    AMRN   US0231112063

AMARIN CORPORATION PLC

(AMRN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:42:07 2023-03-01 am EST
2.040 USD   +0.49%
Amarin : Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
Amarin Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline
MT
AMARIN CORP PLCUK Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Amarin : Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

03/01/2023 | 10:23am EST
Fourth Quarter & Full

Year 2022 Financial

Results and Business

Update Conference Call

Karim Mikhail

President & CEO

Tom Reilly

CFO

March 1, 2023

Forward Looking

Statements & Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, such as those relating to the commercial potential of VASCEPA® (VAZKEPA® in Europe), clinical and regulatory efforts and timelines, potential regulatory and pricing approvals, patent litigation, generic product launch, intellectual property, cash flow, research and development, and other statements that are forward-looking in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, including financial guidance and milestones.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the presentation date of this presentation. Please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in Amarin's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC and cautionary statements outlined in recent press releases for more complete descriptions of risks in an investment in Amarin.

THIS PRESENTATION IS INTENDED FOR COMMUNICATION WITH INVESTORS AND NOT FOR DRUG PROMOTION.

AMARIN, VASCEPA, VAZKEPA and REDUCE-IT are trademarks

of Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. VAZKEPA is a registered trademark in Europe and other countries and regions and is pending registration in the United States.

Summary

01

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Highlights

Karim Mikhail, President & CEO

02

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Tom Reilly, CFO

03

Looking Ahead to 2023

Karim Mikhail, President & CEO

AMARIN, VASCEPA, VAZKEPA and REDUCE-IT are trademarks

of Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. VAZKEPA is a registered trademark in Europe and other countries and regions and is pending registration in the United States.

01 FOURTHHIGHLIGHTSQUARTER & FULL YEAR 2022

Karim Mikhail, President & CEO

Amarin Leadership Took the Right Actions in 2022

Focus on Operational Excellence to Enhance Value

SUCCESSFUL

EXECUTION ON GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION

  • Attractive reimbursement and pricing in 5 European countries
  • Advanced 5 additional European markets to pricing negotiation
  • Achieved 6 international regulatory approvals
  • Hired ~200 European team members with significant
    CV-MET launch experience and established Zug HQ

SIGNIFICANT

PROGRESS ON CASH

PRESERVATION

INITIATIVES

  • Delivered actual savings of $50M in the second half of 2022 and on track to exceed $100M target by mid-2023
  • Renegotiations of supply agreements continue to progress resulting in reduction of inventory purchases

TRANSFORMED

LEADERSHIP

TEAM AND BOARD

  • Added global, pharma, leadership and financial expertise
  • Built a leading European leadership team to best execute on significant commercial opportunity
  • 70% of executive leadership team new in 2022

FEBRUARY 23

5

Disclaimer

Amarin Corporation plc published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 15:20:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 368 M - -
Net income 2022 -105 M - -
Net cash 2022 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,76x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 823 M 823 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,6%
Managers and Directors
Karim Mikhail President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Reilly Chief Financial Officer
Per Wold-Olsen Chairman
Steven B. Ketchum Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Derek Kalinowski SVP-Manufacturing Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMARIN CORPORATION PLC67.77%823
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.40%81 156
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-0.48%74 631
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.2.07%34 787
BIONTECH SE-13.43%31 605
GENMAB A/S-9.96%24 683