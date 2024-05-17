Form of Instruction

Please use a black pen. Mark with an X X inside the box as shown in this example.

C1234567890 X X X X

I/We hereby instruct the Custodian "Computershare Company Nominees Limited" to vote on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held as a virtual meeting at 10.00 am on 14 June 2024 (Toronto time)

VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES.

1. Re-election of Directors

For Against For Against For Against 01. Graham Stewart 02. Eldur Ólafsson 03. Liane Kelly 04. Sander A.J.R. Grieve 05. David Neuhauser 06. Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson 07. Line Frederiksen 08. Warwick Morley-Jepson For FWithhold

2. Re-appointment of Auditors

To re-appoint BDO Canada LLP as the auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors to ﬁx the auditor's remuneration.

For ForAgainst

3. Stock Option Plan

To consider and, if thought advisable, to pass with or without variation, an ordinary resolution conﬁrming, authorizing and approving the Corporation's Stock Option Plan.

For ForAgainst

4. RSU Plan

To consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution to approve the Corporation's restricted share unit plan.

For ForAgainst

5. Continuance

To consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution approving the Corporation's continuation from a corporation organized under the Canada Business Corporations Act to a corporation organized under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).

For ForAgainst

6. Setting Number of Directors

To consider, and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution, to authorize the board of directors of the Corporation, subject to the Continuance, to set the number of directors from time to time within the minimum and maximum number of directors set forth in the articles of the Corporation, in accordance with Section 125(3) of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).

Signature Date

In the case of joint shareholders, only one holder need sign. In the case of a corporation, the Form of Instruction should be signed by a duly authorised ofﬁcial whose capacity should be stated, or

by an attorney.