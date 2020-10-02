Log in
Amarin : October Investor Deck

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 04:25pm EDT

Leading a New Paradigm in

Cardiovascular Disease Management

Investor Presentation

October 2, 2020

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, such as those relating to the commercial potential of VASCEPA®, clinical and regulatory efforts and timelines, potential regulatory approvals, patent litigation appeal, generic product launch, intellectual property, cash flow, research and development, and other statements that are forward- looking in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, including financial guidance and milestones. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the presentation date of this presentation. Please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in Amarin's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC and cautionary statements outlined in recent press releases for more complete descriptions of risks in an investment in Amarin.

This presentation is intended for communication with investors and not for drug promotion.

2

Cardiovascular Disease, the Most Damaging Disease in the

Industrialized World

Problem:cardiovascular (CV) disease is anenormous and worsening public health burden

Unmet Need: urgent needto help more patients with CV disease; significant persistent CV risk beyond cholesterol lowering

Solution: In late-2019,Amarin'sVASCEPA(icosapent ethyl) became first

drug approvedby US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a new indication to reduce persistent cardiovascular risk beyond statin therapyin a broad group of high-risk patients as supported by REDUCE-IT®

  • Potential to helpmillions of patientsbased on new FDA-approved indication
  • Pursuing approvals for VASCEPAinternationally

Significant growth:VASCEPA has been prescribed over 10 million times, including many before new cardiovascular risk lowering indication when approved for important niche market

Advantage of Being Firstbut not new: potential cost-effective high share of voice coupled with existing broad formulary coverage positions VASCEPA for growth inmulti-billion-dollarmarket

3

Recent Highlights

Launched VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl) in Q1 2020 in US as first and only FDA-approved drug to reduce persistent CV risk beyond statin therapy in studied patients

Coronary plaque regression clinical results further explain effects of VASCEPA

Revenue increasingled by US prescription growth

  • FY'19 revenue of ~$430 million, 87% increase over FY'18
  • H1'20 revenue of ~$290 million, 67% increase over H1'19
    • Year-over-yeargrowth 34% in Q2'20 after 112% in Q1'20; slowing reflects COVID-19
  • Doubled US sales force in 1Q'20 to ~800 reps
  • DTC promotion launched in US in July'20 for reducing persistent cardiovascular risk
  • Significant untapped value creation potential with or without potential generic competition

Unencumbered >$1 billion Europe market opportunity for VASCEPA

  • Regulatory approval expected in early 2021 followed by commercial launch
  • VASCEPA use already in medical guidelines of leading Europe medical societies (ESC/EAS)

Broad opportunity in ROWfor VASCEPA beyond US and Europe

  • Canada: launched via partner in Q1'20; China: clinical trial results due to be available before end
    of '20; Middle East: launched via partner in two countries; other opportunities pending

Strong balance sheetand experienced and dedicated management team

  • ~$611 million in cash and investments and ~$23 million in debt (as of June 30, 2020)

4

Large Need for CV Risk Reduction Beyond Controlled LDL-C

~65-75% persistent CV risk beyond historical standard of care1

Controlled LDL-C doesn't eliminate CV risk; persistent CV risk often remains

CV Risk

CV Disease: #1 cause of death in the US

  • One heart attack, stroke or CV death every 13 seconds2
  • Annual treatment cost $555 billion; expected to double within twenty years3

VASCEPA is first and only FDA-approved therapy for treating persistent CV risk beyond statin therapy with its new indication

Millions of patients in the US at risk

  • ~38M patients are on statin therapy

LDL-C control 25-35%

Persistent Risk Beyond LDL-C Control 65-75%

      • ~12 million of these statin treated patients have TG>150 mg/dL of whom more than half have established CV disease or diabetes and multiple risk factors
    • ~4 to 8 million adults are statin intolerant and >40 million adults have highLDL-C levels and for various reasons don't take statin therapy4
      • A significant number of these statin intolerant and statin refusal patients could potentially benefit from VASCEPA
  2. Ganda OP, Bhatt DL, Mason RP, Miller M, Boden WE.Unmet need for adjunctive dyslipidemia therapy in hypertriglyderidemia management.J Am Coll Cardiol.2018. 2)American Heart Association. Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics-2020 Update: A Report From the American Heart Association.Circulation.2020;141:e139-e596.3)AHA: Cardiovascular Disease: A Costly Burden for America - Projections through 2035.htm, Jan. 20, 2017.http://www.heart.org/idc/groups/heart-public/@wcm/@adv/documents/downloadable/ucm_491543.pdf.4) Newman CB, Preiss D, Tobert JA, et al.Statin Safety and Associated Adverse Events- A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association.Feb. 2019.

5

VASCEPA Demonstrated Largest CV Risk Reduction of Any Drug on Top of Statin Therapy

Endpoint

Relative Risk Reduction (RRR)

P-value

on top of statin therapy

Primary Endpoint (5-point MACE)

↓ 25%

0.00000001

Key Secondary Endpoint (3-point "Hard" MACE) ↓ 26%

0.0000006

CV Death

↓ 20%

0.03

Heart Attack (Fatal or Nonfatal)

↓ 31%

0.000005

Stroke (Fatal or Nonfatal)

↓ 28%

0.01

"Icosapent Ethyl represents one of the most important developments in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease since statins"

  • Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH

Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School

Executive Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs at Brigham and Women's Hospital Heart and Vascular Center Global Principal Investigator and Steering Committee Chair for REDUCE-IT

- Amarin advisory committee results press release November 14, 2019

MACE = major adverse cardiovascular events

6

CV Event Curve for Primary Endpoint Separated at ~1 Year and Remained Separated Throughout Follow-up Period

(%)

30

28.3%

20

Placebo

Hazard Ratio, 0.75

(95% CI, 0.68-0.83)

Patients with an Event

10

0

23.0%

VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl)

  1. = 24.8% ARR = 4.8%
    NNT = 21(95% CI, 15-33)
    P=0.00000001

0

1

2

3

4

5

Years since Randomization

CV event curve for Key Secondary Endpoint (3-point "Hard" MACE), not shown here, separated prior to 2 years and remained separated throughout follow-up period

Bhatt DL, Steg PG, Miller M, et. al.Cardiovascular Risk Reduction with Icosapent Ethyl for Hypertriglyceridemia.N Engl J Med.2019;380:11-22.

7

MACE Continues to Be REDUCED Beyond 1stEvents

(25%, 32%, 31% and 48% for 1st, 2nd, 3rdand ≥4th Events, Respectively)

Number of Primary Composite Endpoint Events

1,600

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

RR 0.70

30% Reductionin Total Events

(95% CI, 0.62-0.78)

Average ~1 Fewer Event per 6 Patients

1,546

P=0.00000000036

Treated with Icosapent Ethyl for 5 years

≥4 Events

No. of

126

RR 0.52

Fewer

(95% CI, 0.38-0.70)

143

Events

3rdEvents

1,076

-470

376

HR 0.69

-63

(95% CI, 0.59-0.82)

63

2ndEvents

72

-71

236

-140

HR 0.68

901

(95% CI, 0.60-0.78)

1stEvents

HR 0.75

705

-196

(95% CI, 0.68-0.83)

P=0.000000016

Placebo

Icosapent Ethyl

[N=4090]

[N=4089]

Reduced Dataset Event No.

1st

2nd

3rd

≥4

RR= rate ratio

HR= hazard ratio

Bhatt DL, Steg PG, Miller M, et al.Effects of Icosapent Ethyl on Total Ischemic Events: From REDUCE-IT.J Am Coll Cardiol.2019;73(22):2791-2802.

8

Total (First and Subsequent) Events

Key Secondary Endpoint (3 Point "Hard" MACE: CV Death, MI, Stroke)

Key Secondary Composite Endpoint

Cummulative Events per Patient

0.3

0.2

0.1

0.0

Placebo: Total Events

Icosapent Ethyl: Total Events

Placebo: First Events

Icosapent Ethyl: First Events

Total Events:

RR, 0.72

(95% CI, 0.63-0.82)

P=0.00000071

Primary (1st) Events:

HR, 0.74

(95% CI, 0.65-0.83)

P=0.0000006

0

1

2

3

4

5

Years since Randomization

RR= rate ratio

HR= hazard ratio

Bhatt DL, Steg PG, Miller M, et al.Effects of Icosapent Ethyl on Total Ischemic Events: From REDUCE-IT.J Am Coll Cardiol.2019;73(22):2791-2802.

9

VASCEPA Development and New US Expanded Indication for Use

VASCEPA has been robustly studied for more than a decade

  • Clinical effects of VASCEPA are unique and can't be generalized to any other product
    • Multiple drugs from other companies have been studied and failed to show similar benefit
      • STRENGTH study of Epanova discontinued in early 2020

Approved indications for VASCEPA in US

  • New cardiovascular indication (as of Dec'19):

"as an adjunct tomaximally tolerated statin therapy toreduce the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, coronary revascularization, and unstable angina requiring hospitalization in adult patients with elevated triglyceride(TG) levels (>150 mg/dL) and

    • established cardiovascular disease or
    • diabetes mellitus and 2 or more additional factors for cardiovascular disease"
  • Prior and continuing indication:

"as an adjunct to diet to reduce TG levelsin adult patients with severe (≥500 mg/dL)hypertriglyceridemia"

Broadly defined cardiovascular indication enables broad physician discretion

  • "Maximally tolerated statins" includes statin treated and statin intolerant patients
  • "Established CV disease" includes patients with prior CV event (e.g., stroke, heart attack, revascularization) plus patients with coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, carotid disease and/or cerebrovascular disease
  • "Diabetes mellitus" includes Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes; "two additional risk factors" could be any of age, obesity, hypertension, smoking history, low HDL, family history, renal dysfunction and other commonly accepted risk factors for CV disease

10

VASCEPA's Well-Tolerated Safety Profile

REDUCE-IT Safety summary

  • Overall adverse event rates similar for both VASCEPA and placebo patients
    • Numerically more serious adverse events related to bleeding in VASCEPA patients (2.7% vs 2.1%)
    • Statistically, a significantly higher rate of hospitalization for atrial fibrillation or flutter in VASCEPA patients (3.1% vs 2.1%)
      • Note: MACE reduction in patients with reported bleeding and atrial fibrillation or flutter consistent with overall trial result

Contraindications, Warnings, Precautions and AEs summary from FDA-approved label based on study of high-risk patients over median follow-up duration of 4.9 years

  • In cardiovascular risk patients, VASCEPA associated with increased risks:
    • Atrial fibrillation/flutter requiring hospitalization (3% vs 2%), particularly in patients with history of afib/flutter
    • Bleeding (12% vs 10%), with a greater incidence in patients on concomitant antithrombotics (e.g., aspirin, clopidogrel or warfarin)
      • Note: theFDA-approved label does not direct physicians to discontinue VASCEPA use in patients with such AEs
  • Unknown potential for allergic reaction in those allergic to fish or shellfish (not seen inREDUCE-IT or prior trials); as is typical for any drug product, VASCEPA would be contraindicated in patients with known sensitivity to VASCEPA or any of its components
  • Common adverse reactions inREDUCE-IT (incidence ≥3% and ≥1% and more frequent than placebo) - musculoskeletal pain (4% vs 3%), peripheral edema (7% vs 5%), constipation (5% vs 4%), gout (4% vs 3%) and atrial fibrillation (5% vs 4%)

11

VASCEPA CV Risk Reduction Compares Well with Other Therapies

VASCEPA number needed to treat (NNT): 21 for primary endpoint

  • Low NNT combined with affordable price of VASCEPA should support continued broad managed care coverage
  • For context, NNTs for other notable, but not competitive with VASCEPA, drugs:
    • Atorvastatin (Lipitor®)1: 45
    • Evolocumab (Repatha®)2: 67
      • Nohead-to-head study with these drugs
      • Study periods and study populations differ

~1 fewer MACE per 6 patients treated in total event analysis4

  • Result helpful in pharmacoeconomic analysis

VASCEPA

REDUCE-IT3

20%

CV Death3

25%

RRR MACE3

21 NNT3

  1. LaRosa JC, Grundy SM, Waters DD, et al.Intensive lipid lowering with atorvastatin in patients with stable coronary disease. N Engl J Med.2005;352: 1425-35. 2) Sabatine MS, Giugliano RP, Keech AC, et al. Evolocumab and clinical outcomes in patients with cardiovascular disease. N Engl J Med.2017;376:1713. 3) Bhatt DL, Steg PG, Miller M, et. al.Cardiovascular Risk Reduction with Icosapent Ethyl for Hypertriglyceridemia. N Engl J Med.2019;380:11-22. 4) Bhatt DL, Steg PG, Miller M, et al. Effects of Icosapent Ethyl on Total Ischemic Events: FromREDUCE-IT.J Am Coll Cardiol.2019;73(22):2791-2802.

12

VASCEPA 25% RRR on Top of Controlled LDL-C is Landmark Result

Class

CVOT

Relative Risk

Positive

Peak Net

Reduction (RRR)

CVOT

Sales in U.S.

STATIN THERAPY

Statins

Various

25-35%

>$20B - 2016

OTHER LDL-CHOLESTEROL LOWERING DRUGS ON TOPOF STATIN THERAPY

Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors

IMPROVE-IT

6%

$1.8B - 2007

PCSK9 Inhibitors

FOURIER

15%

Recently Launched

ODYSSEY

15%

OTHER DRUGS ON TOPOF STATIN THERAPY

Anti-Inflammatory

CANTOS

15%

N/A

Omega-3 Mixture (Lovaza 1g/d)

ASCEND/VITAL

Not Significant

X

$1.0B - 2013

EPA (Epadel)

JELIS

19%

N/A (in Japan only)

Omega-3 Mixture (Epanova 4g/d)

STRENGTH

Not Successful

X

N/A

EPA (VASCEPA)

REDUCE-IT

25%

TBD

25% RRR with VASCEPA from REDUCE-IT study is largest of any therapy on top of statinsMany other therapies failed trying to lower CV risk (e.g., CETP inhibitors, fibrates, niacin) Statins lower CV risk by 25%-35%;REDUCE-IT effect is incremental to statins

13

Broad Third-Party Support for VASCEPA

Medical societies recognizing importance of REDUCE-IT results:

  • American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists
  • American Diabetes Association
  • American College of Endocrinology
  • American Heart Association
  • Brazilian Society of Cardiology
  • European Society of Cardiology and European Atherosclerosis Society
  • Japanese Circulation Society
  • National Lipid Association
  • Thrombosis Canada

Analyses show VASCEPA to be cost effective

  • Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) report shows VASCEPA as cost effective for CV risk reduction (Oct'19)
  • Comprehensive analysis determined Icosapent Ethyl to be highlycost-effective in patients from the REDUCE-IT study, and may even demonstrate cost-savings in the majority of simulations (Nov'19)

Cardiovascular outcomes study results published in leading medical journals

The New England Journal of Medicine

European Heart Journal

Journal of American College of Cardiology

Circulation (AHA)

14

Science of Lipid Management and Clinical Effects of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Are Complex

VASCEPA is unique proven prescription therapy developed over 10 years at cost of >$500M

Single active ingredient EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid)

  • Uniqueomega-3 molecule1derived from nature
    • New chemical entity designation by FDA for VASCEPA as pure EPA
    • Purity achieved while overcoming the fragility and stability issues associated withomega-3s
  • Excludes saturated fats,omega-6s and other components in fish oil
  • No knowndrug-drug interactions1

EPA is smaller than DHA in length and number of double bonds that influence activities

  • Small molecule capable of entering and improving function of endothelial cells
  • Doesn't inhibit clearance ofLDL-C like DHA (docosahexaenoic acid)

Clinical effects of VASCEPA cannot be generalized to any other product

  • Distinction emphasized by FDA labeling and medical society recommendations

Omega-3s are easily oxidized or otherwise damaged

  • VASCEPA is expertly manufactured and encapsulated
  • Demonstratedmulti-year stability with consistent reproducibility
  1. VASCEPA® {package insert}. Bridgewater, NJ: Amarin Pharma Inc.; rev 12/2019

15

VASCEPA and Coronary Plaque Regression

VASCEPA reported to significantly reduce coronary plaque in EVAPORATE study1

Primary endpoint of slowed coronary plaque progression reported to have been met in patients with atherosclerosis and elevated triglyceride levels

Significant coronary plaque regression provides further support for coronary plaque regression being one of the multifactorial effects of VASCEPA

VASCEPA is the first and only agent studied on top of statins reported to exhibit coronary plaque regression in patients with elevated triglyceride levels

Demonstrated significant, 17% regression of low attenuation plaque volume on multidetector computed tomography compared with placebo over 18 months

Mean plaque progression for each type of plaque composition measured on cardiovascular CT1

  • Significant reductions also in other measures/forms of coronary plaque;fibro-fatty, fibrous, total non-calcified and total plaque
  1. Budoff MJ, Bhatt DL, Kinninger A, et. al.Effect of icosapent ethyl on progression of coronary atherosclerosis in patients with elevated triglycerides on statin therapy: final results of the EVAPORATE trial, European Heart Journal. 2020.https://doi.org/10.1093/eurheartj/ehaa652.

16

VASCEPA Quarterly Total Net Revenue History

Total Revenues (Millions)

180.0

160.0

140.0

120.0

100.0

80.0

60.0

40.0

20.0

0.0

>10M normalized Rx for VASCEPA since launched in the US

for niche market in 2013

Growth accelerated after REDUCE-IT results and prior to and following FDA approval in Dec 2019, growth slowed in Q2'20 due to impact of COVID-19

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Q1 Q2Q3 Q4

  • Revenue predominantly includes US VASCEPA sales revenue
  • Normalized* prescription growth in the US driving overall net product revenue increase; however, quarterly variability reflects various factors including changes in inventory levels maintained by independent wholesalers
  • Seasonal factors, particularly in Q1 of each year, impact prescription levels; year over year comparisons most representative
  • * Normalized =30-day supply of 4g VASCEPA daily

17

United States Commercial Priorities

Increase VASCEPA use and revenue levels

  • Increase education of healthcare professionals and patients
    • Awareness low among physicians and patients regarding VASCEPA
    • Advertising program launched in July'20 emphasizing 25% risk reduction
  • Continue to reengagein-person meetings with healthcare professionals in a phased manner as patients resume routine physician visits to extent possible in COVID-19 era
    • Leverage sales force expansion completed in Mar'20 to reach more doctors more frequently
  • Sponsor numerous medical education programs and scientific presentations/publications;
    • >100 published in recent years; >45 in YTD 2020
  • Further improved already broad managed care coverage; multiple payers removed restrictions in H1'20
  • Adjust to threat of generic competition in atypical market environment for generics
    • Generics approved labels to be only for treating patients with TG>500 mg/dL (initial indication)
      • Pharmacies may substitute for any use
    • VASCEPA remains relatively early in its launch and generics don't engage in market education
    • Manufacturing VASCEPAcost-effectively at commercial scale with high quality has been historically difficult

18

United States Commercial Priorities (con't)

Generic competition status in United States

  • No generic yet launched but could launch in the near future, at risk
    • Hikma and Dr. Reddy's Labs received FDA approval of generic VASCEPA in May'20 and Aug'20, respectively
    • Teva approved in Sept'20, can launch at risk 60 days after others or soon after anen bancloss
    • No Apotex approval
  • Amarin Oct 2ndpetition for an en bancreview of the Federal Circuit panel decision
    • Appeal of the affirmance of the district court patent decision invalidating Amarin patents on the original indication for VASCEPA
  • IfVASCEPA goes generic in US, sales of VASCEPA by Amarin are likely to continue at meaningful levels for a substantial period of time
    • At least initially, the capacity of generic VASCEPA, which is anticipated to be insufficient to fully supply market demand and capacity expansion, is typically expensive andtime-consuming
    • Amarin has proven manufacturing capacity with costs of goods which have lowered with experience and scale
    • Amarin share of branded and/or authorized generic to be influenced by generic capacity

19

Europe First in Class Opportunity

~49M people in the European Union (EU) with CV disease1

  • Includes 38 million diagnosed with ischemic heart disease (IHD), stroke or peripheral heart disease
  • IHD and stroke are, respectively, the first and second most common single causes of death in the EU

European Medicines Agency (EMA) review completion anticipated in early 2021

Review of marketing authorization application submission underway by EMA

Seeking cardiovascular risk reduction indication consistent with new indication for VASCEPA in US and recent approval for VASCEPA in Canada

  • First drug to be approved for reduction of CVD risk in patients with high CVD risk and elevated triglycerides

Commercialization Plans

  • Amarin preparing to launch VASCEPA in Europe with a team of experienced professionals
  • Leading medical societies in Europe, ESC and EAS, already added icosapent ethyl to their medical guidelines

Exclusivity expected for many years

  • Regulatory exclusivity expected for 10 years from approval
  • Filed patent applications could extend protection into 2039
  1. http://www.ehnheart.org/cvd-statistics.html.2) De Backer et al.Management of dyslipidaemia in patients with coronary heart disease: Results from the ESCEORP EUROASPIRE V survey in 27 countries,Atherosclerosis.2019. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/.

20

China First in Class Opportunity

Clinical trial nearing data availability

Anticipate results before end of '20

Expect no significant delay in clinical trial due to COVID-19

Successful trial could position VASCEPA as first in class therapy

  • First approval in China creates high hurdle for potential future competitive product(s), if any

Commercial partner, Eddingpharm, preparing for product launch

Successfully promotes multiple products in China

Understands the importance of VASCEPA's high quality manufacturing via Amarin for both product effectiveness and market growth reasons

Regulatory, reimbursement and commercialization plans underway

  • Details to be announced following results of VASCEPA clinical trial and following feedback from initial discussion of such results with regulatory advisors and authorities

21

Capitalization Summary (Millions)

As of June 30, 2020

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments

$611

Debt Obligations

NOTES

$ -

None

ROYALTY-BEARING INSTRUMENT

$23

10% of product revenue until fully paid

Common Stock and Equivalent Shares

COMMON/PREFERRED SHARES1

391

OPTIONS AND RESTRICTED STOCK

25

TOTAL IF ALL EXERCISED

416

Tax Jurisdiction (primary)

Ireland

Loss carryforwards of ~$900

1Includes 5 million common share equivalents issuable upon conversion of preferred shares

22

Leading a New Paradigm in

Cardiovascular Disease Management

Investor Presentation

October 2, 2020

Disclaimer

Amarin Corporation plc published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 20:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 622 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,17 M - -
Net cash 2020 207 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -747x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 656 M 1 656 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,33x
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Amarin Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 11,40 $
Last Close Price 4,26 $
Spread / Highest target 393%
Spread / Average Target 168%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John F. Thero President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lars G. Ekman Non-Executive Chairman
Derek Kalinowski SVP-Manufacturing Operations
Michael W. Kalb Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Ketchum Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMARIN CORPORATION PLC-79.15%1 656
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-2.55%79 386
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS24.92%71 240
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS51.31%59 786
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.54.26%36 321
BEIGENE, LTD.72.06%25 784
