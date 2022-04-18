Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Amata B. Grimm Power Plant Infrastructure Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABPIF   TH4745010009

AMATA B. GRIMM POWER PLANT INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

(ABPIF)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-11
1.320 THB   +0.76%
02:04aAMATA B GRIMM POWER PLANT INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : The 17th decreasing of the registration capital of Amata B.Grimm Power Power Plant Infrastructure Fund
PU
04/07AMATA B GRIMM POWER PLANT INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Dissemination of the Notice of the 2022 AGM of the Unitholders of ABPIF (Revised version) via electronic means on the Management Company's website
PU
04/04AMATA B GRIMM POWER PLANT INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Dissemination of the Notice of to the 2022 AGM of the Unitholders of ABPIF via electronic means on the Management Company's website
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amata B Grimm Power Plant Infrastructure Fund : The 17th decreasing of the registration capital of Amata B.Grimm Power Power Plant Infrastructure Fund

04/18/2022 | 02:04am EDT
Date/Time
18 Apr 2022 12:34:15
Headline
The 17th decreasing of the registration capital of Amata B.Grimm Power Power Plant Infrastructure Fund
Symbol
ABPIF
Source
ABPIF
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Amata B.Grimm Power Power Plant Infrastructure Fund published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 06:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
