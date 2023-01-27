Amarin Announces VAZKEPA® (Icosapent Ethyl) Approved By Medsafe In New Zealand

Marks 7th Regulatory Approval for VASCEPA®/VAZKEPA® Franchise in Key International Markets Since 2022

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that Medsafe in New Zealand has granted approval to VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) to reduce the risk of cardiovascular (CV) events in adult statin-treated patients with high CV risk with elevated triglycerides.



Cardiovascular disease is a significant health issue for people living in New Zealand. Currently, an estimated 175,000 adult New Zealanders are living with cardiovascular disease, and one in three deaths in New Zealand are caused by cardiovascular disease.i

“The regulatory approval of VAZKEPA in New Zealand adds to the ongoing progress by Amarin to bring an important treatment to patients to help address their residual cardiovascular disease risk,” said Steven Ketchum, EVP & President, Research & Development, Amarin. “We are proud of this important step in our effort to extend the reach and access to this important product to patients around the world who may benefit from the treatment and reduce their risk of a cardiovascular event.”

The approval in New Zealand marks the seventh regulatory approval for the VASCEPA/VAZKEPA franchise in key international markets since 2022. Amarin is now actively engaging with potential commercialization partners in New Zealand to support the introduction of VAZKEPA across the New Zealand market.

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our foundation in scientific research to our focus on clinical trials, and now our commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk.

i New Zealand Heart Foundation: General Heart Statistics in New Zealand. https://www.heartfoundation.org.nz/statistics