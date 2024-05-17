*000001010101000*
MR SAM SAMPLE DESIGNATION (IF ANY) MR JOINT HOLDER 1 ADD1
ADD2
ADD3
ADD4
000001
SG349
All Correspondence to: The ofﬁce of the Depositary Computershare Investor Services PLC The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS99 6ZY
Holder Reference Number
C1234567890
Form of Instruction - Annual General Meeting to be held on 14 June 2024
- To View the Annual Report and Notice of Meeting online visit:
https://www.amaroqminerals.com/investors/documents-circulars/
To be effective, all forms of instruction must be lodged at the ofﬁce of the Depositary at:
Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Rd, Bristol BS99 6ZY by 11 June 2024 at 3.00 pm.
Explanatory Notes:
- Please indicate, by placing ''X'' in the appropriate space overleaf, how you wish your votes to be cast in respect of each of the Resolutions. If this form is duly signed and returned, but without speciﬁc direction as to how you wish your votes to be cast, the form will be rejected.
- The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular Resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a Resolution.
- To give an instruction via the CREST system, CREST messages must be received by the issuer's agent (ID number 3RA50) not later than 11 June 2024 at 3.00 pm. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp generated by the CREST system) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message. The Company may treat as invalid an appointment sent by CREST in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertiﬁcated Securities Regulations 2001.
- Any alterations made in this form should be initialled.
- The completion and return of this form will not preclude a holder from attending the meeting and voting in person. Should the holder, or a representative of that holder wish to attend the meeting and/or vote at the meeting, they must notify the Depositary in writing or email !UKALLDITeam2@computershare.co.uk
- Entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat will be determined by reference to the Depositary Interest Register at close of business on the day which is three days before the day of the meeting. Changes to entries on the Depositary Interest Register after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.
00000XXX/000000/00000012XBRC D01
Kindly Note: This form is issued only to the addressee(s) and is specific to the
All Named Holders
unique designated account printed hereon. This personalised form is not transferable
MR A SAMPLE
between different (i) account holders; or (ii) uniquely designated accounts.
Computershare Investor Services PLC (the "Depositary") and the Custodian accept
MR A SAMPLE
no liability for any instruction that does not comply with these conditions.
MR A SAMPLE
MR A SAMPLE
MR A SAMPLE
MR A SAMPLE
Form of Instruction
Please use a black pen. Mark with an X
X
inside the box as shown in this example.
C1234567890
X X X X
I/We hereby instruct the Custodian "Computershare Company Nominees Limited" to vote on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held as a virtual meeting at 10.00 am on 14 June 2024 (Toronto time)
VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES.
1. Re-election of Directors
For
Against
For
Against
For
Against
01.
Graham Stewart
02.
Eldur Ólafsson
03.
Liane Kelly
04.
Sander A.J.R. Grieve
05.
David Neuhauser
06.
Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson
07.
Line Frederiksen
08.
Warwick Morley-Jepson
For
FWithhold
2. Re-appointment of Auditors
To re-appoint BDO Canada LLP as the auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors to ﬁx the auditor's remuneration.
For ForAgainst
3. Stock Option Plan
To consider and, if thought advisable, to pass with or without variation, an ordinary resolution conﬁrming, authorizing and approving the Corporation's Stock Option Plan.
For ForAgainst
4. RSU Plan
To consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution to approve the Corporation's restricted share unit plan.
For ForAgainst
5. Continuance
To consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution approving the Corporation's continuation from a corporation organized under the Canada Business Corporations Act to a corporation organized under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).
For ForAgainst
6. Setting Number of Directors
To consider, and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution, to authorize the board of directors of the Corporation, subject to the Continuance, to set the number of directors from time to time within the minimum and maximum number of directors set forth in the articles of the Corporation, in accordance with Section 125(3) of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).
Signature
Date
In the case of joint shareholders, only one holder need sign. In the case of a corporation, the Form of Instruction should be signed by a duly authorised ofﬁcial whose capacity should be stated, or
by an attorney.
00000XXX/000000/00000012XBRC D01
W K F 2 2 4 1
0 4
A E X
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Amaroq Minerals Ltd. published this content on 17 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2024 16:51:01 UTC.