Amarin : January 2021 Investor Deck

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, such as those relating to the commercial potential of VASCEPA®, clinical and regulatory efforts and timelines, potential regulatory approvals, patent litigation, generic product launch, intellectual property, cash flow, research and development, and other statements that are forward-looking in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, including financial guidance and milestones. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the presentation date of this presentation. Please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in Amarin's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC and cautionary statements outlined in recent press releases for more complete descriptions of risks in an investment in Amarin.
This presentation is intended for communication with investors and not for drug promotion.
2
Recent Highlights and 2021 Priorities
Recent Highlights
Record net revenue of ~$610 million in 2020, up ~42% compared with 2019 despite COVID-19
US managed care coverage improved in 2020 and further improved to start 2021
Europe team increased to ~50 experienced professionals to further pre-launch and market access preparations in anticipation of CHMP decision in Jan-Feb 2021
China Phase 3 trial of VASCEPA® completed with positive results supporting submission for regulatory approval via commercial partner
Positive results in first pilot study of VASCEPA reducing symptoms of COVID-19 in infected outpatients All debt eliminated and cash balance exceeded $550 million to start 2021
2021 Priorities
US: as impact of COVID-19 on patients avoiding doctors' visits recedes, resume launch and growth of VASCEPA for persistent cardiovascular risk based on the landmark REDUCE-IT® outcomes study (P-CVR)
Europe: secure regulatory approval for VASCEPA; pursue market (reimbursement) access on a country- by-country basis using approved label and supporting clinical effectiveness data and commence commercial launch, including expected launch in Germany after initial awareness campaign
RoW: support existing commercial partners, including regulatory support in Middle East and China, and preparing for further international expansion after approval and market access progress in Europe
Increasingly evaluate and pursue product pipeline opportunities and diversification opportunities (e.g., ongoing COVID-19 studies)
3
VASCEPA Is a New Preventative Cardiovascular (CV) Care Treatment Option Beyond LDL-C Lowering
Statin
Pre-Statin
Attacking persistent CV Risk (P-CVR), the risk beyond LDL-C lowering
Aggressive LDL-C ↓↓ "Lower is Better"
Statins
Ezetimibe
PCSK-9
Bempedoic acid
Modest LDL-C ↓ or HDL-C ↑
Niacin
Fibrates
Bile acid sequestrants
VASCEPA is the only drug with demonstrated clinical results reducing persistent CV risk (P-CVR)
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Amarin Corporation plc published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 11:07:04 UTC