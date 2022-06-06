Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Amarc Resources Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    AHR   CA0229121094

AMARC RESOURCES LTD.

(AHR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  06/02 03:48:47 pm EDT
0.1100 CAD   -4.35%
Amarc Resources : June 6, 2022 Visit Amarc At The Prospectors & Developers Association Conference VIEW

06/06/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
June 6, 2022, Vancouver, BC - Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Amarc" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AHR; OTCQB: AXREF) will be exhibiting in the Investors Exchange at the 2022 Prospectors and Developers Association Conference that will be held at the Toronto Convention Centre South on June 13, 14 and 15 from 10 am to 5 pm.

We invite conference delegates to visit us at Booth #3240 to meet and discuss with Diane Nicolson, President and CEO and Bob Dickinson, Executive Chair recent developments and plans for Amarc's three expansive, 100%-owned copper±gold districts located in British Columbia - JOY, IKE and DUKE. These districts are host to four known copper±gold deposits that are prime for moving toward development, and also 10 porphyry copper-gold deposit targets that are fully permitted and ready for drill discovery.

For further details on Amarc Resources Ltd., please visit the Company's website at www.amarcresources.com or contact Dr. Diane Nicolson, President & CEO, at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Dr. Diane Nicolson
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor any other regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Amarc Resources Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 17:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
