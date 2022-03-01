Log in
Amarin : Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation

03/01/2022 | 10:29am EST
Fourth Quarter and Full

Year 2021 Financial Results

and Business Update

Conference Call

Karim Mikhail

President & CEO

Michael Kalb

CFO

March 1, 2022

1

Forward Looking Statements & Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, such as those relating to the commercial potential of VASCEPA® (VAZKEPA® in Europe), clinical and regulatory efforts and timelines, potential regulatory and pricing approvals, patent litigation, generic product launch, intellectual property, cash flow, research and development, and other statements that are forward-looking in nature and depend upon

or refer to future events or conditions, including financial guidance and milestones. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the presentation date of this presentation. Please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in Amarin's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC and cautionary statements outlined in recent press releases for more complete descriptions of risks in an investment in Amarin.

This presentation is intended for communication with investors and not for drug promotion.

AMARIN, VASCEPA, VAZKEPA and REDUCE-IT are trademarks of Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. VAZKEPA is a registered trademark in Europe and other countries and regions and is pending registration in the United States.

AMARIN

2

Future Growth Strategy

AMARIN

Total Revenue by Quarter

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

180

160

140

$M

120

RevenuesNet

60

100

80

Total

40

20

0

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Full Year 2021 Highlights

  • Reported total full year 2021 revenue of $583 million; $144.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021
    • ~$490 million in cash and investments and no debt at year end
  • Received EMA and UK approval; became a
    global commercial company with an international footprint
    - VAZKEPA in Europe represents an opportunity greater than $1 billion
  • Go-To-Marketstrategy adapted to U.S. market
    • Optimized structure and improved profitability in U.S. market
  • Embarked on International strategy to gain approval and launch VASCEPA, through partners in approximately 20 additional key territories
  • Introduced our intention to diversify, including the development of a fixed dose combination portfolio

AMARIN

4

IPE product

Go-To-MarketSTRATEGYto drive growth in the U.S.

1

Expanding Healthcare

2

Managed Care Access

Provider Engagement:

Enhancement:

3

Optimizing VASCEPA

Prescriptions for CV Risk

Reduction:

3-4x amplification of physician reach through digital channels

Sales force optimization to focus on the most productive and accessible territories

Drive incremental volume growth through further removing barriers to VASCEPA

Rx to ensure that patients in need of CV risk reduction receive proper therapy

Address gaps in prescribing

ecosystem to reduce

inappropriate generic

substitution

Evaluating various innovative

solutions designed to better

manage IPE Rx for CVRR

Expanding reach to

> 150,000 HCPs

Via Omnichannel 2,000 new prescribers activated nationwide

40% of total Commercial & Medicare Part D lives1

have VASCEPA as the

exclusive

partnered with BlinkRx

providing an enhanced, digital-first

prescription fulfilment channel

Vast majority of patients elect to

receive branded Vascepa due

to lower co-pay cost and also elect

AMARIN

1. As of December 2021 and on weighted average basis

to auto-refill

5

Disclaimer

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 581 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 360 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -89,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 310 M 1 310 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Amarin Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,31 $
Average target price 8,69 $
Spread / Average Target 162%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karim Mikhail President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael W. Kalb Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lars G. Ekman Non-Executive Chairman
Steven B. Ketchum Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Rebecca Juliano Senior VP-Clinical Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMARIN CORPORATION PLC-1.78%1 310
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.82%75 735
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.08%65 818
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.75%58 558
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-12.35%47 792
BIONTECH SE-41.50%36 424