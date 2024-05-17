NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF AMAROQ MINERALS LTD. TO BE HELD ON JUNE 14, 2024 AND MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR DATED May 17, 2024

AMAROQ MINERALS LTD. 3400 One First Canadian Place, PO Box 130 Toronto, ON, M5X 1A4, Canada NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual and special meeting of shareholders ("Shareholders") of Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (the "Corporation") will be held as a virtual meeting at https://meetnow.global/MXTPU2Von Friday, June 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) (the "Meeting") for the following purposes: to receive and consider the audited financial statements of the Corporation for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 together with the report of the auditors thereon; to elect the directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year; to re-appoint BDO Canada LLP as the auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors (the " Board ") to fix the auditor's remuneration; to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution to approve the Corporation's stock option plan with amendments thereto, as more particularly described in the accompanying Circular; to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution to approve the Corporation's restricted share unit plan with amendments thereto, as more particularly described in the accompanying Circular; to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution approving the Corporation's continuation from a corporation organized under the Canada Business Corporations Act to a corporation organized under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on the basis set forth in the accompanying Circular (the " Continuance "); to consider, and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution, the full text of which is set forth in the Circular, to authorize the board of directors of the Corporation, subject to the Continuance, to set the number of directors from time to time within the minimum and maximum number of directors set forth in the articles of the Corporation, in accordance with Section 125(3) of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario); to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof. The nature of the business to be transacted at the Meeting is described in further detail in the accompanying Management Information Circular (the "Circular"). To ensure convenience, cost savings, accessibility and environmental benefits as well as to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our community, Shareholders, employees and other stakeholders the Corporation is conducting a virtual meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. Instead, Registered Shareholders (as defined in the accompanying Circular under the heading "Voting at the Meeting") and duly appointed proxyholders can virtually attend, participate, vote or submit questions at the Meeting online by accessing the following link: https://meetnow.global/MXTPU2V.

Just as they would be at an in-person meeting, Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend the Meeting, participate, submit questions online and vote virtually, all in real time, provided they are connected to the internet and comply with all of the requirements set out in the accompanying Circular. Registered Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting are requested to complete, sign and date the accompanying form of proxy or voting instruction form in accordance with the instructions provided therein and in the Circular and return it in accordance with the instructions and timelines set forth in the Circular. Non-registered (or beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the Meeting as "guests", but will not be able to participate, submit questions or vote at the Meeting. A Shareholder wishing to be represented by proxy at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof must deposit their duly executed form of proxy with the Corporation's transfer agent and registrar, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare"), not later than 10:00 a.m. Toronto time on June 12, 2024, or, if the Meeting is adjourned, not later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays and holidays) preceding the time of such adjourned Meeting. Shareholders who wish to appoint a third-party proxyholder to represent them at the Meeting must insert such person's name in the blank space provided in the form of proxy or voting instruction form and register such person with Computershare in accordance with the instructions below. Registering your proxyholder is an additional step once you have submitted your form of proxy or voting instruction form. Failure to register such proxyholder will result in the proxyholder not receiving an "Invite Code" to participate or vote at the Meeting. To register a proxyholder, Shareholders MUST visit https://www.computershare.com/AmaroqMineralsby 10:00 a.m. Toronto time on June 12, 2024 and provide Computershare with such proxyholder's contact information, so that Computershare may provide the proxyholder with an "Invite Code" via email. If you are a holder of depositary interests, representing Common Shares, on the UK register, you can complete the enclosed Form of Instruction and return it to Computershare Investor Services PLC (the "Depositary"), The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS13 8AE, United Kingdom, in order for the Depositary to vote as per your instruction at the Meeting. Holders of depository interests, representing Common Shares, held in the United Kingdom through CREST desiring to be represented by proxy may submit their respective votes electronically through CREST Proxy Voting Service in accordance with the procedures set out in the CREST manual, by no later than 3:00pm (UK time) on June 11, 2024 or, in the event that the Meeting is adjourned or postponed by no later than 72 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays, before any adjourned or postponed meeting. Holders of Icelandic depository receipts, representing Common Shares, held in Iceland through Arion Bank hf. may complete a proxy form and return it to your custodian in Iceland no later than 4:00 pm on May 31, 2024 in order for Arion Bank hf. to vote as per your instruction at the Meeting. The record date for the determination of Shareholders entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof is May 10, 2024 (the "Record Date"). Only Shareholders whose names have been entered in the register of Shareholders at the close of business on the Record Date will be entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof. DATED May 17, 2024 BY ORDER OF THE BOARD (signed) "Graham Stewart" Graham Stewart Chairman of the Board - ii -

TABLE OF CONTENTS GENERAL INFORMATION RESPECTING THE MEETING 2 VOTING SECURITIES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS OF VOTING SECURITIES 7 INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED ON 8 BUSINESS OF THE MEETING 8 EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 21 DIRECTOR COMPENSATION 32 SECURITIES AUTHORIZED FOR ISSUANCE UNDER EQUITY COMPENSATION PLANS 33 INTEREST OF INFORMED PERSONS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS 33 INDEBTEDNESS OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS 33 AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE INFORMATION CIRCULAR OF A VENTURE ISSUER 34 REPORT ON GOVERNANCE 36 OTHER MATTERS WHICH MAY COME BEFORE THE MEETING 41 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 41 GENERAL 41 SCHEDULE "A" AUDIT AND RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE CHARTER A-1 SCHEDULE "B" STOCK OPTION PLAN B-1 SCHEDULE "C" RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT PLAN C-1 SCHEDULE "D" PROPOSED ARTICLES D-1 SCHEDULE "E" PROPOSED BY-LAWS E-1 SCHEDULE "F" SECTION 190 OF THE CBCA F-1 SCHEDULE "G" MANDATE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS G-1 - i -

AMAROQ MINERALS LTD. 3400 One First Canadian Place, PO Box 130 Toronto, ON, M5X 1A4, Canada MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR This Management Information Circular dated May 17, 2024 (this "Circular") is provided in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management ("Management") of Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (the "Corporation") for use at the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares"), to be held at the time and for the purposes set forth in the accompanying notice of the Meeting (the "Notice of Meeting"). To ensure convenience, cost savings, accessibility and environmental benefits as well as to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our community, Shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders the Corporation is conducting a virtual meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. Instead, Registered Shareholders (as defined in the accompanying Circular under the heading "Voting at the Meeting") and duly appointed proxyholders can virtually attend, participate, vote or submit questions at the Meeting online by accessing the following link: https://meetnow.global/MXTPU2V. If you are not able to attend the Meeting, please exercise your right to vote by completing the form of proxy, voting instruction form or form of instruction, and, in the case of Registered Shareholders (as defined below) depositing the enclosed form of proxy or voting instruction form at the offices of the Corporation's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare"), at: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Proxy Department 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1 or via the internet at least 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you are a holder of depositary interests, representing Common Shares, on the UK register, you can complete the enclosed Form of Instruction and return it to Computershare Investor Services PLC (the "Depositary"), The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS13 8AE, United Kingdom, in order for the Depositary to vote as per your instruction at the Meeting. Holders of depository interests, representing Common Shares, held in the United Kingdom through CREST desiring to be represented by proxy may submit their vote electronically through CREST Proxy Voting Service in accordance with the procedures set out in the CREST manual, by no later than 3:00pm (UK time) on June 11, 2024 or, in the event that the Meeting is adjourned or postponed by no later than 72 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays, before any adjourned or postponed meeting. If you are a non-registered Shareholder, reference is made to the section below entitled "How can an Objecting Beneficial Owner vote?" Unless otherwise indicated, all references in this Circular to "$" refer to Canadian dollars.

- 2 - GENERAL INFORMATION RESPECTING THE MEETING To ensure representation of your Common Shares at the Meeting, please complete, sign and return, as soon as possible, your form of proxy (if you are a registered Shareholder or non-objecting beneficial owner), your form of instruction (if you are a Depositary Interest holder) or the voting instruction form (if you are a non-registered Shareholder), as the case may be, that was sent to you. It is important that your Common Shares be represented at the Meeting and that your wishes be made known to the Corporation. This will be assured, whether or not you attend the Meeting, if you complete, sign and return the form of proxy or voting instruction form, as the case may be, that was sent to you. How to Attend, Participate and Vote at the Meeting To ensure convenience, cost savings, accessibility and environmental benefits, the Meeting will be a completely virtual meeting of Shareholders via webcast. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. Instead, registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to virtually attend, participate and vote at the Meeting on the date and time of the Meeting (being June 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time)) in accordance with the following instructions: Log in online at https://meetnow.global/MXTPU2V Once the webpage above has loaded into your web browser, click JOIN MEETING NOW then select Shareholder on the login screen and enter your Control Number , or if you are an appointed proxyholder, select Invitation and enter your Invite Code . Resolutions will be put forward for voting in the Vote tab. To vote, simply select your voting direction from the options shown. Be sure to vote on all resolutions using the numbered link, if one appears, within the Vote tab. Your vote has been cast when the check mark appears. Shareholders who wish to appoint a third-party proxyholder to represent them at the Meeting must insert such person's name in the blank space provided in the form of proxy or voting instruction form and register such person with Computershare in accordance with the instructions below. Registering your proxyholder is an additional step once you have submitted your form of proxy or voting instruction form. Failure to register such proxyholder will result in the proxyholder not receiving an "Invite Code" to participate or vote at the Meeting. To register a proxyholder, Shareholders MUST visit https://www.computershare.com/AmaroqMineralsby 10:00 a.m. Toronto time on June 12, 2024, and provide Computershare with such proxyholder's contact information, so that Computershare may provide the proxyholder with an "Invite Code" via email. Requests for registration by third-party proxyholders must be labeled as "Legal Proxy" and be received no later than June 12, 2024, by 10:00 a.m. Toronto time. In addition, Shareholders may register a proxyholder online by following the instructions provided in the paragraph immediately above. You will receive confirmation of your registration by email after Computershare receives your registration materials. By attending the Meeting online and accepting the terms and conditions, you will be revoking all previously submitted proxies. However, in such a case, you will be provided the opportunity to vote by ballot on the matters put forth at the Meeting. If you DO NOT wish to revoke all previously submitted proxies, do not accept the terms and conditions, in which case you can only enter the Meeting as a guest. If you are eligible to vote at the Meeting, it is important that you are connected to the internet at all times during the Meeting in order to vote when balloting commences. It is your responsibility to ensure connectivity for the duration of the Meeting. Therefore, even if you currently plan to access the Meeting and vote during the webcast, the Corporation encourages you to consider voting your Common Shares in advance by mail, telephone or internet (as further described below) so that your votes will be counted in the event you experience any technical difficulties or are otherwise unable to access the Meeting. Providing your voting instructions to the persons named in the form of

- 3 - proxy or appointing another person as your proxy will ensure your vote is counted at the Meeting even if you later decide not to attend the Meeting or are unable to access the Meeting in the event of technical difficulties. The following questions and answers provide further guidance on how to vote your Common Shares. Voting and Proxies Voting at the Meeting A registered shareholder of Common Shares (a "Registered Shareholder") or a non-registered Shareholder who has appointed themselves or a third-party proxyholder to represent them at the Meeting, will appear on a list of shareholders prepared by Computershare. To have their Common Shares voted at the Meeting, each Registered Shareholder or proxyholder must follow the instructions provided in the section "How to Attend, Participate and Vote at the Meeting" above. See also the instructions below under "How can a registered Shareholder or Non-Objecting Beneficial Owner vote?" Who is soliciting my proxy? This Circular is being furnished in connection with the solicitation by Management of proxies at the Meeting, including at any adjournment or postponement thereof. The solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, but may also be made by telephone, internet or other electronic means of communication. The cost of solicitation of proxies will be borne by the Corporation. What will I be voting on? Shareholders will be voting: to receive and consider the audited financial statements of the Corporation for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 together with the report of the auditors thereon; to elect the directors of the Corporation (the " Directors ") for the ensuing year; to re-appoint BDO Canada LLP as the auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors (the " Board ") to fix the auditor's remuneration; to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution to approve the Corporation's stock option plan with amendments thereto (the " Stock Option Plan "), as more particularly described in the accompanying Circular; to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution to approve the Corporation's restricted share unit plan with amendments thereto (the " RSU Plan "), as more particularly described in the accompanying Circular; to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution approving the Corporation's continuation from a corporation organized under the Canada Business Corporations Act to a corporation organized under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on the basis set forth in the accompanying Circular (the " Continuance "); to consider, and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution, the full text of which is set forth in the Circular, to authorize the board of directors of the Corporation, subject to the Continuance, to set the number of directors from time to time within the minimum and maximum number of directors set forth in the articles of the Corporation, in accordance with Section 125(3) of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario);

- 4 - 8. to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof. Common Shares may be voted for, or withheld from voting on, (i) the election of each of the Directors, (ii) the appointment of the auditors, (iii) confirmation and approval of the Stock Option Plan, (iv) confirmation and approval of the RSU Plan, (v) approval of the Continuance, (vi) authorization for the board to set the number of directors and on all other matters that Shareholders are entitled to vote on at the Meeting. The Common Shares represented by proxy will be voted or withheld from voting in accordance with the instructions of the Shareholder on any ballot that may be called for and, if the Shareholder specifies a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon, the Common Shares will be voted accordingly. As indicated below in this Circular, Management recommends that Shareholders vote FOR each of the above resolutions. How will these matters be decided at the Meeting? All of the matters to be considered at the Meeting are ordinary resolutions requiring approval by more than 50% of the votes cast by or on behalf of Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy, except where stated to be a special resolution of the Shareholders, in which case a two-thirds (2/3) majority of affirmative votes is required to be cast at the Meeting in order to pass a special resolution. Who can vote? Shareholders who are registered as at the close of business on May 10, 2024 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to receive notice and vote at the Meeting or at any adjournment or postponement thereof, either in person or by proxy. If a Shareholder did not hold a Common Share on the Record Date, the Shareholder is not entitled to receive notice and vote at the Meeting or at any adjournment or postponement thereof. How many Common Shares are eligible to vote? As at the close of business on the Record Date, 326,455,446 Common Shares were issued and outstanding. Each Common Share held at that date entitles its holder to one vote at the Meeting. How do I vote? If your Common Shares are registered on the Record Date directly in your name with Computershare, then you are a Registered Shareholder and you can vote your Common Shares at the Meeting by (i) following the instructions provided in the section "How to Attend, Participate and Vote at the Meeting" above; or (ii) completing your form of proxy or voting instruction form in accordance with the instructions provided therein and in this Circular and returning it in accordance with the instructions and timelines set forth in this Circular. See also the instructions below under "How can a Registered Shareholder or Non-ObjectingBeneficial Owner vote?" If your Common Shares are held in the name of an intermediary, then you are a non-registered Shareholder. There are two kinds of registered or "beneficial" owners: (i) those who object to their name being known to the Corporation ("Objecting Beneficial Owners") and (ii) those who do not object ("Non-ObjectingBeneficial Owners"). If you are an Objecting Beneficial Owner and have received your Meeting Materials through an intermediary, see the instructions below under "How can an Objecting Beneficial Owner vote?" If you are a Non-Objecting Beneficial Owner, you will have received your Meeting Materials directly from Computershare, and you are entitled to vote your Common Shares at the Meeting or by proxy in accordance with the instructions provided in the paragraph immediately above. If you hold Depositary Interests you can vote by completing your form of instruction in accordance with the instructions provided therein. Alternatively, holders of Depositary Interests can vote using the CREST system in accordance with the procedures described in the CREST Manual. To be effective, the CREST Voting Instruction must be transmitted so as to be received by the Corporation's agent (3RA50) no later than 3.00 pm (UK time) on 11 June 2024. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time determined by the timestamp applied to the CREST Voting Instruction. The Corporation may treat as invalid a CREST Voting Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.

- 5 - Holders of Icelandic depository receipts, representing Common Shares, held in Iceland through Arion Bank hf. may complete a proxy form and return it to your custodian in Iceland no later than 4:00 pm on May 31, 2024 in order for Arion Bank hf. to vote as per your instruction at the Meeting. How can a Registered Shareholder or Non-Objecting Beneficial Owner vote? If your Common Shares are registered on the Record Date directly in your name with Computershare, you are considered with respect to those Common Shares to be a "Registered Shareholder", in which case the Circular and form of proxy have been sent directly to you by Computershare. Voting at the Meeting

Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders may vote at the Meeting by following the instructions provided in the section " How to Attend, Participate and Vote at the Meeting " above. Voting by Internet

Registered Shareholders may submit their proxy and vote via the internet by visiting www.investorvote.com and following the instructions on screen. You will be required to enter your 15-digit control number, which is indicated on your form of proxy. Voting by Proxy

Complete and sign the form of proxy and return it to Computershare either in person or by mail or courier to 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1.

If your Common Shares are registered in your name, you may appoint someone else to vote for you as your proxyholder by using the enclosed form of proxy. The persons named in the enclosed form of proxy are officers and/or directors of the Corporation. You have the right to appoint another person or company, who need not be a Shareholder, to represent you at the Meeting, by inserting the person's name in the blank space provided in the enclosed form of proxy or by completing another proper form of proxy.

Shareholders who wish to appoint a third-party proxyholder to represent them at the Meeting must insert such person's name in the blank space provided in the form of proxy or voting instruction form and register such person with Computershare in accordance with the instructions below. Registering your proxyholder is an additional step once you have submitted your form of proxy or voting instruction form. Failure to register such proxyholder will result in the proxyholder not receiving an "Invite Code" to participate or vote at the

Meeting. To register a proxyholder, Shareholders MUST visit https://www.computershare.com/AmaroqMinerals by 10:00 a.m. Toronto time on June 12, 2024 and provide Computershare with such proxyholder's contact information, so that Computershare may provide the proxyholder with an "Invite Code" via email. Without an Invite Code, proxyholders will not be able to vote at the Meeting.

The proxy must be deposited with Computershare by no later than 10:00 a.m. Toronto time on June 12, 2024 or if the Meeting is adjourned or postponed, not less than 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays, before the commencement of such adjourned or postponed meeting. If a Shareholder who has submitted a proxy attends the Meeting via the webcast and has accepted the terms and conditions when entering the Meeting online, any votes cast by such Shareholder on a ballot will be counted and any previously submitted proxy will be disregarded.

If you return your form of proxy in accordance with the instructions provided above, complete your voting instructions and date and sign the form. Make sure the person you appoint, if any, is aware that he or she has been appointed and virtually attends the Meeting in order for your Common Shares to be voted.