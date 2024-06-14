Toronto, Ontario , June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“Amaroq” or the “Corporation” or the “Company”)

Annual General and Special Meeting ('AGM') Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO –14 June, 2024 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development corporation with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets across in Southern Greenland, announces the results of voting at its AGM held on June 14, 2024 and the election of Sander Grieve as an independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward at the AGM.

AGM Results

The following proxy votes for the AGM were received from the shareholders:
  

MotionDescriptionVotes For% Votes CastAgainstWithheld
1Election of directors    
01Graham Stewart34,173,41780.69%8,176,2410
02Eldur Olafsson42,281,52599.84%68,1330
03Liane Kelly40,281,52595.12%2,068,1330
04Sander A.J.R. Grieve42,281,23599.84%68,4230
05David Neuhauser40,281,23595.12%2,068,4230
06Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson40,281,52595.12%2,068,1330
07Line Frederiksen42,281,52599.84%68,1330
08Warwick Morley-Jepson42,281,23599.84%68,4230
2Re-appointment of Auditors43,104,55099.84%00.16%
3Stock option plan40,280,40995.12%2,068,4330
4Restricted Share Unit Plan40,280,40995.12%2,068,4330
5Continuation to a corporation organized under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario)34,147,72780.63%8,201,9310
6Authorization to set the number of directors42,281,23599.84%68,4230

AIM Rule Disclosures

The following information is disclosed under Rule 17 and Schedule Two, paragraph (g), of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Line Frederiksen

Line Frederiksen was appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of Kalaallit Nunaanni Brugseni, one of the largest consumer goods retailers in Greenland, starting from May 15th, 2024.

Sander Grieve

Sander Grieve, aged 54, has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years: 

 Current Directorships/PartnershipsPrevious Directorships/Partnerships
Bennett Jones LLP2745248 Ontario Inc.
GlobeStar Mining9414-5430 Quebec Inc
Blue Iris Capital Corp. 
Castle Gold Corporation 
San Anton Resources Corporation 
Toronto French School Foundation Board 
Conservative Fund of Canada 

Mr. Grieve does not directly hold any ordinary shares nor options over common shares in the Corporation.

There is no further information which is required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g), of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of Line Frederiksen and Sander Grieve.

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals
Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the past producing Nalunaq Gold mine which is due to go into production towards the end of 2024. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.

