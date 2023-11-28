Amarc Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on developing a new generation of long-life, high value British Columbia (BC) porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) mines. The Company is advancing its JOY, DUKE, and IKE porphyry Cu+Au deposit districts located in northern, central and southern BC, respectively. Its 100%-owned, 495 square kilometers (km2) JOY District covers the northern extension of the prolific Kemess porphyry Cu-Au district (the Kemess District) in the Toodoggone region of north-central BC. The JOY claims are located over 20 km north of the former Kemess South Mine. The Companyâs 678 km2 DUKE District is located 80 km northeast of Smithers within the broader Babine Region, one of BCâs most prolific porphyry Cu-Au belts. The 462 km2 IKE District, also 100% owned by Amarc, is located 33 km northwest of the historical mining community of Gold Bridge near the heartland of BCâs producing porphyry Cu mines.

Sector Diversified Mining