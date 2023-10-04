(Alliance News) - Amaroq Minerals Ltd on Wednesday said it signed "key" for its mining operations in Nalunaq, southern Greenland, with Thyssen Schachtbau GmbH and Tamarack Mining Services.

The Greenland-focused mine development company said rehabilitation activities at Nalunaq will start this week. The initial two-year contract mining agreement with Germany-based specialised mining contractor Thyssen Schachtbau covers the rehabilitation of existing portals, ramps, ventilation, and electricity supply to the targeted mining area.

With Canada-based group purchasing organisation Tamarack Mining Services, Amaroq signed a procurement and supply chain support agreement.

Amaroq Chief Executive Officer Eldur Olafsson said: "Securing these contracts with experienced and reliable partners is a critical step forward in the restart of the Nalunaq mine. A key factor in our selection criteria for both parties was their expertise in working with projects in remote locations, as well as their focus on safety and efficiency. With these agreements now in place, we are ready to move to the next phase of the project's development, with rehabilitation activities due to start this month."

