Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amarin Corporation plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMRN   US0231112063

AMARIN CORPORATION PLC

(AMRN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/30 04:00:00 pm
4.38 USD   -2.23%
07:12aAMARIN  : July 2021 Investor Deck
PU
06/28European ADRs Down Monday as Ryanair, Carnival, Shell Drop
MT
06/25European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amarin : July 2021 Investor Deck

07/01/2021 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leading a New Paradigm in

Preventative Cardiovascular Care

Investor Presentation

July 1, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, such as those relating to the commercial potential of VASCEPA® (VAZKEPA in Europe), clinical and regulatory efforts and timelines, potential regulatory and pricing approvals, patent litigation, generic product launch, intellectual property, cash flow, research and development, and other statements that are forward-looking in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, including financial guidance and milestones. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the presentation date of this presentation. Please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in Amarin's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC and cautionary statements outlined in recent press releases for more complete descriptions of risks in an investment in Amarin.

This presentation is intended for communication with investors and not for drug promotion.

AMARIN, VASCEPA, VAZKEPA and REDUCE-IT are trademarks of Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. VAZKEPA is a registered trademark in Europe and other countries and regions and is pending registration in the United States.

2

Recent Updates and Results

Milestones Achieved

  • European Commission (EC) authorized marketing of Amarin's VAZKEPA in European Union (Mar'21)
  • Medicines and Healthcare Product Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorized marketing of Amarin's VAZKEPA in England, Scotland and Wales (Apr'21)
  • Regulatory authorities in Mainland China and Hong Kong, in response to submission by Amarin's commercial partner, accepted icosapent ethyl for review with decisions expected before end of 2021
  • 18 medical societies now recommend use of icosapent ethyl (IPE)

Financial

  • Operating spending in United States (US) intentionally slowed to help offset market headwinds of COVID-19 and other factors
  • Atypical generic competition in the US accounted for ~9% of icosapent ethyl prescriptions as estimated by Symphony Health in Q1'21
  • Net total revenue for Q1'21 was $142.2 million, including $140.8 from net product sales in the US and none from net product sales in Europe where VAZKEPA is expected to launch before the end of Q3'21
    • Net product sales in US in Q1'21 were down 3% from prior year due to 1) COVID-19; 2) severe winter weather; 3) generic competition and 4) calendar anomaly reported in Q1'20 which, as expected, was not repeated in Q1'21
  • Expense management improved bottom line in Q1'21; profitable excluding non-cash costs

Management Changes

  • Transition plans/retirements announced for CEO and general counsel

3

Remaining 2021 Priorities

United States

  • As impact of COVID-19 on patients avoiding doctors' visits recedes, resume launch and growth of VASCEPA for persistent cardiovascular risk based on the landmark REDUCE-IT® outcomes study (P-CVR)

Europe

  • Pursue market (reimbursement) access on a country-by-country basis using approved label and supporting clinical effectiveness data
  • Commence commercial launch pursuant to market access, including expected launch in
    Germany before the end of Q3'21

China and Rest of World (RoW)

  • Support existing commercial partners, including regulatory support in Middle East and China (approval in China targeted for near end of 2021), and prepare for further international expansion after approval and market access progress in Europe

Other

  • Increasingly evaluate and pursue product pipeline opportunities (e.g., ongoing COVID-19 studies) and diversification opportunities

4

VASCEPA Is a New Preventative Cardiovascular (CV) Care Treatment Option Beyond LDL-C Lowering

Attacking persistent CV Risk (P-CVR), the risk beyond LDL-C lowering

Aggressive LDL-C ↓↓ "Lower is Better"

Statin

Statins

Ezetimibe

PCSK9 inhibitors

Bempedoic acid

Pre-Statin Modest LDL-C ↓ or HDL-C ↑

Niacin

Fibrates

Bile acid sequestrants

VASCEPA is the only drug proven to reduce persistent CV risk in the population studied (P-CVR)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amarin Corporation plc published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 11:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
07:12aAMARIN  : July 2021 Investor Deck
PU
06/28European ADRs Down Monday as Ryanair, Carnival, Shell Drop
MT
06/25European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
06/24European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
06/22European ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/21European ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading
MT
06/21U.S. Supreme Court denies Amarin's bid to revive Vascepa drug patents
RE
06/21U.S. Supreme Court denies Amarin's bid to revive Vascepa drug patents
RE
06/21U.s. supreme court declines to hear amarin pharma's bid to revive patents for..
RE
06/17European ADRs Follow Miners Lower Thursday
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 652 M - -
Net income 2021 -41,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 335 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -36,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 729 M 1 729 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Amarin Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,38 $
Average target price 10,38 $
Spread / Average Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John F. Thero President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael W. Kalb Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lars G. Ekman Non-Executive Chairman
Steven B. Ketchum Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Craig B. Granowitz Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMARIN CORPORATION PLC-10.43%1 824
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.18.19%85 134
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.39.48%71 226
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.15.61%57 013
BIONTECH SE174.63%55 555
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED-14.69%50 308