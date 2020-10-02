Amarin : October Investor Deck

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, such as those relating to the commercial potential of VASCEPA®, clinical and regulatory efforts and timelines, potential regulatory approvals, patent litigation appeal, generic product launch, intellectual property, cash flow, research and development, and other statements that are forward- looking in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, including financial guidance and milestones. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the presentation date of this presentation. Please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in Amarin's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC and cautionary statements outlined in recent press releases for more complete descriptions of risks in an investment in Amarin.
Cardiovascular Disease, the Most Damaging Disease in the
Industrialized World
Problem:cardiovascular (CV) disease is anenormous and worsening public health burden
Unmet Need: urgent needto help more patients with CV disease; significant persistent CV risk beyond cholesterol lowering
Solution: In late-2019,Amarin'sVASCEPA(icosapent ethyl) became first
drug approvedby US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a new indication to reduce persistent cardiovascular risk beyond statin therapyin a broad group of high-risk patients as supported by REDUCE-IT®
Potential to helpmillions of patientsbased on new FDA-approved indication
Pursuing approvals for VASCEPAinternationally
Significant growth:VASCEPA has been prescribed over 10 million times, including many before new cardiovascular risk lowering indication when approved for important niche market
Advantage of Being Firstbut not new: potential cost-effective high share of voice coupled with existing broad formulary coverage positions VASCEPA for growth inmulti-billion-dollarmarket
Recent Highlights
Launched VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl) in Q1 2020 in US as first and only FDA-approved drug to reduce persistent CV risk beyond statin therapy in studied patients
Coronary plaque regression clinical results further explain effects of VASCEPA
Revenue increasingled by US prescription growth
FY'19 revenue of ~$430 million, 87% increase over FY'18
H1'20 revenue of ~$290 million, 67% increase over H1'19
Year-over-yeargrowth 34% in Q2'20 after 112% in Q1'20; slowing reflects COVID-19
Doubled US sales force in 1Q'20 to ~800 reps
DTC promotion launched in US in July'20 for reducing persistent cardiovascular risk
Significant untapped value creation potential with or without potential generic competition
Unencumbered >$1 billion Europe market opportunity for VASCEPA
Regulatory approval expected in early 2021 followed by commercial launch
VASCEPA use already in medical guidelines of leading Europe medical societies (ESC/EAS)
Broad opportunity in ROWfor VASCEPA beyond US and Europe
Canada: launched via partner in Q1'20; China: clinical trial results due to be available before end
of '20; Middle East: launched via partner in two countries; other opportunities pending
Strong balance sheetand experienced and dedicated management team
~$611 million in cash and investments and ~$23 million in debt (as of June 30, 2020)
Large Need for CV Risk Reduction Beyond Controlled LDL-C
~65-75% persistent CV risk beyond historical standard of care1
One heart attack, stroke or CV death every 13 seconds2
Annual treatment cost $555 billion; expected to double within twenty years3
VASCEPA is first and only FDA-approved therapy for treating persistent CV risk beyond statin therapy with its new indication
Millions of patients in the US at risk
~38M patients are on statin therapy
LDL-C control 25-35%
Persistent Risk Beyond LDL-C Control 65-75%
~12 million of these statin treated patients have TG>150 mg/dL of whom more than half have established CV disease or diabetes and multiple risk factors
~4 to 8 million adults are statin intolerant and >40 million adults have highLDL-C levels and for various reasons don't take statin therapy4
A significant number of these statin intolerant and statin refusal patients could potentially benefit from VASCEPA
Ganda OP, Bhatt DL, Mason RP, Miller M, Boden WE.Unmet need for adjunctive dyslipidemia therapy in hypertriglyderidemia management.J Am Coll Cardiol.2018. 2)American Heart Association. Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics-2020 Update: A Report From the American Heart Association.Circulation.2020;141:e139-e596.3)AHA: Cardiovascular Disease: A Costly Burden for America - Projections through 2035.htm, Jan. 20, 2017.http://www.heart.org/idc/groups/heart-public/@wcm/@adv/documents/downloadable/ucm_491543.pdf.4) Newman CB, Preiss D, Tobert JA, et al.Statin Safety and Associated Adverse Events- A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association.Feb. 2019.
VASCEPA Demonstrated Largest CV Risk Reduction of Any Drug on Top of Statin Therapy
Bhatt DL, Steg PG, Miller M, et al.Effects of Icosapent Ethyl on Total Ischemic Events: From REDUCE-IT.J Am Coll Cardiol.2019;73(22):2791-2802.
9
VASCEPA Development and New US Expanded Indication for Use
VASCEPA has been robustly studied for more than a decade
Clinical effects of VASCEPA are unique and can't be generalized to any other product
Multiple drugs from other companies have been studied and failed to show similar benefit
STRENGTH study of Epanova discontinued in early 2020
Approved indications for VASCEPA in US
New cardiovascular indication (as of Dec'19):
"as an adjunct tomaximally tolerated statin therapy toreduce the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, coronary revascularization, and unstable angina requiring hospitalization in adult patients with elevated triglyceride(TG) levels (>150 mg/dL) and
established cardiovascular disease or
diabetes mellitus and 2 or more additional factors for cardiovascular disease"
Prior and continuing indication:
"as an adjunct to diet to reduce TG levelsin adult patients with severe (≥500 mg/dL)hypertriglyceridemia"
Broadly defined cardiovascular indication enables broad physician discretion
"Maximally tolerated statins" includes statin treated and statin intolerant patients
"Established CV disease" includes patients with prior CV event (e.g., stroke, heart attack, revascularization) plus patients with coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, carotid disease and/or cerebrovascular disease
"Diabetes mellitus" includes Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes; "two additional risk factors" could be any of age, obesity, hypertension, smoking history, low HDL, family history, renal dysfunction and other commonly accepted risk factors for CV disease
VASCEPA's Well-Tolerated Safety Profile
REDUCE-IT Safety summary
Overall adverse event rates similar for both VASCEPA and placebo patients
Numerically more serious adverse events related to bleeding in VASCEPA patients (2.7% vs 2.1%)
Statistically, a significantly higher rate of hospitalization for atrial fibrillation or flutter in VASCEPA patients (3.1% vs 2.1%)
Note: MACE reduction in patients with reported bleeding and atrial fibrillation or flutter consistent with overall trial result
Contraindications, Warnings, Precautions and AEs summary from FDA-approved label based on study of high-risk patients over median follow-up duration of 4.9 years
In cardiovascular risk patients, VASCEPA associated with increased risks:
Atrial fibrillation/flutter requiring hospitalization (3% vs 2%), particularly in patients with history of afib/flutter
Bleeding (12% vs 10%), with a greater incidence in patients on concomitant antithrombotics (e.g., aspirin, clopidogrel or warfarin)
Note: theFDA-approved label does not direct physicians to discontinue VASCEPA use in patients with such AEs
Unknown potential for allergic reaction in those allergic to fish or shellfish (not seen inREDUCE-IT or prior trials); as is typical for any drug product, VASCEPA would be contraindicated in patients with known sensitivity to VASCEPA or any of its components
Common adverse reactions inREDUCE-IT (incidence ≥3% and ≥1% and more frequent than placebo) - musculoskeletal pain (4% vs 3%), peripheral edema (7% vs 5%), constipation (5% vs 4%), gout (4% vs 3%) and atrial fibrillation (5% vs 4%)
VASCEPA CV Risk Reduction Compares Well with Other Therapies
VASCEPA number needed to treat (NNT): 21 for primary endpoint
Low NNT combined with affordable price of VASCEPA should support continued broad managed care coverage
For context, NNTs for other notable, but not competitive with VASCEPA, drugs:
Atorvastatin (Lipitor®)1: 45
Evolocumab (Repatha®)2: 67
Nohead-to-head study with these drugs
Study periods and study populations differ
~1 fewer MACE per 6 patients treated in total event analysis4
Result helpful in pharmacoeconomic analysis
VASCEPA
REDUCE-IT3
20%
CV Death3
25%
RRR MACE3
21 NNT3
LaRosa JC, Grundy SM, Waters DD, et al.Intensive lipid lowering with atorvastatin in patients with stable coronary disease. N Engl J Med.2005;352: 1425-35. 2) Sabatine MS, Giugliano RP, Keech AC, et al. Evolocumab and clinical outcomes in patients with cardiovascular disease. N Engl J Med.2017;376:1713. 3) Bhatt DL, Steg PG, Miller M, et. al.Cardiovascular Risk Reduction with Icosapent Ethyl for Hypertriglyceridemia. N Engl J Med.2019;380:11-22. 4) Bhatt DL, Steg PG, Miller M, et al. Effects of Icosapent Ethyl on Total Ischemic Events: FromREDUCE-IT.J Am Coll Cardiol.2019;73(22):2791-2802.
VASCEPA 25% RRR on Top of Controlled LDL-C is Landmark Result
Class
CVOT
Relative Risk
Positive
Peak Net
Reduction (RRR)
CVOT
Sales in U.S.
STATIN THERAPY
Statins
Various
25-35%
√
>$20B - 2016
OTHER LDL-CHOLESTEROL LOWERING DRUGS ON TOPOF STATIN THERAPY
Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors
IMPROVE-IT
6%
√
$1.8B - 2007
PCSK9 Inhibitors
FOURIER
15%
√
Recently Launched
ODYSSEY
15%
OTHER DRUGS ON TOPOF STATIN THERAPY
Anti-Inflammatory
CANTOS
15%
√
N/A
Omega-3 Mixture (Lovaza 1g/d)
ASCEND/VITAL
Not Significant
X
$1.0B - 2013
EPA (Epadel)
JELIS
19%
√
N/A (in Japan only)
Omega-3 Mixture (Epanova 4g/d)
STRENGTH
Not Successful
X
N/A
EPA (VASCEPA)
REDUCE-IT
25%
√
TBD
25% RRR with VASCEPA from REDUCE-IT study is largest of any therapy on top of statinsMany other therapies failed trying to lower CV risk (e.g., CETP inhibitors, fibrates, niacin) Statins lower CV risk by 25%-35%;REDUCE-IT effect is incremental to statins
Broad Third-Party Support for VASCEPA
Medical societies recognizing importance of REDUCE-IT results:
American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists
American Diabetes Association
American College of Endocrinology
American Heart Association
Brazilian Society of Cardiology
European Society of Cardiology and European Atherosclerosis Society
Japanese Circulation Society
National Lipid Association
Thrombosis Canada
Analyses show VASCEPA to be cost effective
Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) report shows VASCEPA as cost effective for CV risk reduction (Oct'19)
Comprehensive analysis determined Icosapent Ethyl to be highlycost-effective in patients from the REDUCE-IT study, and may even demonstrate cost-savings in the majority of simulations (Nov'19)
Cardiovascular outcomes study results published in leading medical journals
▪
The New England Journal of Medicine
▪
European Heart Journal
▪
Journal of American College of Cardiology
▪
Circulation (AHA)
Science of Lipid Management and Clinical Effects of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Are Complex
VASCEPA is unique proven prescription therapy developed over 10 years at cost of >$500M
Single active ingredient EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid)
Uniqueomega-3 molecule1derived from nature
New chemical entity designation by FDA for VASCEPA as pure EPA
Purity achieved while overcoming the fragility and stability issues associated withomega-3s
Excludes saturated fats,omega-6s and other components in fish oil
No knowndrug-drug interactions1
EPA is smaller than DHA in length and number of double bonds that influence activities
Small molecule capable of entering and improving function of endothelial cells
Doesn't inhibit clearance ofLDL-C like DHA (docosahexaenoic acid)
Clinical effects of VASCEPA cannot be generalized to any other product
Distinction emphasized by FDA labeling and medical society recommendations
Omega-3s are easily oxidized or otherwise damaged
VASCEPA is expertly manufactured and encapsulated
Demonstratedmulti-year stability with consistent reproducibility
VASCEPA reported to significantly reduce coronary plaque in EVAPORATE study1
▪
▪
▪
Primary endpoint of slowed coronary plaque progression reported to have been met in patients with atherosclerosis and elevated triglyceride levels
Significant coronary plaque regression provides further support for coronary plaque regression being one of the multifactorial effects of VASCEPA
VASCEPA is the first and only agent studied on top of statins reported to exhibit coronary plaque regression in patients with elevated triglyceride levels
▪
Demonstrated significant, 17% regression of low attenuation plaque volume on multidetector computed tomography compared with placebo over 18 months
Mean plaque progression for each type of plaque composition measured on cardiovascular CT1
Significant reductions also in other measures/forms of coronary plaque;fibro-fatty, fibrous, total non-calcified and total plaque
Budoff MJ, Bhatt DL, Kinninger A, et. al.Effect of icosapent ethyl on progression of coronary atherosclerosis in patients with elevated triglycerides on statin therapy: final results of the EVAPORATE trial, European Heart Journal. 2020.https://doi.org/10.1093/eurheartj/ehaa652.
VASCEPA Quarterly Total Net Revenue History
Total Revenues (Millions)
180.0
160.0
140.0
120.0
100.0
80.0
60.0
40.0
20.0
0.0
>10M normalized Rx for VASCEPA since launched in the US
for niche market in 2013
Growth accelerated after REDUCE-IT results and prior to and following FDA approval in Dec 2019, growth slowed in Q2'20 due to impact of COVID-19
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Q1 Q2Q3 Q4
Revenue predominantly includes US VASCEPA sales revenue
Normalized* prescription growth in the US driving overall net product revenue increase; however, quarterly variability reflects various factors including changes in inventory levels maintained by independent wholesalers
Seasonal factors, particularly in Q1 of each year, impact prescription levels; year over year comparisons most representative
* Normalized =30-day supply of 4g VASCEPA daily
United States Commercial Priorities
Increase VASCEPA use and revenue levels
Increase education of healthcare professionals and patients
Awareness low among physicians and patients regarding VASCEPA
Advertising program launched in July'20 emphasizing 25% risk reduction
Continue to reengagein-person meetings with healthcare professionals in a phased manner as patients resume routine physician visits to extent possible in COVID-19 era
Leverage sales force expansion completed in Mar'20 to reach more doctors more frequently
Sponsor numerous medical education programs and scientific presentations/publications;
>100 published in recent years; >45 in YTD 2020
Further improved already broad managed care coverage; multiple payers removed restrictions in H1'20
Adjust to threat of generic competition in atypical market environment for generics
Generics approved labels to be only for treating patients with TG>500 mg/dL (initial indication)
Pharmacies may substitute for any use
VASCEPA remains relatively early in its launch and generics don't engage in market education
Manufacturing VASCEPAcost-effectively at commercial scale with high quality has been historically difficult
United States Commercial Priorities (con't)
Generic competition status in United States
No generic yet launched but could launch in the near future, at risk
Hikma and Dr. Reddy's Labs received FDA approval of generic VASCEPA in May'20 and Aug'20, respectively
Teva approved in Sept'20, can launch at risk 60 days after others or soon after anen bancloss
No Apotex approval
Amarin Oct 2ndpetition for an en bancreview of the Federal Circuit panel decision
Appeal of the affirmance of the district court patent decision invalidating Amarin patents on the original indication for VASCEPA
IfVASCEPA goes generic in US, sales of VASCEPA by Amarin are likely to continue at meaningful levels for a substantial period of time
At least initially, the capacity of generic VASCEPA, which is anticipated to be insufficient to fully supply market demand and capacity expansion, is typically expensive andtime-consuming
Amarin has proven manufacturing capacity with costs of goods which have lowered with experience and scale
Amarin share of branded and/or authorized generic to be influenced by generic capacity
Europe First in Class Opportunity
~49M people in the European Union (EU) with CV disease1
Includes 38 million diagnosed with ischemic heart disease (IHD), stroke or peripheral heart disease
IHD and stroke are, respectively, the first and second most common single causes of death in the EU
European Medicines Agency (EMA) review completion anticipated in early 2021
▪
▪
Review of marketing authorization application submission underway by EMA
Seeking cardiovascular risk reduction indication consistent with new indication for VASCEPA in US and recent approval for VASCEPA in Canada
First drug to be approved for reduction of CVD risk in patients with high CVD risk and elevated triglycerides
Commercialization Plans
Amarin preparing to launch VASCEPA in Europe with a team of experienced professionals
Leading medical societies in Europe, ESC and EAS, already added icosapent ethyl to their medical guidelines
Exclusivity expected for many years
Regulatory exclusivity expected for 10 years from approval
Filed patent applications could extend protection into 2039
