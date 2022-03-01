Amarin : Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation

Forward Looking Statements & Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, such as those relating to the commercial potential of VASCEPA® (VAZKEPA® in Europe), clinical and regulatory efforts and timelines, potential regulatory and pricing approvals, patent litigation, generic product launch, intellectual property, cash flow, research and development, and other statements that are forward-looking in nature and depend upon

or refer to future events or conditions, including financial guidance and milestones. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the presentation date of this presentation. Please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in Amarin's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC and cautionary statements outlined in recent press releases for more complete descriptions of risks in an investment in Amarin.

This presentation is intended for communication with investors and not for drug promotion.

AMARIN, VASCEPA, VAZKEPA and REDUCE-IT are trademarks of Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. VAZKEPA is a registered trademark in Europe and other countries and regions and is pending registration in the United States.