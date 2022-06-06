Log in
    AMRN   US0231112063

AMARIN CORPORATION PLC

(AMRN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/06 09:17:40 am EDT
1.800 USD   +7.14%
09:14aDrugmaker Amarin to cut 40% of jobs, shares jump
RE
08:45aAmarin to reduce workforce by 40%
RE
08:42aAmarin Names Tom Reilly Finance Chief
MT
Drugmaker Amarin to cut 40% of jobs, shares jump

06/06/2022 | 09:14am EDT
(Reuters) - Drugmaker Amarin Corp Plc said on Monday it would reduce its workforce by 40% as part of a company-wide restructuring and cost-saving plan.

That will lower operating costs by about $100 million over the next year, the company said, sending its shares up 5.3% before the bell.

About 65% of Amarin's U.S. commercial team will be laid off as the company's fish-oil derived heart drug Vascepa faces stiff competition from generic brands in the country.

"While we continue to see value in branded Vascepa in the U.S., the current operating landscape remains challenging with uncertainty related to future revenue from the U.S. business," Chief Executive Officer Karim Mikhail said in a statement.

The planned reduction in operating costs will enable Amarin to invest in European market launches and in the global expansion of Vascepa, it said.

As of Dec. 31, the company had about 560 full-time employees across 10 countries.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMARIN CORPORATION PLC 15.07% 1.68 Delayed Quote.-50.15%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.02% 120 Delayed Quote.55.58%
WTI -1.02% 119.08 Delayed Quote.55.77%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 390 M - -
Net income 2022 -93,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 667 M 667 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
Amarin Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,68 $
Average target price 3,57 $
Spread / Average Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karim Mikhail President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael W. Kalb Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Per Wold-Olsen Chairman
Steven B. Ketchum Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Derek Kalinowski SVP-Manufacturing Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMARIN CORPORATION PLC-50.15%667
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.62%79 586
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.70%68 911
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-0.19%67 918
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-23.56%39 452
BIONTECH SE-38.83%38 324