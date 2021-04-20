Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amarin to Report First Quarter Results and Host Conference Call on April 29, 2021

04/20/2021 | 06:05am EDT
DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that it will host a conference call with members of Amarin senior management to discuss the company's first quarter 2021 financial results and provide an operational update on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will follow the anticipated release of the company's financial results earlier that day.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Amarin will host a conference call April 29, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. ET to discuss this information. The conference call can be heard live on the investor relations section of the company's website at www.amarincorp.com, or via telephone by dialing 888-506-0062 within the United States, 973-528-0011 from outside the United States, and referencing conference ID 942273. A replay of the call will be made available for a period of two weeks following the conference call. To hear a replay of the call, dial 877-481-4010, PIN: 40926. A replay of the call will also be available through the company's website shortly after the call.

To Ask Questions:

During the teleconference, following prepared remarks, management will respond to questions from investors and analysts, subject to time limitations. Participants in the live teleconference will be provided an opportunity to ask questions. Investors may also e-mail their questions to investor.relations@amarincorp.com. Email questions will be accepted until Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our scientific research foundation to our focus on clinical trials, and now our commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, and Zug in Switzerland as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to rethinking cardiovascular risk through the advancement of scientific understanding of the impact on society of significant residual risk that exists beyond traditional therapies, such as statins for cholesterol management.

Availability of Other Information About Amarin

Investors and others should note that Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website (www.amarincorp.com), the investor relations website (investor.amarincorp.com), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin’s investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Amarin Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Investor Relations
Amarin Corporation plc
In U.S.: +1 (908) 719-1315
IR@amarincorp.com (investor inquiries)

Solebury Trout
amarinir@troutgroup.com

Media Inquiries:
Communications
Amarin Corporation plc
In U.S.: +1 (908) 892-2028
PR@amarincorp.com (media inquiries)


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
