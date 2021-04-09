Amarin : April 2021 Investor Deck

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, such as those relating to the commercial potential of VASCEPA® (VAZKEPA in Europe), clinical and regulatory efforts and timelines, potential regulatory and pricing approvals, patent litigation, generic product launch, intellectual property, cash flow, research and development, and other statements that are forward-looking in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, including financial guidance and milestones. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the presentation date of this presentation. Please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in Amarin's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC and cautionary statements outlined in recent press releases for more complete descriptions of risks in an investment in Amarin.
This presentation is intended for communication with investors and not for drug promotion.
AMARIN, VASCEPA, VAZKEPA and REDUCE-IT are trademarks of Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. VAZKEPA is a registered trademark in Europe and other countries and regions and is pending registration in the United States.
Recent Highlights
United States
Prescription growth in US resulted in record high annual (2020) and quarterly (Q4'20) revenue levels
2020 net total revenue of ~$614.1 million, 43% increase over 2019 despite COVID-19 impact
Managed care coverage improved in 2020 and further improved to start 2021
Europe
Received market authorization in March 2021 from the European Commission to begin marketing and sales of icosapent ethyl for cardiovascular risk reduction, under the brand name VAZKEPA
Pre-launchteam of experienced sales, marketing and market access professionals commenced awareness initiatives for anticipated commercial launch in Germany in 2021
China
China Phase 3 trial of VASCEPA completed with positive results supporting submission for regulatory approval through commercial partner
Chinese Society of Cardiology medical treatment guidelines updated to include icosapent ethyl
National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) accepted for review the New Drug Application for
VASCEPA
Other
Positive results in first pilot study of VASCEPA reduced symptoms of COVID-19 in infected outpatients
Ended 2020 with $563.4 million in total cash and investments and no debt
Remaining 2021 Priorities
United States
As impact of COVID-19 on patients avoiding doctors' visits recedes, resume launch and growth of VASCEPA for persistent cardiovascular risk based on the landmark REDUCE-IT® outcomes study (P-CVR)
Europe
Pursue market (reimbursement) access on a country-by-country basis using approved label and supporting clinical effectiveness data
Commence commercial launch pursuant to market access, including expected launch in Germany after initial awareness campaign
China and Rest of World (RoW)
Support existing commercial partners, including regulatory support in Middle East and China (approval in China targets for near end of 2021), and prepare for further international expansion after approval and market access progress in Europe
Other
Increasingly evaluate and pursue product pipeline opportunities and diversification opportunities (e.g., ongoing COVID-19 studies)
VASCEPA Is a New Preventative Cardiovascular (CV) Care Treatment Option Beyond LDL-C Lowering
