Amarin : Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, such as those relating to the commercial potential of VASCEPA® (VAZKEPA® in Europe), clinical and regulatory efforts and timelines, potential regulatory and pricing approvals, patent litigation, generic product launch, intellectual property, cash flow, research and development, and other statements that are forward-looking in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, including financial guidance and milestones.
These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the presentation date of this presentation. Please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in Amarin's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC and cautionary statements outlined in recent press releases for more complete descriptions of risks in an investment in Amarin.
THIS PRESENTATION IS INTENDED FOR COMMUNICATION WITH INVESTORS AND NOT FOR DRUG PROMOTION.
AMARIN, VASCEPA, VAZKEPA and REDUCE-IT are trademarks
of Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. VAZKEPA is a registered trademark in Europe and other countries and regions and is pending registration in the United States.
Summary
01
Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Highlights
Karim Mikhail, President & CEO
02
Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Tom Reilly, CFO
03
Looking Ahead to 2023
Karim Mikhail, President & CEO
01 FOURTHHIGHLIGHTSQUARTER & FULL YEAR 2022
Karim Mikhail, President & CEO
Amarin Leadership Took the Right Actions in 2022
Focus on Operational Excellence to Enhance Value
SUCCESSFUL
EXECUTION ON GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION
Attractive reimbursement and pricing in 5 European countries
Advanced 5 additional European markets to pricing negotiation
Achieved 6 international regulatory approvals
Hired ~200 European team members withsignificant
CV-MET launch experience and established Zug HQ
SIGNIFICANT
PROGRESS ON CASH
PRESERVATION
INITIATIVES
Delivered actual savings of $50M in the second half of 2022 and on track to exceed $100M target bymid-2023
Renegotiations of supply agreements continue to progress resulting inreduction of inventory purchases
TRANSFORMED
LEADERSHIP
TEAM AND BOARD
Added global, pharma, leadership and financialexpertise
Built a leading European leadership teamto best execute on significant commercial opportunity
