Amarc Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on developing a new generation of long-life, high value British Columbia (BC) porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) mines. The Company is advancing its JOY, DUKE, and IKE porphyry Cu+Au deposit districts located in northern, central and southern BC, respectively. Its 100%-owned, 495 square kilometers (km2) JOY District covers the northern extension of the prolific Kemess porphyry Cu-Au district (the Kemess District) in the Toodoggone region of north-central BC. The JOY claims are located over 20 km north of the former Kemess South Mine. The Company’s 678 km2 DUKE District is located 80 km northeast of Smithers within the broader Babine Region, one of BC’s most prolific porphyry Cu-Au belts. The 462 km2 IKE District, also 100% owned by Amarc, is located 33 km northwest of the historical mining community of Gold Bridge near the heartland of BC’s producing porphyry Cu mines.

Sector Diversified Mining