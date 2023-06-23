UNITED STATES
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): June 21, 2023
Amarin Corporation plc
Adjournment of Annual General Meeting
On June 21, 2023, Amarin Corporation plc (the "Company") convened and then determined to adjourn its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual General Meeting"). At the Annual General Meeting, there were present or represented by proxy an insufficient number of shares of the Company's outstanding shares of voting stock to constitute a quorum for the purposes of the marketplace rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market. The Chairman of the meeting adjourned the Annual General Meeting with the consent of the shareholders present at the meeting (in person or by proxy or corporate representative), such consent having been given by way of an ordinary resolution, without opening the polls on the matters that were scheduled to be submitted to a vote of the Company's shareholders.
The Annual General Meeting is adjourned until July 21, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., local time. At that time, the Annual General Meeting will be reconvened to vote on the proposals described in the definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2023.
The Annual General Meeting will continue to be held in person at the Dublin offices of Arthur Cox LLP, Ten Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, D02 T380, Ireland. The close of business on May 8, 2023 will continue to be the record date for the determination of shareholders of the Company entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders of the Company who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote do not need to take any action. No changes have been made to the proposals to be voted on by stockholders at the Annual General Meeting. Any shareholders who have not yet voted and wish to do so, or who have submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and wish to change their vote should do so by the deadlines set out below. Instructions from holders of the Company's American Depository Shares ("ADSs") must be sent to Citibank, N.A. as the depositary of the ADSs so that the instructions are received by no later than 10:00 a.m. New York time on July 17, 2023. To be valid, the form of proxy provided to holders of ordinary shares must be signed and dated and lodged at the Company's registrars as instructed on the form of proxy, so as to be received by 9:00 a.m. on July 19, 2023 (local time) at the offices of the Company's registrars, Equiniti Limited of Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA, England.
Date: June 23, 2023
Amarin Corporation plc
By:
/s/ Tom Reilly
Name: Tom Reilly
Title: Chief Financial Officer
