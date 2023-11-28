Amarc Resources Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was CAD 0.216637 million compared to CAD 3.9 million a year ago.
For the six months, net loss was CAD 0.188359 million compared to net income of CAD 4.63 million a year ago.
November 28, 2023 at 05:39 pm EST
