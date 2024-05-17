Mr A Sample Designation (if any) Add1
Security Class
COMMON SHARES
Holder Account Number
Intermediary
Voting Instruction Form ("VIF") - Annual and Special Meeting to be held on June 14, 2024
NON-REGISTERED (BENEFICIAL) SECURITYHOLDERS
- We are sending to you the enclosed proxy-related materials that relate to a meeting of the holders of the series or class of securities that are held on your behalf by the intermediary identified above. Unless you attend the meeting and vote in person, your securities can be voted only by management, as proxy holder of the registered holder, in accordance with your instructions.
- We are prohibited from voting these securities on any of the matters to be acted upon at the meeting without your specific voting instructions. In order for these securities to be voted at the meeting, it will be necessary for us to have your specific voting instructions. Please complete and return the information requested in this VIF to provide your voting instructions to us promptly.
- If you want to attend the meeting and vote in person, please write your name in the place provided for that purpose in this form. You can also write the name of someone else whom you wish to attend the meeting and vote on your behalf. Unless prohibited by law, the person whose name is written in the space provided will have full authority to present matters to the meeting and vote on all matters that are presented at the meeting, even if those matters are not set out in this form or the information circular. Consult a legal advisor if you wish to modify the authority of that person in any way. If you require help, please contact the Registered Representative who services your account.
- This VIF should be signed by you in the exact manner as your name appears on the VIF. If these voting instructions are given on behalf of a body corporate set out the full legal name of the body corporate, the name and position of the person giving voting instructions on behalf of the body corporate and the address for service of the body corporate.
- If a date is not inserted in the space provided on the reverse of this VIF, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it was mailed by management to you.
- When properly signed and delivered, securities represented by this VIF will be voted as directed by you, however, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter, and the VIF appoints the Management Nominees, the VIF will direct the voting of the securities to be made as recommended in the documentation provided by Management for the meeting.
- Unless prohibited by law, this VIF confers discretionary authority on the appointee to vote as the appointee sees fit in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the notice of meeting or other matters as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
- By providing voting instructions as requested, you are acknowledging that you are the beneficial owner of, and are entitled to instruct us with respect to the voting of, these securities.
9. If you have any questions regarding the enclosed documents, please contact the Registered Representative who services your account.
10. This VIF should be read in conjunction with the information circular and other proxy materials provided by Management.
VIFs submitted must be received by 10:00 a.m., (Toronto Time), on June 12, 2024.
VOTE USING THE TELEPHONE OR INTERNET 24 HOURS A DAY 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To Vote Using the Telephone
- Call the number listed BELOW from a touch tone telephone.
1-866-734-VOTE (8683) Toll Free
To Vote Using the Internet
• Go to the following web site: www.investorvote.com
• Smartphone?
Scan the QR code to vote now.
To Virtually Attend the Meeting
- You can attend the meeting virtually by visiting the URL provided on the back of this document.
If you vote by telephone or the Internet, DO NOT mail back this VIF.
Voting by mail may be the only method for securities held in the name of a corporation or securities being voted on behalf of another individual.
Voting by mail or by Internet are the only methods by which a holder may choose an appointee other than the Management appointees named on the reverse of this VIF. Instead of mailing this VIF, you may choose one of the two voting methods outlined above to vote this VIF.
To vote by telephone or the Internet, you will need to provide your CONTROL NUMBER listed below.
Appointee(s)
I/We being holder(s) of securities of Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (the
If you wish to attend in person or appoint
"Corporation") hereby appoint: Eldur Ólafsson, or failing this person,
OR
someone else to attend on your behalf, print
Joan Plant (the "Management Nominees")
your name or the name of your appointee in
this space (see Note #3 on reverse).
Note: If completing the appointment box above YOU MUST go to
https://www.computershare.com/AmaroqMinerals and provide Computershare with the name
and email address of the person you are appointing. Computershare will use this information
ONLY to provide the appointee with an invite code to gain entry to the online meeting.
as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the voter in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and on all other matters that may properly come before the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders of the Corporation to be held online at https://meetnow.global/MXTPU2V on Friday, June 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto Time) and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.
VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES.
1. Election of Directors
01. Graham Stewart
- Sander A.J.R. Grieve
- Line Frederiksen
For Against
02. Eldur Ólafsson
05. David Neuhauser
08. Warwick Morley-Jepson
For Against
03. Liane Kelly
06. Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson
For Against
For Withhold
2. Re-appointment of Auditors
To re-appoint BDO Canada LLP as the auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.
3. Stock Option Plan
To consider and, if thought advisable, to pass with or without variation, an ordinary resolution confirming, authorizing and approving the Corporation's Stock Option Plan.
For Against
For Against
4. Restricted Share Unit Plan
To consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution to approve the Corporation's restricted share unit plan.
5. Continuation from a corporation organized under the Canada Business Corporations Act to a corporation organized under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario)
To consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution approving the Corporation's continuation from a corporation organized under the Canada Business Corporations Act to a corporation organized under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Continuance").
For Against
For Against
6. Authorization to set the number of directors
To consider, and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution to authorize the board of directors of the Corporation, subject to the
Continuance, to set the number of directors from time to time within the minimum and maximum number of directors set forth in the articles of the Corporation, in accordance with Section 125(3) of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).
Authorized Signature(s) - This section must be completed for your
Signature(s)
instructions to be executed.
I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any VIF previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, and the VIF appoints the Management Nominees, this VIF will be voted as recommended by Management.
Date
- / DD / YY
Interim Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would like to receive Interim Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.
Annual Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would like to receive the Annual Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.
If you are not mailing back your VIF, you may register online to receive the above financial report(s) by mail at www.computershare.com/mailinglist.
