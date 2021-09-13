Log in
Amarin : September 2021 Investor Deck

09/13/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
Leading a New

Paradigm in

Preventative

Cardiovascular Care

Investor

Presentation

September 2021

CONFIDENTIAL

1

Forward Looking Statements & Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, such as those relating to the commercial potential of VASCEPA® (VAZKEPA in Europe), clinical and regulatory efforts and timelines, potential regulatory and pricing approvals, patent litigation, generic product launch, intellectual property, cash flow, research and development, and other statements that are forward-looking in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, including financial guidance and milestones. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the presentation date of this presentation. Please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in Amarin's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC and cautionary statements outlined in recent press releases for more complete descriptions of risks in an investment in Amarin.

This presentation is intended for communication with investors and not for drug promotion.

AMARIN, VASCEPA, VAZKEPA and REDUCE-IT are trademarks of Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. VAZKEPA is a registered trademark in Europe and other countries and regions and is pending registration in the United States.

AMARIN

2

CONFIDENTIAL

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) Is an Enormous and Worsening Public Health Burden

US CV DISEASE BURDEN

EU CV DISEASE BURDEN

1 stroke, heart attack

83.5M with CVD

or death from CVD

in ESC member countries

every 13 seconds in the US

$555bn

€210bn

annual treatment cost expected

annual spending on CV

to double in 20 years

disease management

38M

44M

patients on statins

patients on statins

ROW CV DISEASE BURDEN

486M

living with CVD globally

>$1.0tn

estimated economic burden by 2030

China alone

52M people have CVD and high TG with broad and growing statin use

Leading cause of death globally | Increasing prevalence | High and increasing economic burden

Sources: http://www.heart.org/idc/groups/heart-public/@wcm/@adv/documents/downloadable/ucm_491543.pdf; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/leadingcauses-of-death AHA: Cardiovascular Disease: A Costly Burden for America - Projections through 2035.htm, January, 20, 2017; American Heart

Association Statistics Committee and Stroke Statistics Subcommittee. Circulation. 2020; 141:e1-e458; European Society of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Disease Statistics 2017, European Heart Journal, Volume 39, Issue 7, 14 February 2018, Pages 508-579; European Heart Network Report, 2017; World Health Organization,

https://www.who.int/en/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/cardiovascular-diseases-(cvds); 2020 AHA Fact Sheet, https://www.heart.org/-/media/files/about-us/statistics/2020-heart-disease--stroke-statistical-update-fact-sheet-ucm505489.pdf;WEF-Harvard Global Economic Burden,

http://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Harvard_HE_GlobalEconomicBurdenNonCommunicableDiseases_2011.pdf; Chinese Circulation Journal, July, 2019, Vol 34 Number 7 (Series Number 253}; IMS China database 2014-2018Q3

AMARIN

3

CONFIDENTIAL

Lowering LDL-C Helps But is Not Enough for Many Patients

Controlled LDL-C doesn't eliminate CV risk; P-CVR often remains 25%-35% lowering major adverse CV events (MACE) shown in CV outcome studies of statin therapies

LDL-C control

25-35%

Persistent risk beyond

LDL-C control

65-75%

Placebo groups from multiple recent trials show high P-CVR despite statin-basedstandard-of-care

14.6% to 34.7% of patients treated for LDL-C but not for P-CVR experienced a major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE) in 3-7 Years

30

IMPROVE-IT: 34.7%

of statin-treated patients

had a MACE at

%*

7 years3

20

event,

REDUCE-IT®: 28.3%

an

with

of statin-treated patients

All statin-treated

had a MACE at

Patients

5 years2

patients had well

10

controlled LDL-C

levels (ranging from

67-92 mg/dL*)

FOURIER: 14.6%

of statin-treated patients

had a MACE at

3 years1

0

Years of

follow up

3

5

7

Cross-trial comparisons are subject to differences in populations, primary

outcomes, and other trial design aspects

AMARIN

Note: FOURIER, REDUCE-IT® and IMPROVE-IT trials evaluated evolocumab, icosapent ethyl and ezetimibe / simvastatin, respectively

* 67 mg/dL is equivalent to 0.8 mmol/L and 92 mg/dL is equivalent to 1.0 mmol/L

4

1. Sabatine MS, et al. N Engl J Med. 2017;376(18):1713-1722; 2. Bhatt DL, et al; for REDUCE-IT® Investigators. N Engl J Med. 2019;380(1):11-22; 3. Cannon CP, et al. N Engl J Med. 2015;372(25):2387-2397

CONFIDENTIAL

CV Drug Development:

A Challenging Endeavor

  • Many biopharma abandoned drug development in CV
  • Requirements for long-term outcomes studies evaluating thousands of patients take years to fulfill
  • Significant costs to fund the commercial infrastructure needed for broad primary care reach

Amarin:

Succeeding in a Challenging Environment

  • With REDUCE-IT®, developed the first and only approved medication for reducing cardiovascular risk beyond LDL lowering therapies in high-risk, statin treated, patients
  • Launched in U.S. amidst global pandemic; achieved ~$610 million in revenue in launch year of CVRR indication
  • Country launch plans underway in Europe
  • Go-to-marketstrategy enhances reach via orchestrated omnichannel engagement

AMARIN

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amarin Corporation plc published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 21:31:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
