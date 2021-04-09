Log in
Amarin : April 2021 Investor Deck

04/09/2021
Leading a New Paradigm in

Preventative Cardiovascular Care

Investor Presentation

April 9, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, such as those relating to the commercial potential of VASCEPA® (VAZKEPA in Europe), clinical and regulatory efforts and timelines, potential regulatory and pricing approvals, patent litigation, generic product launch, intellectual property, cash flow, research and development, and other statements that are forward-looking in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, including financial guidance and milestones. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the presentation date of this presentation. Please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in Amarin's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC and cautionary statements outlined in recent press releases for more complete descriptions of risks in an investment in Amarin.

This presentation is intended for communication with investors and not for drug promotion.

AMARIN, VASCEPA, VAZKEPA and REDUCE-IT are trademarks of Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. VAZKEPA is a registered trademark in Europe and other countries and regions and is pending registration in the United States.

Recent Highlights

United States

  • Prescription growth in US resulted in record high annual (2020) and quarterly (Q4'20) revenue levels
    • 2020 net total revenue of ~$614.1 million, 43% increase over 2019 despite COVID-19 impact
  • Managed care coverage improved in 2020 and further improved to start 2021

Europe

  • Received market authorization in March 2021 from the European Commission to begin marketing and sales of icosapent ethyl for cardiovascular risk reduction, under the brand name VAZKEPA
  • Pre-launchteam of experienced sales, marketing and market access professionals commenced awareness initiatives for anticipated commercial launch in Germany in 2021

China

  • China Phase 3 trial of VASCEPA completed with positive results supporting submission for regulatory approval through commercial partner
  • Chinese Society of Cardiology medical treatment guidelines updated to include icosapent ethyl
  • National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) accepted for review the New Drug Application for
    VASCEPA

Other

  • Positive results in first pilot study of VASCEPA reduced symptoms of COVID-19 in infected outpatients
  • Ended 2020 with $563.4 million in total cash and investments and no debt

Remaining 2021 Priorities

United States

  • As impact of COVID-19 on patients avoiding doctors' visits recedes, resume launch and growth of VASCEPA for persistent cardiovascular risk based on the landmark REDUCE-IT® outcomes study (P-CVR)

Europe

  • Pursue market (reimbursement) access on a country-by-country basis using approved label and supporting clinical effectiveness data
  • Commence commercial launch pursuant to market access, including expected launch in Germany after initial awareness campaign

China and Rest of World (RoW)

  • Support existing commercial partners, including regulatory support in Middle East and China (approval in China targets for near end of 2021), and prepare for further international expansion after approval and market access progress in Europe

Other

  • Increasingly evaluate and pursue product pipeline opportunities and diversification opportunities (e.g., ongoing COVID-19 studies)

VASCEPA Is a New Preventative Cardiovascular (CV) Care Treatment Option Beyond LDL-C Lowering

Attacking persistent CV Risk (P-CVR), the risk beyond LDL-C lowering

Aggressive LDL-C ↓↓ "Lower is Better"

Statin

Statins

Ezetimibe

PCSK9 inhibitors

Bempedoic acid

Pre-Statin Modest LDL-C ↓ or HDL-C ↑

Niacin

Fibrates

Bile acid sequestrants

VASCEPA is the only drug proven to reduce persistent CV risk in the population studied (P-CVR)

5

Disclaimer

Amarin Corporation plc published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
