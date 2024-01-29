TORONTO, ONTARIO, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“Amaroq,” “Company” or the “Corporation”)

High-grade extension of Target Block confirmed at Nalunaq

***New underground samples beyond the historically mined areas of Target Block, Nalunaq’s largest historic mining block, confirms continuation of high grade mineralisation into modelled extension area with grades of up to 48.3g/t Au over 1m***

***Additional intersections of the newly discovered 75 Vein provide further confidence in its thickness and continuity***

TORONTO, ONTARIO – January 29, 2024 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development corporation with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets across in Southern Greenland, is pleased to provide additional exploration results from within the Nalunaq mine following its 2023 exploration programme.

James Gilbertson, VP Exploration, Amaroq commented:

“A thorough underground exploration programme, guided by our Dolerite Dyke Model, has once again enabled our team to identify further resource and mining potential at Nalunaq. These channel results highlight the continuity of the high grade at the Target Block beyond the last historic stopes. This significantly de-risks a designed underground rehabilitation and exploration programme aimed at advancing additional development faces, which should help the Company to progress towards its target production rate of 300tpd and increase the overall contained resource.

“In addition, further sample results now confirm the significant extent of the newly discovered 75 Vein, now with a total extension similar to that of the Main Vein. This body is now known to extend above all mining blocks with grades of up to 256g/t Au over 0.5m above the Mountain block, 22.59g/t Au over 0.59m above the Target Block, 175g/t Au over 0.51m above the South Block and 15.5g/t Au over 1.45m above the Valley Block. These results enable us to robustly model this second vein and, following further drilling results, we hope to be in a position to define a Mineral Resource for this vein in the near future.”

Overview

  • Results received from underground channel sampling across three levels within the Target Block, historically the highest grade region of the mine.
  • Sampling was aimed at corroborating previously unreported historical channel samples that suggested the continuation of the Target Block into extension areas.
  • Results confirm high grade nature of the Target Block extending into previously unmined areas with grades of up to 48.3g/t Au over 1m.
  • Following these results, Amaroq intends to commence underground drilling aimed at developing a second mining face at Nalunaq with a potential strike extension of up to 775m.
  • Additional samples further confirm the continuity of the newly discovered 75 Vein, with grades of up to 256g/t Au over 0.5m reported in the 2023 Nalunaq drilling campaign.
  • Amaroq intends to further expand the sampling of core from historical drillholes in 2024 to aid the geological modelling of the 75 Vein.

Underground Exploration

During an underground exploration programme guided by Amaroq’s Dolerite Dyke Model at Nalunaq during 2023, the Amaroq team recognised that the Main Vein appeared to extend beyond the last stope within the western areas of the Target Block. This area was formerly the highest grade region of the Nalunaq mine. This strongly suggested that the mineralisation previously mined within this block extended well beyond the last stopes and into virgin ground. The potential extension from these last stope to the Main Vein outcrop to the west is around 775m.

Historic development and sampling in these areas appears not to have fully appreciated this potential, with historic underground exploration concentrating in areas now considered unprospective using the Dolerite Dyke Model. This discovery triggered a new robust underground channel sampling programme across all currently accessible levels within the western Target Block.

Sampling proceeded with the use of a twin blade diamond channel cutter with samples taken as full Main Vein widths on the side walls alongside historical chip channel samples. Samples were fully documented and submitted to ALS Geochemistry for sample preparation on site and chemical assaying in Ireland.

The results from this channel sampling programme corroborate the inefficient historical chip channel samples and confirm that the Main Vein beyond the last stope is high grade mineralised with new assays of up to 48.3g/t Au over 1m. This knowledge, coupled with the visual mapping of strong and continuous Main Vein material at the ends of these historic drifts, lends significant weight to the assumption that further commercial mining can proceed along strike. Amaroq will now complete the design of a rehabilitation and underground drilling and sampling programme targeting this area. The aim of this programme would be to provide sufficient confidence to allow for the mine design and scheduling in the Target Block extension as the second development face at Nalunaq.

Underground Channel Sample Results

Channel IDEastingNorthingElevationTotal Depth (m)DipAzimuth
5732050821566911015840.590315
5732250821866911025840.590315
5732450822166911035830.590315
5732650822366911055830.590315
5732850822666911075830.590315
5733050823166911095830.590315
573325082396691112582190315
5733450827666910915640.590315
5733650827866910925630.790315
5733850834966910745380.890315
5734050835466910775380.990315


Channel IDFromToInterval (m)True Thickness (m)Au (g/t)
5732000.50.50.440.1
5732200.50.50.440.23
5732400.50.50.440.31
5732600.50.50.440.34
5732800.50.50.440.57
5733000.50.50.4413.3
573320110.8848.3
5733400.50.50.4714.8
5733600.70.70.654.21
5733800.80.80.750.09
5734000.90.90.850.15

Additional 75 Vein Sampling

Following the discovery of the new mineralised vein, 75 meter stratigraphically above the Main Vein from the 2023 drilling (the 75 Vein, reported October 11, 2023), the Amaroq team reassessed the remaining core from this programme as well as a number of historical drillholes that potentially had intersected the 75 Vein, but not been fully recognised. The results of this now conclude that five of the six 2024 drillholes intersected this body and that now a total of 46 75 Vein intersects have been recognised. In addition to this a further ~100 intersections require review and sampling, this will be conducted during 2024.

The 75 Vein is now the most continuous mineralised body at Nalunaq after the Main Vein, with a similar overall strike extent. Amaroq’s intention is to continue the re-logging and identification of additional 75 Vein intersects during 2024, facilitating the robust modelling of this vein, which will in turn allow for Mineral Resource estimation in areas that contain sufficient drill density.

The 75 Vein now also constitutes a potential mine development area towards developing additional mine faces allowing the Company to build towards its target production rate of 300tpd.

Selected Drill Locations for 75 Vein Intersections

Hole IDEastingNorthingElevationTotal Depth (m)Avg. DipAvg. AzimuthYear
NAL230150801166914531114321.93853022023
NAL230250801066914531114249.98623222023
NAL230350801066914551116286.4865202023
NAL230450808366913511033275.05663542023
NAL230550808366913521033274.41473562023
NAL230650808366913511033323.583572023
AEX22185089746690835360181.60503112022
AEX22195088776690714378242.36672452022
AEX22205088776690714378203.12712702022
AEX22265088796690713378212.25653072022
AEX22285088806690714378209.62803022022
AEX22305088816690714378212.05573222022
AEX22355087536690787454242.46552232022
AEX22365089286690769370196.84482982022
AEX22385089286690769370184.56613082022
AEX22425089786690836360178.97582842022
AEX22445089786690836360176.20713102022
AEX210055091116690874306164.70553262021
AEX210095090376690911342161.63793152021
AEX210325089506690488318240.96553162021
AEX210925093866690918233206.33663152021
AEX210995092446690515231404.50862692021
AEX20055091276690868306148.50803152020
AEX20075091336690904304213.00683182020
AEX20085091276690868306175.30623252020
AEX19065094446691087234215.61643092019
AEX17025087506690313226137.90603162017
AEX17035080636690782665139.80903152017
AEX17045080636690782665132.80603152017
NQ15850808566913441029371.0068292006
NQ1595085476690849577260.00603172006
NQ16150808566913431029378.758462006
NQ1635085466690849577240.00463202006
NQ1645081806691202936320.506652006
NQ1135091506690850290280.00783102005
NQ1275092846690873245246.50653102005
NQ905082956691091829299.70453152004
NQ965083436691073791242.90482902004
NQ-795088106690890445198.00463052001
NQ-805087566690807457251.70852602001
NQ-845089696690837364251.70853052001
NQ-865085986690954580251.70863152001
NQ-645089986691030372161.00852971999
NQ-375090646690799324302.00633301998
NQ-415089766690942372248.00433301998
NQ-425089766690941372170.00803301998
NQ-455086516691215581149.00843151998

Projection WGS 84 UTM zone 23N

Sampled 75 Vein Intersections

Hole IDFromToInterval (m)*Au (g/t)Vein
NAL2301137.45138.951.50.0375
NAL230275 vein not identified (pinched out)
NAL2303147.1147.60.50.5175
NAL2304137.33137.870.540.3275
NAL2305128.4128.90.525675
NAL2306152.51541.50.2875
AEX22187272.50.50.175
AEX221996.1970.90.0875
AEX22208788.51.50.0775
AEX222684.7585.250.50.0675
AEX22289191.50.50.2275
AEX223085.3860.70.1775
AEX2235122.37122.870.50.1475
AEX223683.8584.350.53.8575
AEX223879.2679.80.540.0975
AEX224276.5677.070.510.1275
AEX224462.8263.320.50.1175
AEX2100550.2651.711.4515.575
AEX2100950.6551.590.940.175
AEX21032134.4135.91.50.0975
AEX2109250.5451.040.50.1375
AEX21099184.58186.081.50.1375
AEX200560.4561.951.51.1175
AEX200754.655.350.756.0275
AEX200858.860.31.50.12275
AEX190624.925.40.55.4875
AEX1702495010.0875
AEX170353.554.510.1775
AEX170448.7849.81.020.2975
NQ158154.88155.380.50.1175
NQ159101.95103.051.10.175
NQ161143.25143.990.740.275
NQ163106.44106.950.5117575
NQ164179.21179.950.740.4975
NQ11355.0555.520.470.1575
NQ12746.646.840.240.0875
NQ90164.04164.570.530.0975
NQ96153.82154.360.5422.5975
NQ-7948.9549.50.550.1175
NQ-8087.1588.51.350.5775
NQ-8475.35760.650.2275
NQ-8685.186.251.150.2475
NQ-6432.9833.930.950.3875
NQ-377374.251.250.0775
NQ-4139.5540.30.750.1975
NQ-4253.4654.481.020.1975
NQ-458.829.861.040.0775

*True length estimated at 70-100% of interval length

Background – The Nalunaq Orebody

The Main Vein at Nalunaq is a laterally extensive shallowly dipping gold-bearing quartz vein with an average thickness of 70 cm in thickness. The vein hosts variable high gold grades of up to 5,240 g/t, with the mineralisation separated into high grade zones of up to 5,240 g/t and low-grade zones, both of which are controlled by the intersection of structures which Amaroq has defined in its Dolerite Dyke geological model.

This vein was mined between 2004 and 2013 and produced c.360,000 ounces of gold1. Amaroq is exploring for an Exploration Target of up to 2.0 Moz gold across the Main Vein and veins in the footwall and hanging wall as announced on September 16, 20202. Following a Mineral Resource Estimate update published on September 6th, 2022, the project hosts a CIM compliant Inferred Mineral Resource of 355.0 kt @ 28.0 g/t Au, with 320 koz gold3.

The mine area is separated into five coherent zones termed the Mountain, Target, South, Valley and Welcome Blocks that constitute the highest grade areas of the Main Vein. Three of these blocks have experienced some historical mining, with the Company concentrating its efforts in expanding resources up and down dip of these areas as well as developing previously unrecognised Blocks.

The 2022 exploration programme involved further core drilling, underground assessments, surface channel sampling and drone photogrammetry concentrated on the Valley and Mountain Blocks.

(1 NI 43-101 Report dated June 2020; 2 See press release dated September 16, 2020; 3 See press release dated September 6, 2022)

Sampling and QAQC Disclosure        

Drill core was cut in half using a diamond blade core saw. Cut lines were consistently drawn along the core foliation axis and the right-hand side of the core was sampled. All drill core samples were placed into thick polymer bags with a sample ticket. All samples were prepared at ALS Geochemistry’s containerised preparation laboratory on-site at Nalunaq, before being packaged and sent to an accredited laboratory, ALS Geochemistry, Loughrea, Ireland, for analysis.

Sample preparation scheme PREP-31BY was used on all samples. This involves crushing to 70% under 2 mm, rotary split off 1 kg, and pulverizing the split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were then analysed by 50 g fire assay with method Au-AA26 which has a detection limit of 0.01 ppm Au. Samples containing visible gold and samples considered to be the Main Vein were assayed with screen-metallics fire assay technique Au-SCR24 which has a detection limit of 0.05 ppm Au. This involves screening 1 kg of pulverised sample to 106 microns followed by a gravimetric assay of the entire plus fraction and a duplicate 50 g AAS assay of the minus fraction.

Amaroq’s QA/QC program consists of the systematic insertion of certified reference materials of known gold content, blanks, and quarter core field duplicates at a rate of 1 in 20 or 5% per QA/QC type. In addition, ALS insert blanks and standards into the analytical process. The average sample mass was 2.08 kg.

All Mineral Resource Estimates presented in this press release have been estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, National Instrument 43-101.

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Corporation's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Glossary

AuGold
g/tGrams per metric tonne
kozThousand troy ounces
MozMillion troy ounces
ktThousand metric tonnes
MtMillion metric tonnes
ozTroy ounces
UTMUniversal Transverse Mercator