Amarin : JPM Presentation 2023

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, such as those relating to the commercial potential of VASCEPA® (VAZKEPA® in Europe), clinical and regulatory efforts and timelines, potential regulatory and pricing approvals, patent litigation, generic product launch, intellectual property, cash flow, research and development, and other statements that are forward-looking in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, including financial guidance and milestones.
These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the presentation date of this presentation. Please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in Amarin's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC and cautionary statements outlined in recent press releases for more complete descriptions of risks in an investment in Amarin.
THIS PRESENTATION IS INTENDED FOR COMMUNICATION WITH INVESTORS AND NOT FOR DRUG PROMOTION.
AMARIN, VASCEPA, VAZKEPA and REDUCE-IT are trademarks
of Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. VAZKEPA is a registered trademark in Europe and other countries and regions and is pending registration in the United States.
Summary
01
The Amarin Journey
Changing the Paradigm in Cardiovascular Care
02
Progress In 2022
Solid Execution Against Ambitious Objectives
03
The Next Chapter
Becoming a Diversified, Global Cardiometabolic Player
04
2023 Key Priorities
Positioned for Successful Execution
AMARIN, VASCEPA, VAZKEPA and REDUCE-IT are trademarks
of Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. VAZKEPA is a registered trademark in Europe and other countries and regions and is pending registration in the United States.
The Amarin Journey
Changing the Paradigm in Cardiovascular Care
The Amarin Journey
The Amarin Journey - Changing The Paradigm
Amarin Delivered on Pursuing Cardiovascular Outcomes
2009
2012
Focus on preventative cardiovascular care,
FDA approval
with the start of Amarin's Phase 3 clinical
program MARINE and ANCHOR studies
2018
Publication of REDUCE-IT® study results in New England Journal of Medicine (Nov '18)
2020
Launch of VASCEPA®
in the United States
to reduce cardiovascular risk beyond cholesterol lowering therapy in high-risk patients
PART 1 - TARGETED U.S. COMMERICAL EFFORT FOR NICHE HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES INDICATION
PART 2 - PURSUING CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES & U.S. COMMERCIALIZATION
2011
Start of the landmark cardiovascular outcomes REDUCE-IT® trial
2013
Launch of VASCEPA®
to treat severe (≥500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia, known as very high triglycerides (VHTG)
2019
FDA approval of Vascepa® to reduce cardiovascular risk
EMA submission accepted
Icosapent ethyl in guidelines issued by European Society of Cardiology (ESC) & European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS)
2021
Amarin loses patent protection in the United States
Amarin Corporation plc published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 08:19:20 UTC.