and losses arising on translation are included in profit or loss for the year.
10 | P a g e
