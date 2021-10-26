Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amarin Corporation plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMRN   US0231112063

AMARIN CORPORATION PLC

(AMRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Amarin Corporation plc Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – AMRN

10/26/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) between December 5, 2018 and June 21, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 23, 2021.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Amarin securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Amarin class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2186.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 23, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was an increasingly high risk that certain of Amarin’s patents would be invalidated; (2) defendants were downplaying the true threat the ongoing Abbreviated New Drug Applications (“ANDA”) litigation posed to the Company’s business and future prospects; (3) the Company’s litigation was preventing it from effectuating a successful takeover; (4) once the District Court invalidated certain of Amarin’s patents, there was little to no chance of reversing that ruling; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Amarin class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2186.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
02:45pEQUITY ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Amarin Corporation plc Investors w..
BU
12:05pEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
10:21aSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
10:01aAMRN INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Amarin Corporation plc I..
PR
10/25AMRN ALERT : Amarin Corporation plc Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to ..
BU
10/25AMARIN ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been ..
BU
10/24CORRECTING AND REPLACING AMARIN CLAS : The Schall Law Firm Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit ..
BU
10/20AMARIN : to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Novemb..
AQ
10/12European ADRs Slightly Higher Tuesday Morning, Led by Biotechs
MT
09/27AMARIN : OUTLINES NEW GO-TO-MARKET STRATEGY TO ACCELERATE VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) GROWT..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 636 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 556 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -125x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 882 M 1 882 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Amarin Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,76 $
Average target price 10,33 $
Spread / Average Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karim Mikhail President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael W. Kalb Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lars G. Ekman Non-Executive Chairman
Steven B. Ketchum Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Rebecca Juliano Senior VP-Clinical Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMARIN CORPORATION PLC-2.66%1 882
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.15%84 845
BIONTECH SE261.78%71 229
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.08%64 399
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS19.27%59 906
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-21.73%47 992