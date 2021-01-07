Log in
AMARIN CORPORATION PLC

AMARIN CORPORATION PLC

(AMRN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Amarin : January 2021 Investor Deck

01/07/2021
Leading a New Paradigm in

Preventative Cardiovascular Care

Investor Presentation

January 7, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, such as those relating to the commercial potential of VASCEPA®, clinical and regulatory efforts and timelines, potential regulatory approvals, patent litigation, generic product launch, intellectual property, cash flow, research and development, and other statements that are forward-looking in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, including financial guidance and milestones. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the presentation date of this presentation. Please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in Amarin's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC and cautionary statements outlined in recent press releases for more complete descriptions of risks in an investment in Amarin.

This presentation is intended for communication with investors and not for drug promotion.

2

Recent Highlights and 2021 Priorities

Recent Highlights

  • Record net revenue of ~$610 million in 2020, up ~42% compared with 2019 despite COVID-19
  • US managed care coverage improved in 2020 and further improved to start 2021
  • Europe team increased to ~50 experienced professionals to further pre-launch and market access preparations in anticipation of CHMP decision in Jan-Feb 2021
  • China Phase 3 trial of VASCEPA® completed with positive results supporting submission for regulatory approval via commercial partner

Positive results in first pilot study of VASCEPA reducing symptoms of COVID-19 in infected outpatients All debt eliminated and cash balance exceeded $550 million to start 2021

2021 Priorities

  • US: as impact of COVID-19 on patients avoiding doctors' visits recedes, resume launch and growth of VASCEPA for persistent cardiovascular risk based on the landmark REDUCE-IT® outcomes study (P-CVR)
  • Europe: secure regulatory approval for VASCEPA; pursue market (reimbursement) access on a country- by-country basis using approved label and supporting clinical effectiveness data and commence commercial launch, including expected launch in Germany after initial awareness campaign
  • RoW: support existing commercial partners, including regulatory support in Middle East and China, and preparing for further international expansion after approval and market access progress in Europe
  • Increasingly evaluate and pursue product pipeline opportunities and diversification opportunities (e.g., ongoing COVID-19 studies)

3

VASCEPA Is a New Preventative Cardiovascular (CV) Care Treatment Option Beyond LDL-C Lowering

Statin

Pre-Statin

  • Attacking persistent CV Risk (P-CVR), the risk beyond LDL-C lowering
  • Aggressive LDL-C ↓↓ "Lower is Better"
    • Statins
    • Ezetimibe
    • PCSK-9
    • Bempedoic acid
  • Modest LDL-C ↓ or HDL-C ↑
    • Niacin
    • Fibrates
    • Bile acid sequestrants

VASCEPA is the only drug with demonstrated clinical results reducing persistent CV risk (P-CVR)

4

Disclaimer

Amarin Corporation plc published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 11:07:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 619 M - -
Net income 2020 -26,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -78,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 006 M 2 006 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,01x
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 10,00 $
Last Close Price 5,16 $
Spread / Highest target 268%
Spread / Average Target 93,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John F. Thero President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lars G. Ekman Non-Executive Chairman
Derek Kalinowski SVP-Manufacturing Operations
Michael W. Kalb Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Ketchum Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMARIN CORPORATION PLC5.52%2 006
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.6.33%77 656
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-4.10%58 938
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.6.70%53 858
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.70%49 615
GENMAB A/S-0.32%26 505
