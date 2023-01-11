Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amarin Corporation plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMRN   US0231112063

AMARIN CORPORATION PLC

(AMRN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-10 pm EST
1.720 USD   +16.22%
01/10Amarin Gets Notice From Largest Shareholder Calling for Chairman's Removal, Adding Representatives to Board
MT
01/10Health Care Up on Demand Optimism -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
01/10Amarin Corp Plcuk : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amarin : JPM Presentation 2023

01/11/2023 | 03:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Karim Mikhail

President & CEO

January 23

Forward Looking

Statements & Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, such as those relating to the commercial potential of VASCEPA® (VAZKEPA® in Europe), clinical and regulatory efforts and timelines, potential regulatory and pricing approvals, patent litigation, generic product launch, intellectual property, cash flow, research and development, and other statements that are forward-looking in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, including financial guidance and milestones.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the presentation date of this presentation. Please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in Amarin's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC and cautionary statements outlined in recent press releases for more complete descriptions of risks in an investment in Amarin.

THIS PRESENTATION IS INTENDED FOR COMMUNICATION WITH INVESTORS AND NOT FOR DRUG PROMOTION.

AMARIN, VASCEPA, VAZKEPA and REDUCE-IT are trademarks

of Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. VAZKEPA is a registered trademark in Europe and other countries and regions and is pending registration in the United States.

Summary

01

The Amarin Journey

Changing the Paradigm in Cardiovascular Care

02

Progress In 2022

Solid Execution Against Ambitious Objectives

03

The Next Chapter

Becoming a Diversified, Global Cardiometabolic Player

04

2023 Key Priorities

Positioned for Successful Execution

AMARIN, VASCEPA, VAZKEPA and REDUCE-IT are trademarks

of Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. VAZKEPA is a registered trademark in Europe and other countries and regions and is pending registration in the United States.

The Amarin Journey

Changing the Paradigm in Cardiovascular Care

The Amarin Journey

The Amarin Journey - Changing The Paradigm

Amarin Delivered on Pursuing Cardiovascular Outcomes

2009

2012

Focus on preventative cardiovascular care,

FDA approval

with the start of Amarin's Phase 3 clinical

program MARINE and ANCHOR studies

2018

Publication of REDUCE-IT® study results in New England Journal of Medicine (Nov '18)

2020

Launch of VASCEPA®

in the United States

to reduce cardiovascular risk beyond cholesterol lowering therapy in high-risk patients

PART 1 - TARGETED U.S. COMMERICAL EFFORT FOR NICHE HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES INDICATION

PART 2 - PURSUING CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES & U.S. COMMERCIALIZATION

2011

Start of the landmark cardiovascular outcomes REDUCE-IT® trial

2013

Launch of VASCEPA®

to treat severe (≥500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia, known as very high triglycerides (VHTG)

2019

  • FDA approval of Vascepa® to reduce cardiovascular risk
  • EMA submission accepted
  • Icosapent ethyl in guidelines issued by European Society of Cardiology (ESC) & European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS)

2021

Amarin loses patent protection in the United States

January 23

5

Disclaimer

Amarin Corporation plc published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 08:19:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
01/10Amarin Gets Notice From Largest Shareholder Calling for Chairman's Removal, Adding Repr..
MT
01/10Health Care Up on Demand Optimism -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
01/10Amarin Corp Plcuk : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
01/10Sarissa Capital Submits Notice to Call a Special Meeting of Amarin Shareholders to Add ..
BU
01/10Pharma Stocks Nudge European Equities Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
01/10Amarin Posts Preliminary Q4, Fiscal 2022 Net Revenue
MT
01/10Amarin Corp Plcuk : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, F..
AQ
01/10Amarin Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Revenue and Cash Position..
GL
01/10Amarin Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Revenue and Cash Position..
AQ
01/10Amarin Board of Directors Announces Appointment of Murray W. Stewart, DM FRCP
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 367 M - -
Net income 2022 -106 M - -
Net cash 2022 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 695 M 695 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Amarin Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,72 $
Average target price 3,57 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karim Mikhail President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Reilly Chief Financial Officer
Per Wold-Olsen Chairman
Steven B. Ketchum Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Derek Kalinowski SVP-Manufacturing Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMARIN CORPORATION PLC22.31%695
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.68%74 649
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-1.92%74 120
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.10.53%38 595
BIONTECH SE-0.97%37 345
GENMAB A/S1.97%28 292