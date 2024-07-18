AMARC RESOURCES LTD.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED

MARCH 31, 2024, 2023, and 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

To the Board of Directors and the Shareholders of Amarc Resources Ltd.,

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying statements of financial position of Amarc Resources Ltd. ('the Company'), as of March 31, 2024 and 203, and the related statements of (income) loss, comprehensive income (loss), changes in equity and cash flows for each of the years in the three year period ended March 31, 2024, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the 'financial statements'). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and 2023 and its financial performance and its cash flows for each of the years in the three year period ended March 31, 2024, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Going Concern

The accompanying financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. Without modifying our opinion, we draw attention to Note 1 in the financial statements which indicates that the Company has no current source of revenue, has incurred losses from inception and is dependent upon its ability to secure new sources of financing. These conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that casts significant doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 1. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. This issue also constitutes, from our perspective, a critical audit matter.

The critical audit matter communicated below is a matter arising from the current period audit of the financial statements that was communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that: (i) relates to accounts or disclosures that are material to the financial statements; and (ii) involved, on our part, especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgements. The communication of a critical audit matter does not alter in any way our opinion on the financial statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating this critical audit matter, providing a separate opinion on the critical audit matter or on the accounts or disclosures to which it relates.

The principal considerations for our determination that the going concern uncertainty was a critical audit matter were: (i) that the formal reporting of such uncertainty involves a significant disclosure, the absence of which could constitute a material misstatement to a financial statement reader and, (ii) that, at the same time, it involves on our part the use of a high level of subjective judgement as we are required to consider the possible impact of future events that cannot currently be known and which in all likelihood will not be directly linked to any particular current or future financial results and reporting, or the lack thereof.

Addressing this matter involved performing procedures and evaluating audit evidence in connection with forming our overall opinion on the financial statements. These procedures also included, among others, (i) obtaining and evaluating management's assessment of the Company's ability to remain a going concern; (ii) determining based on all other evidence available to us whether management's assessment appeared to be fair and reasonable in the circumstances and, (iii) considering whether the resultant disclosure of these matters herein was consistent with the foregoing, in the context of the Company's overall business activities, objectives and financial history.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ('PCAOB') and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

Critical Audit Matter

A critical audit matter was communicated above under 'Going Concern'.

CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS

We have served as the Company's auditor since 1995.

Vancouver, Canada

July 16, 2024

Amarc Resources Ltd.

Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

Note

($)

($)

ASSETS

Current assets

3

9,007,042

5,131,510

Cash

Amounts receivable and other assets

6

216,124

218,351

Marketable securities

4

41,587

139,284

Non-curr nt sets

5

9,264,753

5,489,145

Restricted cash

534,828

539,834

Right-of-use asset

14

42,033

62,208

Total assets

9,841,614

6,091,187

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

8

1,128,808

1,180,863

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Advanced contributions received

7(b, c)

5,132,721

4,124,349

Balances due to related parties

12

147,333

530,512

Flow through liability

10

769,231

-

Lease liability

14

23,443

20,696

7,201,536

5,856,420

Non-current liabilities

9

784,947

648,005

Director's loan

Lease liability

14

28,764

52,207

Total liabilities

8,015,247

6,556,632

Shareholders' equity (deficiency)

11

67,236,421

65,228,921

Share capital

Reserves

11

4,617,658

4,289,896

Accumulated deficit

(70,027,712)

(69,984,262)

1,826,367

(465,445)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

9,841,614

6,091,187

Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

/s/ Robert A. Dickinson

/s/ Scott D. Cousens

Robert A. Dickinson

Scott D. Cousens

Director

Director

Amarc Resources Ltd.

Statements of Loss

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except for weighted average number of common shares)

Years ended March 31,

Note

2024

2023

2022

($)

($)

($)

enses

7

12,432,493

14,752,416

5,386,333

Exploration and evaluation

Assays and analysis

1,454,103

873,408

310,769

Drilling

1,056,492

4,814,692

980,248

Environmental

72,002

60,957

13,975

Equipment rental

376,252

623,236

-

Freight

77,699

454,102

79,043

Geological, including geophysical

3,846,587

1,751,825

1,074,970

Graphics

28,292

5,846

99,552

Helicopter and fuel

1,491,388

2,035,711

910,699

Property acquisition and assessments costs

211,879

141,538

56,699

Site activities

3,019,055

3,176,489

1,077,369

Socioeconomic

351,694

525,645

274,109

Technical data

97,123

80,005

393,561

Travel and accommodation

349,927

208,962

115,339

Administration

1,161,870

818,856

616,970

Legal, accounting and audit

13(b)

109,830

36,854

96,897

Office and administration

417,032

308,828

324,117

Rent

62,908

26,745

14,944

Shareholder communication

366,171

345,484

140,036

Travel and accommodation

135,138

63,233

9,758

Trust and regulatory

70,791

37,712

31,218

Equity-settledshare-based compensation

425,460

264,260

123,578

Cost recoveries

7

(13,178,925)

(14,773,794)

(5,539,024)

Other items

840,898

1,061,738

587,857

Finance income

9

(371,222)

(123,727)

(18,694)

Interest expense - director's loans

101,274

126,685

100,000

Other interest and finance charges

-

285

-

Accretion expense - office lease

7,360

9,620

10,438

Interest income

7

-

(15,101)

-

Other fee income

(696,248)

(1,154,570)

(409,486)

Amortization of right-of-use asset

9

20,175

20,176

18,493

Transaction cost - director's loans

136,942

102,554

74,642

Loss on sales of marketable securities

-

2,429

-

Foreign exchange loss

4,271

2,494

562

Net loss

43,450

32,583

363,812

Other comprehensive loss

97,698

167,890

715,125

Items that will not be reclassified subsequ ntly to loss:

Change in value of marketable securities

Total other comprehensive loss

141,148

200,473

1,078,937

Basic and diluted loss per share

0.00

0.00

0.00

Weighted average number of common

194,992,511

186,602,894

181,479,873

shares outstanding

Amarc Resources Ltd.

(ExpressedStat ments of Comprehensive (Loss)

in Canadian Dollars)

Years ended March 31,

2024

2023

2022

Net (loss)

$

(43,450)

$

(32,583)

$ (363,812)

Other comprehensive ( o ):

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:

(167,890)

(715,125)

Revaluation of marketable securities

(97,698)

Total other comprehensive (loss)

(97,698)

(167,890)

(715,125)

Comprehensive (loss)

$

(141,148)

$

(200,473)

$

(1,078,937)

Amarc Resources Ltd.

(ExpressedStat ments of Changes in (Deficiency)information)Equ ty

in Canadian Dollars, except for share

Share capital

Reserves

Share-

based

Investment

Share

Number

payments

revaluation

warrants

of shares

Amount

reserve

reserve

reserve

Deficit

Total

(#)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

Balance at April 1, 2021

180,602,894

64,744,721

2,262,652

(612,677)

3,220,107

(69,587,867)

26,936

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

-

-

(363,812)

(363,812)

Other comprehensive loss for the year

-

-

-

(715,125)

-

-

(715,125)

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(715,125)

-

(363,812)

(1,078,937)

Shares issued through exercise of warrants

6,000,000

484,200

-

-

(184,200)

-

300,000

Equity-settledshare-based compensation

-

-

123,578

-

-

-

123,578

Balance at March 31, 2022

186,602,894

65,228,921

2,386,230

(1,327,802)

3,035,907

(69,951,679)

(628,423)

Balance at April 1, 2022

186,602,894

65,228,921

2,386,230

(1,327,802)

3,035,907

(69,951,679)

(628,423)

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

-

-

(32,583)

(32,583)

Other comprehensive loss for the year

-

-

-

(167,890)

-

-

(167,890)

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(167,890)

-

(32,583)

(200,473)

Issuance of share purchase warrants

-

-

-

-

99,191

-

99,191

Equity-settledshare-based compensation

-

-

264,260

-

-

-

264,260

Balance at March 31, 2023

186,602,894

65,228,921

2,650,490

(1,495,692)

3,135,098

(69,984,262)

(465,445)

Balance at April 1, 2023

186,602,894

65,228,921

2,650,490

(1,495,692)

3,135,098

(69,984,262)

(465,445)

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

-

-

(43,450)

(43,450)

Other comprehensive loss for the year

-

-

-

(97,698)

-

-

(97,698)

Issuance of common shares pursuant to property

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(97,698)

-

(43,450)

(141,148)

agreement

100,000

7,500

-

-

-

-

7,500

Issuance of common shares pursuant to a non-flow-

9,615,385

769,231

-

-

-

-

769,231

through private placement

Issuance of common shares pursuant to a flow-

15,384,615

2,000,000

-

-

-

-

2,000,000

through private placement

Flow-through share premium liability

-

(769,231)

-

-

-

-

(769,231)

Equity-settledshare-based compensation

-

-

425,460

-

-

-

425,460

Balance at March 31, 2024

211,702,894

67,236,421

3,075,950

(1,593,390)

3,135,098

(70,027,712)

1,826,367

Amarc Resources Ltd.

Stat ments of

sh Flows

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Note

Years ended March 31,

2024

2023

2022

Operating ac iviti s

($)

($)

($)

Net (loss) for the year

(43,450)

(32,583)

(363,812)

Adjustments for:

14

20,175

20,176

18,494

Amortization of right-of-use asset

Equity-settledshare-based compensation

14

425,460

264,260

123,578

Office lease accretion per IFRS 16

7,360

9,620

10,438

Office base rent recorded as lease reduction per

14

(28,056)

(26,745)

(21,288)

IFRS 16

Property acquisition and assessments costs

9

7,500

-

-

Interest expense - director's loans

-

78,822

100,000

Loss on sales of marketable securities

9

-

2,429

-

Transaction cost - director's loans

136,942

102,554

74,642

Changes in working capital items

2,227

(169,534)

(1,437)

Amounts receivable and other assets

Restricted cash

5,006

(361,284)

(63)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

7(b, c)

(52,056)

767,585

245,083

Advanced contributions received

1,008,372

4,124,349

-

Balances due to related parties

(383,179)

27,250

(422,936)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,106,301

4,806,899

(237,301)

Investing activities

-

1,690

-

Proceeds from disposition of mineral properties

Net cash provided by investing activities

-

1,690

-

Financing activities

Net proceeds from issuance of common shares

11(a)

2,769,231

-

-

pursuant to a private placement

Net proceeds from issuance of common shares

11

-

-

300,000

pursuant to exercise of share purchase warrants

Proceeds from director's loan

-

350,000

-

Repayment of director's loans

9

-

(350,000)

-

Interest paid on director's loans

-

(47,863)

-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

2,769,231

(47,863)

300,000

Net increase in cash

3,875,532

4,760,726

62,699

Cash, beginning balance

Cash, ending balance

5,131,510

370,784

308,085

9,007,042

5,131,510

370,784

AMARC RESOURCES LTD.

NFortesthetoyearsthe Financialended MarchStatements31, 2024,. 2023, and 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

1. NATURE AND CONTINU("Amarc"NCE OF OPERATIONS

Amarc Resources Ltd. or the "Company") Province of British Columbia ("BC"). Its principal business mineral properties. The Company's mineral property interests Company's corporate office is 14th Floor, 1040 West Georgia Street,

The Company is in the process of exploring its mineral property interests whether its mineral property interests contain economically recoverable Company's continuing operations are entirely dependent upon the existence of economically mineral reserves, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to continue the

and development of its mineral property interests and to obtain the permits necessary to mine, future profitable production from its mineral property interest or proceeds from the disposition mineral property interests.

These financial statements as at and for the year ended March 31, 2024 (the "Financial Statements") been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and the discharge of liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future. As at March 31, 2024 , the Company had cash of $9,007,042, working capital of $2,063,217, and an accumulated deficit of $70,027,712.

The Company will need to seek additional financing to meet its exploration and development objectives. The Company has a reasonable expectation that additional funds will be available when necessary to meet ongoing exploration and development costs. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue to be able to obtain additional financial resources or will achieve profitability or positive cash flows. If the Company is unable to obtain adequate additional financing, the Company will be required to re-evaluate its planned expenditures until additional funding can be raised through financing activities. These factors indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that casts significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

These Financial Statements do not include any adjustments to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts and classification of liabilities that may be necessary should the Company be

unable to continue as a going concern.is a company incorporated under the laws of theactivity is the acquisition and exploration ofare located in BC. The address of theVancouver, BC, Canada V6E 4H1.and has not yet determinedmineral reserves. Therecoverableexplorationand theof itshave

2. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICY INFORMATION

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these Financial Statements are described below. These policies have been consistently applied for all years presented, unless otherwise stated.

(a) Statement of compliance

These Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"), effective for the Company's reporting year ended March 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors of the Company authorized these Financial Statements for issuance on July 16, 2024.

AMARC RESOURCES LTD.

NFortesthetoyearsthe Financialended MarchStatements31, 2024,. 2023, and 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

(b) Basis of presentation

These Financial Statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments classified as fair value through other comprehensive income, which are reported at fair value. In addition, these Financial Statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information.

Certain comparative amounts have been reclassified to conform to the presentation adopted in the current period.

(c) Significant accounting estim tes and judgements

The preparation of the Financial Statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make

judgements, estimates, and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of

assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The impacts of such estimates are pervasive throughout the Financial Statements, and may require

accounting adjustments based on future occurrences. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized

in the period in which the estimate is revised and future periods if the revision affects both current and

future periods. These estimates are based on historical experience, current and future economic

conditions and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable

under the circumstances. Specific areas where significant estimates or judgments exist are:

assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern;

the determination of categories of financial assets and financial liabilities; and

the carrying value and recoverability of the Company's marketable securities.

(d) Operating segmeandts

The functional presentational currency of the Company is the Canadian Dollar ("CAD"). Transactions in currencies other than the functional currency of the Company are recorded at the rates of exchange prevailing on the dates of transactions. At each financial position reporting date, monetary assets and liabilities that are denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the rates of exchange prevailing at the date when the fair value was determined. Non-monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are not re-translated. Gains and losses arising on translation are included in profit or loss for the year.

