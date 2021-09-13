Amarin : September 2021 Investor Deck

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, such as those relating to the commercial potential of VASCEPA® (VAZKEPA in Europe), clinical and regulatory efforts and timelines, potential regulatory and pricing approvals, patent litigation, generic product launch, intellectual property, cash flow, research and development, and other statements that are forward-looking in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, including financial guidance and milestones. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the presentation date of this presentation. Please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in Amarin's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC and cautionary statements outlined in recent press releases for more complete descriptions of risks in an investment in Amarin.
This presentation is intended for communication with investors and not for drug promotion.
AMARIN, VASCEPA, VAZKEPA and REDUCE-IT are trademarks of Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. VAZKEPA is a registered trademark in Europe and other countries and regions and is pending registration in the United States.
Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) Is an Enormous and Worsening Public Health Burden
US CV DISEASE BURDEN
EU CV DISEASE BURDEN
1 stroke, heart attack
∼83.5M with CVD
or death from CVD
in ESC member countries
every 13 seconds in the US
$555bn
€210bn
annual treatment cost expected
annual spending on CV
to double in 20 years
disease management
38M
44M
patients on statins
patients on statins
ROW CV DISEASE BURDEN
486M
living with CVD globally
>$1.0tn
estimated economic burden by 2030
China alone
52M people have CVD and high TG with broad and growing statin use
Leading cause of death globally | Increasing prevalence | High and increasing economic burden
Association Statistics Committee and Stroke Statistics Subcommittee. Circulation. 2020; 141:e1-e458; European Society of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Disease Statistics 2017, European Heart Journal, Volume 39, Issue 7, 14 February 2018, Pages 508-579; European Heart Network Report, 2017; World Health Organization,
Lowering LDL-C Helps But is Not Enough for Many Patients
Controlled LDL-C doesn't eliminate CV risk; P-CVR often remains 25%-35% lowering major adverse CV events (MACE) shown in CV outcome studies of statin therapies
LDL-C control
25-35%
Persistent risk beyond
LDL-C control
65-75%
Placebo groups from multiple recent trials show high P-CVR despite statin-basedstandard-of-care
14.6% to 34.7% of patients treated for LDL-C but not for P-CVR experienced a major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE) in 3-7 Years
30
IMPROVE-IT: 34.7%
of statin-treated patients
had a MACE at
%*
7 years3
20
event,
REDUCE-IT®: 28.3%
an
with
of statin-treated patients
All statin-treated
had a MACE at
Patients
5 years2
patients had well
10
controlled LDL-C
levels (ranging from
67-92 mg/dL*)
FOURIER: 14.6%
of statin-treated patients
had a MACE at
3 years1
0
Years of
follow up
3
5
7
Cross-trial comparisons are subject to differences in populations, primary
outcomes, and other trial design aspects
AMARIN
Note: FOURIER, REDUCE-IT® and IMPROVE-IT trials evaluated evolocumab, icosapent ethyl and ezetimibe / simvastatin, respectively
* 67 mg/dL is equivalent to 0.8 mmol/L and 92 mg/dL is equivalent to 1.0 mmol/L
4
1. Sabatine MS, et al. N Engl J Med. 2017;376(18):1713-1722; 2. Bhatt DL, et al; for REDUCE-IT® Investigators. N Engl J Med. 2019;380(1):11-22; 3. Cannon CP, et al. N Engl J Med. 2015;372(25):2387-2397
CONFIDENTIAL
CV Drug Development:
A Challenging Endeavor
Many biopharma abandoned drug development in CV
Requirements for long-term outcomes studies evaluating thousands of patients take years to fulfill
Significant costs to fund the commercial infrastructure needed for broad primary care reach
Amarin:
Succeeding in a Challenging Environment
With REDUCE-IT®, developed the first and only approved medication for reducing cardiovascular risk beyond LDL lowering therapies in high-risk, statin treated, patients
Launched in U.S. amidst global pandemic; achieved ~$610 million in revenue in launch year of CVRR indication
Country launch plans underway in Europe
Go-to-marketstrategy enhances reach via orchestrated omnichannel engagement
AMARIN
5
