Amarin : October Investor Deck

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Leading a New Paradigm in Cardiovascular Disease Management Investor Presentation October 2, 2020 Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer Forward-looking statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements, such as those relating to the commercial potential of VASCEPA®, clinical and regulatory efforts and timelines, potential regulatory approvals, patent litigation appeal, generic product launch, intellectual property, cash flow, research and development, and other statements that are forward- looking in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, including financial guidance and milestones. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the presentation date of this presentation. Please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in Amarin's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC and cautionary statements outlined in recent press releases for more complete descriptions of risks in an investment in Amarin. This presentation is intended for communication with investors and not for drug promotion. 2 Cardiovascular Disease, the Most Damaging Disease in the Industrialized World Problem:cardiovascular (CV) disease is anenormous and worsening public health burden Unmet Need: urgent needto help more patients with CV disease; significant persistent CV risk beyond cholesterol lowering Solution: In late-2019,Amarin'sVASCEPA(icosapent ethyl) became first drug approvedby US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a new indication to reduce persistent cardiovascular risk beyond statin therapyin a broad group of high-risk patients as supported by REDUCE-IT® Potential to help millions of patients based on new FDA-approved indication

based on new FDA-approved indication Pursuing approvals for VASCEPA internationally Significant growth:VASCEPA has been prescribed over 10 million times, including many before new cardiovascular risk lowering indication when approved for important niche market Advantage of Being Firstbut not new: potential cost-effective high share of voice coupled with existing broad formulary coverage positions VASCEPA for growth inmulti-billion-dollarmarket 3 Recent Highlights Launched VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl) in Q1 2020 in US as first and only FDA-approved drug to reduce persistent CV risk beyond statin therapy in studied patients Coronary plaque regression clinical results further explain effects of VASCEPA Revenue increasingled by US prescription growth FY'19 revenue of ~$430 million, 87% increase over FY'18

H1'20 revenue of ~$290 million, 67% increase over H1'19

Year-over-year growth 34% in Q2'20 after 112% in Q1'20; slowing reflects COVID-19

Doubled US sales force in 1Q'20 to ~800 reps

DTC promotion launched in US in July'20 for reducing persistent cardiovascular risk

Significant untapped value creation potential with or without potential generic competition Unencumbered >$1 billion Europe market opportunity for VASCEPA Regulatory approval expected in early 2021 followed by commercial launch

VASCEPA use already in medical guidelines of leading Europe medical societies (ESC/EAS) Broad opportunity in ROWfor VASCEPA beyond US and Europe Canada: launched via partner in Q1'20; China: clinical trial results due to be available before end

of '20; Middle East: launched via partner in two countries; other opportunities pending Strong balance sheetand experienced and dedicated management team ~$611 million in cash and investments and ~$23 million in debt (as of June 30, 2020) 4 Large Need for CV Risk Reduction Beyond Controlled LDL-C ~65-75% persistent CV risk beyond historical standard of care1 ▪Controlled LDL-C doesn't eliminate CV risk; persistent CV risk often remains CV Risk CV Disease: #1 cause of death in the US One heart attack, stroke or CV death every 13 seconds 2

Annual treatment cost $555 billion; expected to double within twenty years 3 VASCEPA is first and only FDA-approved therapy for treating persistent CV risk beyond statin therapy with its new indication Millions of patients in the US at risk ~38M patients are on statin therapy LDL-C control 25-35% Persistent Risk Beyond LDL-C Control 65-75% ~12 million of these statin treated patients have TG > 150 mg/dL of whom more than half have established CV disease or diabetes and multiple risk factors

~4 to 8 million adults are statin intolerant and >40 million adults have high LDL-C levels and for various reasons don't take statin therapy 4

LDL-C levels and for various reasons don't take statin therapy A significant number of these statin intolerant and statin refusal patients could potentially benefit from VASCEPA

Ganda OP, Bhatt DL, Mason RP, Miller M, Boden WE. Unmet need for adjunctive dyslipidemia therapy in hypertriglyderidemia management . J Am Coll Cardiol. 2018 . 2) American Heart Association. Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics-2020 Update: A Report From the American Heart Association . Circulation. 2020;141:e139-e596. 3) AHA: Cardiovascular Disease: A Costly Burden for America - Projections through 2035.htm, Jan. 20, 2017. http://www.heart.org/idc/groups/heart-public/@wcm/@adv/documents/downloadable/ucm_491543.pdf . 4) Newman CB, Preiss D, Tobert JA, et al. Statin Safety and Associated Adverse Events- A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association . Feb. 2019 . 5 VASCEPA Demonstrated Largest CV Risk Reduction of Any Drug on Top of Statin Therapy Endpoint Relative Risk Reduction (RRR) P-value on top of statin therapy Primary Endpoint (5-point MACE) ↓ 25% 0.00000001 Key Secondary Endpoint (3-point "Hard" MACE) ↓ 26% 0.0000006 CV Death ↓ 20% 0.03 Heart Attack (Fatal or Nonfatal) ↓ 31% 0.000005 Stroke (Fatal or Nonfatal) ↓ 28% 0.01 "Icosapent Ethyl represents one of the most important developments in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease since statins" Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School Executive Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs at Brigham and Women's Hospital Heart and Vascular Center Global Principal Investigator and Steering Committee Chair for REDUCE-IT - Amarin advisory committee results press release November 14, 2019 MACE = major adverse cardiovascular events 6 CV Event Curve for Primary Endpoint Separated at ~1 Year and Remained Separated Throughout Follow-up Period (%) 30 28.3% 20 Placebo Hazard Ratio, 0.75 (95% CI, 0.68-0.83) Patients with an Event 10 0 23.0% VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl) = 24.8% ARR = 4.8%

NNT = 21 (95% CI, 15-33)

P=0.00000001 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years since Randomization CV event curve for Key Secondary Endpoint (3-point "Hard" MACE), not shown here, separated prior to 2 years and remained separated throughout follow-up period Bhatt DL, Steg PG, Miller M, et. al.Cardiovascular Risk Reduction with Icosapent Ethyl for Hypertriglyceridemia.N Engl J Med.2019;380:11-22. 7 MACE Continues to Be REDUCED Beyond 1stEvents (25%, 32%, 31% and 48% for 1st, 2nd, 3rdand ≥4th Events, Respectively) Number of Primary Composite Endpoint Events 1,600 1,400 1,200 1,000 800 600 400 200 0 RR 0.70 30% Reductionin Total Events (95% CI, 0.62-0.78) Average ~1 Fewer Event per 6 Patients 1,546 P=0.00000000036 Treated with Icosapent Ethyl for 5 years ≥4 Events No. of 126 RR 0.52 Fewer (95% CI, 0.38-0.70) 143 Events 3rdEvents 1,076 -470 376 HR 0.69 -63 (95% CI, 0.59-0.82) 63 2ndEvents 72 -71 236 -140 HR 0.68 901 (95% CI, 0.60-0.78) 1stEvents HR 0.75 705 -196 (95% CI, 0.68-0.83) P=0.000000016 Placebo Icosapent Ethyl [N=4090] [N=4089] Reduced Dataset Event No. 1st 2nd 3rd ≥4 RR= rate ratio HR= hazard ratio Bhatt DL, Steg PG, Miller M, et al.Effects of Icosapent Ethyl on Total Ischemic Events: From REDUCE-IT.J Am Coll Cardiol.2019;73(22):2791-2802. 8 Total (First and Subsequent) Events Key Secondary Endpoint (3 Point "Hard" MACE: CV Death, MI, Stroke) Key Secondary Composite Endpoint Cummulative Events per Patient 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.0 Placebo: Total Events Icosapent Ethyl: Total Events Placebo: First Events Icosapent Ethyl: First Events Total Events: RR, 0.72 (95% CI, 0.63-0.82) P=0.00000071 Primary (1st) Events: HR, 0.74 (95% CI, 0.65-0.83) P=0.0000006 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years since Randomization RR= rate ratio HR= hazard ratio Bhatt DL, Steg PG, Miller M, et al.Effects of Icosapent Ethyl on Total Ischemic Events: From REDUCE-IT.J Am Coll Cardiol.2019;73(22):2791-2802. 9 VASCEPA Development and New US Expanded Indication for Use VASCEPA has been robustly studied for more than a decade Clinical effects of VASCEPA are unique and can't be generalized to any other product

Multiple drugs from other companies have been studied and failed to show similar benefit STRENGTH study of Epanova discontinued in early 2020

Approved indications for VASCEPA in US New cardiovascular indication (as of Dec'19): "as an adjunct tomaximally tolerated statin therapy toreduce the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, coronary revascularization, and unstable angina requiring hospitalization in adult patients with elevated triglyceride(TG) levels (>150 mg/dL) and established cardiovascular disease or diabetes mellitus and 2 or more additional factors for cardiovascular disease "

Prior and continuing indication: "as an adjunct to diet to reduce TG levelsin adult patients with severe (≥500 mg/dL)hypertriglyceridemia" Broadly defined cardiovascular indication enables broad physician discretion "Maximally tolerated statins" includes statin treated and statin intolerant patients

"Established CV disease" includes patients with prior CV event (e.g., stroke, heart attack, revascularization) plus patients with coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, carotid disease and/or cerebrovascular disease

"Diabetes mellitus" includes Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes; "two additional risk factors" could be any of age, obesity, hypertension, smoking history, low HDL, family history, renal dysfunction and other commonly accepted risk factors for CV disease 10 VASCEPA's Well-Tolerated Safety Profile REDUCE-IT Safety summary Overall adverse event rates similar for both VASCEPA and placebo patients

Numerically more serious adverse events related to bleeding in VASCEPA patients (2.7% vs 2.1%) Statistically, a significantly higher rate of hospitalization for atrial fibrillation or flutter in VASCEPA patients (3.1% vs 2.1%) Note: MACE reduction in patients with reported bleeding and atrial fibrillation or flutter consistent with overall trial result

Contraindications, Warnings, Precautions and AEs summary from FDA-approved label based on study of high-risk patients over median follow-up duration of 4.9 years In cardiovascular risk patients, VASCEPA associated with increased risks:

Atrial fibrillation/flutter requiring hospitalization (3% vs 2%), particularly in patients with history of afib/flutter Bleeding (12% vs 10%), with a greater incidence in patients on concomitant antithrombotics (e.g., aspirin, clopidogrel or warfarin) Note: the FDA-approved label does not direct physicians to discontinue VASCEPA use in patients with such AEs

Unknown potential for allergic reaction in those allergic to fish or shellfish (not seen in REDUCE-IT or prior trials); as is typical for any drug product, VASCEPA would be contraindicated in patients with known sensitivity to VASCEPA or any of its components

REDUCE-IT or prior trials); as is typical for any drug product, VASCEPA would be contraindicated in patients with known sensitivity to VASCEPA or any of its components Common adverse reactions in REDUCE-IT (incidence ≥3% and ≥1% and more frequent than placebo) - musculoskeletal pain (4% vs 3%), peripheral edema (7% vs 5%), constipation (5% vs 4%), gout (4% vs 3%) and atrial fibrillation (5% vs 4%) 11 VASCEPA CV Risk Reduction Compares Well with Other Therapies VASCEPA number needed to treat (NNT): 21 for primary endpoint Low NNT combined with affordable price of VASCEPA should support continued broad managed care coverage

For context, NNTs for other notable, but not competitive with VASCEPA, drugs:

Atorvastatin (Lipitor®) 1 : 45 Evolocumab (Repatha®) 2 : 67 No head-to-head study with these drugs Study periods and study populations differ

~1 fewer MACE per 6 patients treated in total event analysis4 Result helpful in pharmacoeconomic analysis VASCEPA REDUCE-IT3 20% CV Death3 25% RRR MACE3 21 NNT3 LaRosa JC, Grundy SM, Waters DD, et al. Intensive lipid lowering with atorvastatin in patients with stable coronary disease . N Engl J Med. 2005 ; 352: 1425-35. 2) Sabatine MS, Giugliano RP, Keech AC, et al. Evolocumab and clinical outcomes in patients with cardiovascular disease . N Engl J Med. 2017;376:1713. 3) Bhatt DL, Steg PG, Miller M, et. al . Cardiovascular Risk Reduction with Icosapent Ethyl for Hypertriglyceridemia . N Engl J Med. 2019;380:11-22. 4) Bhatt DL, Steg PG, Miller M, et al. Effects of Icosapent Ethyl on Total Ischemic Events: From REDUCE-IT . J Am Coll Cardiol. 2019;73(22):2791-2802. 12 VASCEPA 25% RRR on Top of Controlled LDL-C is Landmark Result Class CVOT Relative Risk Positive Peak Net Reduction (RRR) CVOT Sales in U.S. STATIN THERAPY Statins Various 25-35% √ >$20B - 2016 OTHER LDL-CHOLESTEROL LOWERING DRUGS ON TOPOF STATIN THERAPY Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors IMPROVE-IT 6% √ $1.8B - 2007 PCSK9 Inhibitors FOURIER 15% √ Recently Launched ODYSSEY 15% OTHER DRUGS ON TOPOF STATIN THERAPY Anti-Inflammatory CANTOS 15% √ N/A Omega-3 Mixture (Lovaza 1g/d) ASCEND/VITAL Not Significant X $1.0B - 2013 EPA (Epadel) JELIS 19% √ N/A (in Japan only) Omega-3 Mixture (Epanova 4g/d) STRENGTH Not Successful X N/A EPA (VASCEPA) REDUCE-IT 25% √ TBD 25% RRR with VASCEPA from REDUCE-IT study is largest of any therapy on top of statinsMany other therapies failed trying to lower CV risk (e.g., CETP inhibitors, fibrates, niacin) Statins lower CV risk by 25%-35%;REDUCE-IT effect is incremental to statins 13 Broad Third-Party Support for VASCEPA Medical societies recognizing importance of REDUCE-IT results: American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists

American Diabetes Association

American College of Endocrinology

American Heart Association

Brazilian Society of Cardiology

European Society of Cardiology and European Atherosclerosis Society

Japanese Circulation Society

National Lipid Association

Thrombosis Canada Analyses show VASCEPA to be cost effective Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) report shows VASCEPA as cost effective for CV risk reduction (Oct'19)

Comprehensive analysis determined Icosapent Ethyl to be highly cost-effective in patients from the REDUCE-IT study, and may even demonstrate cost-savings in the majority of simulations (Nov'19) Cardiovascular outcomes study results published in leading medical journals ▪ The New England Journal of Medicine ▪ European Heart Journal ▪ Journal of American College of Cardiology ▪ Circulation (AHA) 14 Science of Lipid Management and Clinical Effects of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Are Complex VASCEPA is unique proven prescription therapy developed over 10 years at cost of >$500M Single active ingredient EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) Unique omega-3 molecule 1 derived from nature

omega-3 molecule derived from nature New chemical entity designation by FDA for VASCEPA as pure EPA Purity achieved while overcoming the fragility and stability issues associated with omega-3s

Excludes saturated fats, omega-6s and other components in fish oil

omega-6s and other components in fish oil No known drug-drug interactions 1 EPA is smaller than DHA in length and number of double bonds that influence activities Small molecule capable of entering and improving function of endothelial cells

Doesn't inhibit clearance of LDL-C like DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) Clinical effects of VASCEPA cannot be generalized to any other product Distinction emphasized by FDA labeling and medical society recommendations Omega-3s are easily oxidized or otherwise damaged VASCEPA is expertly manufactured and encapsulated

Demonstrated multi-year stability with consistent reproducibility VASCEPA® {package insert}. Bridgewater, NJ: Amarin Pharma Inc.; rev 12/2019 15 VASCEPA and Coronary Plaque Regression VASCEPA reported to significantly reduce coronary plaque in EVAPORATE study1 ▪ ▪ ▪ Primary endpoint of slowed coronary plaque progression reported to have been met in patients with atherosclerosis and elevated triglyceride levels Significant coronary plaque regression provides further support for coronary plaque regression being one of the multifactorial effects of VASCEPA VASCEPA is the first and only agent studied on top of statins reported to exhibit coronary plaque regression in patients with elevated triglyceride levels ▪ Demonstrated significant, 17% regression of low attenuation plaque volume on multidetector computed tomography compared with placebo over 18 months Mean plaque progression for each type of plaque composition measured on cardiovascular CT1 Significant reductions also in other measures/forms of coronary plaque; fibro-fatty, fibrous, total non-calcified and total plaque Budoff MJ, Bhatt DL, Kinninger A, et. al. Effect of icosapent ethyl on progression of coronary atherosclerosis in patients with elevated triglycerides on statin therapy: final results of the EVAPORATE trial , European Heart Journal. 2020. https://doi.org/10.1093/eurheartj/ehaa652. 16 VASCEPA Quarterly Total Net Revenue History Total Revenues (Millions) 180.0 160.0 140.0 120.0 100.0 80.0 60.0 40.0 20.0 0.0 >10M normalized Rx for VASCEPA since launched in the US for niche market in 2013 Growth accelerated after REDUCE-IT results and prior to and following FDA approval in Dec 2019, growth slowed in Q2'20 due to impact of COVID-19 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q1 Q2Q3 Q4 Revenue predominantly includes US VASCEPA sales revenue

Normalized* prescription growth in the US driving overall net product revenue increase; however, quarterly variability reflects various factors including changes in inventory levels maintained by independent wholesalers

Seasonal factors, particularly in Q1 of each year, impact prescription levels; year over year comparisons most representative

* Normalized = 30-day supply of 4g VASCEPA daily 17 United States Commercial Priorities Increase VASCEPA use and revenue levels Increase education of healthcare professionals and patients

Awareness low among physicians and patients regarding VASCEPA Advertising program launched in July'20 emphasizing 25% risk reduction

Continue to reengage in-person meetings with healthcare professionals in a phased manner as patients resume routine physician visits to extent possible in COVID-19 era

in-person meetings with healthcare professionals in a phased manner as patients resume routine physician visits to extent possible in COVID-19 era Leverage sales force expansion completed in Mar'20 to reach more doctors more frequently

Sponsor numerous medical education programs and scientific presentations/publications;

>100 published in recent years; >45 in YTD 2020

Further improved already broad managed care coverage; multiple payers removed restrictions in H1'20

Adjust to threat of generic competition in atypical market environment for generics

Generics approved labels to be only for treating patients with TG > 500 mg/dL (initial indication) Pharmacies may substitute for any use VASCEPA remains relatively early in its launch and generics don't engage in market education Manufacturing VASCEPA cost-effectively at commercial scale with high quality has been historically difficult

18 United States Commercial Priorities (con't) Generic competition status in United States No generic yet launched but could launch in the near future, at risk

Hikma and Dr. Reddy's Labs received FDA approval of generic VASCEPA in May'20 and Aug'20, respectively Teva approved in Sept'20, can launch at risk 60 days after others or soon after an en banc loss No Apotex approval

Amarin Oct 2 nd petition for an en banc review of the Federal Circuit panel decision

petition for an review of the Federal Circuit panel decision Appeal of the affirmance of the district court patent decision invalidating Amarin patents on the original indication for VASCEPA

If VASCEPA goes generic in US, sales of VASCEPA by Amarin are likely to continue at meaningful levels for a substantial period of time

VASCEPA goes generic in US, sales of VASCEPA by Amarin are likely to continue at meaningful levels for a substantial period of time At least initially, the capacity of generic VASCEPA, which is anticipated to be insufficient to fully supply market demand and capacity expansion, is typically expensive and time-consuming Amarin has proven manufacturing capacity with costs of goods which have lowered with experience and scale Amarin share of branded and/or authorized generic to be influenced by generic capacity

19 Europe First in Class Opportunity ~49M people in the European Union (EU) with CV disease1 Includes 38 million diagnosed with ischemic heart disease (IHD), stroke or peripheral heart disease

IHD and stroke are, respectively, the first and second most common single causes of death in the EU European Medicines Agency (EMA) review completion anticipated in early 2021 ▪ ▪ Review of marketing authorization application submission underway by EMA Seeking cardiovascular risk reduction indication consistent with new indication for VASCEPA in US and recent approval for VASCEPA in Canada First drug to be approved for reduction of CVD risk in patients with high CVD risk and elevated triglycerides Commercialization Plans Amarin preparing to launch VASCEPA in Europe with a team of experienced professionals

Leading medical societies in Europe, ESC and EAS, already added icosapent ethyl to their medical guidelines Exclusivity expected for many years Regulatory exclusivity expected for 10 years from approval

Filed patent applications could extend protection into 2039 http://www.ehnheart.org/cvd-statistics.html. 2) De Backer et al. Management of dyslipidaemia in patients with coronary heart disease: Results from the ESCEORP EUROASPIRE V survey in 27 countries , Atherosclerosis. 2019. doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/. 20 China First in Class Opportunity Clinical trial nearing data availability ▪ ▪ Anticipate results before end of '20 Expect no significant delay in clinical trial due to COVID-19 Successful trial could position VASCEPA as first in class therapy First approval in China creates high hurdle for potential future competitive product(s), if any Commercial partner, Eddingpharm, preparing for product launch ▪ ▪ Successfully promotes multiple products in China Understands the importance of VASCEPA's high quality manufacturing via Amarin for both product effectiveness and market growth reasons Regulatory, reimbursement and commercialization plans underway Details to be announced following results of VASCEPA clinical trial and following feedback from initial discussion of such results with regulatory advisors and authorities 21 Capitalization Summary (Millions) As of June 30, 2020 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments $611 Debt Obligations NOTES $ - None ROYALTY-BEARING INSTRUMENT $23 10% of product revenue until fully paid Common Stock and Equivalent Shares COMMON/PREFERRED SHARES1 391 OPTIONS AND RESTRICTED STOCK 25 TOTAL IF ALL EXERCISED 416 Tax Jurisdiction (primary) Ireland Loss carryforwards of ~$900 1Includes 5 million common share equivalents issuable upon conversion of preferred shares 22 Leading a New Paradigm in Cardiovascular Disease Management Investor Presentation October 2, 2020 Attachments Original document

