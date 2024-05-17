NOTIFICATION OF ATTENDANCE FORM FOR HOLDERS OF

ICELANDIC DEPOSITORY RECEIPTS ("IDRs")

REGARDING THE ANNUAL AND SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS ("AGM")

OF AMAROQ MINERALS LTD. (THE "CORPORATION")

This notification of attendance form to participate in the AGM at 2 pm GMT on 14 June 2024 must be sent to your custodian in Iceland no later than on 4:00 pm on 31 May 2024 in order for Arion to vote as per your instruction at the AGM.

TO VIEW NOTICE OF THE AGM, MANAGENENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR AND THE ANNUAL REPORT ONLINE VISIT: https://www.amaroqminerals.com/investors/annual-general-meeting-2024/

The undersigned, _________________________________________________________ (name / name of

signatory), with registered address at_________________________________________________________

with e-mail address ____________________________________________ and mobile phone number (with

country code) __________________________ acting on behalf of __________________________________

(Individual capacity / IDR holder's full company name) holding ____________________________________

(number) IDRs representing the same number of shares in the Corporation, hereby notifies Arion that he/she/it will participate in the AGM and /or vote by electronic means at the AGM and will exercise all voting rights attached to shares in the Corporation represented by his/her/its IDRs. In order to receive access information to the voting system, the undersigned permits Arion to communicate all information provided in this document to the Corporation.