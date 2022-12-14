Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amarin Corporation plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMRN   US0231112063

AMARIN CORPORATION PLC

(AMRN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-13 pm EST
1.230 USD   +5.13%
07:00aAmarin to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AQ
12/09European Equities Rise Modestly Friday, But End Week Lower
MT
12/07Drugmaker Amarin Gains Swiss Nod For Cardiovascular Disease Therapy Vazkepa
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amarin to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/14/2022 | 07:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that Karim Mikhail, Amarin’s president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10, 2023.

41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (January 9th-12th, 2023; San Francisco, California)

Date/Time: January 10, 2023, 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PST

Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare23/sessions/43879-amarin-corporation-plc/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

The conference presentation will be webcast live and archived on the Company’s website in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations at  Events | Amarin Corporation plc.

About Amarin  

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our foundation in scientific research to our focus on clinical trials, and now our commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk.  

Availability of Other Information About Amarin

Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website (www.amarincorp.com) and the investor relations website (investor.amarincorp.com), including but not limited to investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin’s investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Amarin Contact Information  

Investor Inquiries:  

Investor Relations  

Amarin Corporation plc  

IR@amarincorp.com (investor inquiries) 

Media Inquiries:

Communications  

Amarin Corporation plc  

PR@amarincorp.com (media inquiries)  


All news about AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
07:00aAmarin to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AQ
12/09European Equities Rise Modestly Friday, But End Week Lower
MT
12/07Drugmaker Amarin Gains Swiss Nod For Cardiovascular Disease Therapy Vazkepa
MT
12/07ADRs End Lower, Amarin and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively
DJ
12/07Amarin Secures Swiss Regulatory Approval for Vazkepa
MT
12/07Amarin Announces VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) Receives Regulatory Approval in Switzerland
GL
12/07Amarin Announces VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) Receives Regulatory Approval in Switzerland
AQ
12/07Amarin Corporation plc's Vazkepa (Icosapent Ethyl) Receives Regulatory Approval in Swit..
CI
12/07Amarin Corp Plcuk : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12/07Amarin Corporation plc Announces the Resigning of Jason Marks as Executive Vice Presi..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 366 M - -
Net income 2022 -105 M - -
Net cash 2022 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 497 M 497 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Amarin Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,23 $
Average target price 3,33 $
Spread / Average Target 171%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karim Mikhail President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Reilly Chief Financial Officer
Per Wold-Olsen Chairman
Steven B. Ketchum Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Derek Kalinowski SVP-Manufacturing Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMARIN CORPORATION PLC-63.50%497
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.37%79 841
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS43.07%78 827
BIONTECH SE-30.86%43 316
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-33.55%32 952
GENMAB A/S21.56%29 937