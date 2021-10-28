Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amarin Corporation plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMRN   US0231112063

AMARIN CORPORATION PLC

(AMRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) on Behalf of Investors

10/28/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Amarin Corporation plc (“Amarin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMRN) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 30, 2020, Amarin announced that “the United States District Court for the District of Nevada[] rul[ed] in favor of the generic companies in the company’s patent litigation against two filers of abbreviated new drug applications, or ANDAs, for Amarin’s VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl) capsule franchise.” On this news, Amarin’s share price fell $9.58, or approximately 70.5%, to close at $4.00 per share on March 31, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

On June 21, 2021, investors learned that the Supreme Court rejected the Company’s bid to revive its Vascepa patents. On this news, Amarin’s share price fell 5.2%, to close at $4.70 per share on June 21, 2021, further injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Amarin securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
12:12pEuropean ADRs Gain Thursday as Anheuser-Busch InBev Jumps 10%
MT
12:01pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Amarin Corporat..
BU
09:18aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces that Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is Being Sued..
BU
10/27Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
10/27SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsui..
PR
10/26EQUITY ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Amarin Corporation plc Investors w..
BU
10/26European ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
10/26SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
10/26AMRN INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Amarin Corporation plc I..
PR
10/25AMRN ALERT : Amarin Corporation plc Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 636 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 556 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -121x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 810 M 1 810 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Amarin Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,58 $
Average target price 10,33 $
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karim Mikhail President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael W. Kalb Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lars G. Ekman Non-Executive Chairman
Steven B. Ketchum Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Rebecca Juliano Senior VP-Clinical Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMARIN CORPORATION PLC-6.34%1 810
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.61%83 717
BIONTECH SE241.97%67 329
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.20.76%62 553
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS22.04%61 299
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-23.44%46 941